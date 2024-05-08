A Guide to Portugal’s Best Beach Towns

Portugal is the place to go at the moment. An approximately seven-hour flight from the East Coast, it’s one of the most accessible countries in Europe—but that’s not the only reason why it’s so popular. Portugal is a choose-your-own-adventure country; you can embark on a city exploration, wine tasting tour, action-packed adventure or beach retreat. The best part? You don’t need to pick just one. Everything is a short car ride, train or quick flight away.

Planning a vacation around Portugal’s beach towns is one of the best ways to organize your trip. Each town offers a glimpse into a different side of the country, from the sweeping coastal capital, to the smaller southern regions, to the sunny islands. With picturesque beaches and an impressive culinary scene with plenty of fresh seafood, there’s something for everyone. For those looking to narrow down the ample options of scenic towns, start with Lisbon, and then venture down the coast to the Algarve. The Azores—a collection of volcanic islands off of the mainland—are not to be missed.

Now, we present the best beach towns (and cities) in Portugal. Don’t forget to pick up a pastel de nata—or two—while you’re there.