PR Power Rising Stars 2023
The PR business is constantly recruiting new talent, and the nature of media is that the best of the younger staff end up informing and reforming their firms. Here are this year's rising stars; the main Power PR list is here.
Janay Smith, 27, SHADOW
The director of social media at this tirelessly creative firm, Smith “has established herself as a bonafide force within her field,” with work for brands including Google, Herschel Supply Company, Aerie, and Express,” said Brian Vaughan, SHADOW’s executive creative director and partner. “Her flawless management has led to success after success.” Smith also sits on the firm’s DEI council.
Katie Riggs, 29, Moxie Communications Group
An Atlanta transplant who’s risen to account manager at Moxie, Riggs works with tech and venture-capital clients including Owl Labs, a startup video conferencing company, and Stack Overflow, a Q&A site that claims more than 100 million monthly visitors. Riggs’ media hits for them have included USA Today, Wall Street Journal and Forbes.
Dyana Davila, 27, BPCM
As an account supervisor in BPCM’s beauty and wellness division, Davila manages clients like Maybelline New York, Bobbi Brown Cosmetics and Nordstrom Beauty. A mentor for other young PR professionals, Colombia-born Davila has sat on panels for Florida International University and the Latina Beauty Club.
Carmela Feliciano, 29, Autumn Communications
Now an associate VP, Feliciano joined Autumn Communications in 2019. Among her greatest hits: Spearheading Credit Karma’s Equal Pay Day campaign with Venus Williams, and leading the Amazon account, where she heads campaigns celebrating hometown heroes and small businesses. Feliciano also heads Autumn’s DEI committee. “Carmela is like no other person at Autumn Communications,” said Shelley Reinstein, the agency’s CEO.
Kerriann Becker, 25, Kite Hill PR
Becker has worked her way up from intern to senior account executive at the tech-focused Kite Hill. “Kerriann is adept at helping technically complex clients develop data-driven earned media programs, and in developing and landing thought leadership content for our B2B C-Suite clients,” said Jeanne Meyer, Kite Hill’s chief client officer.
Francesca Squillacciotti, 26, J/PR
Five years after starting as an intern at this fast-growing firm, Melbourne native Squillacciotti has become a media relations supervisor, overseeing outreach for clients including Hilton Luxury Brands, Relais & Châteaux, and Sir Richard Branson’s Virgin Limited Edition. “Francesca has top editors and decisionmakers on speed-dial,” said agency co-founder and partner Sarah Evans.
Johnny Li, 29, KCSA
A senior account executive at this diversified tech firm, Li helps clients communicate with the investment community and retail audiences, working across sectors including financial services, adtech, biotech, and cannabis. His experience includes stints at Evercore and Octagon Credit Investors.
Nicole Fitamant, 27, Ruder Finn
In just four years at Ruder Finn, #8 on this year’s PR Power List, Fitamant has risen to the level of senior account supervisor. She leads high-profile healthcare initiatives like the AbbVie Cystic Fibrosis (CF) Scholarship program which recognizes the achievements of students living with CF who are pursuing higher education, and works with AbbVie's oncology division, where she's been heavily involved in the promotion of their research into blood cancer.
Abby Kadlec, 23, GO PR
At in-demand boutique hospitality firm GO PR, Kadlec “has established herself as a valuable member of the team after just a few months,” said founder and CEO Gizem Ozcelik. “She communicates with the professionalism and confidence of a seasoned PR professional, offering creative ideas and a can-do attitude.”
Bailey King, 27, Foxglove Communications
As an account director at this Philadelphia food and hospitality PR firm, King has worked on marquee openings nationwide, including Kann in Portland, OR, and Honeysuckle Provisions in Philadelphia. This year, King led a campaign promoting a cookbook by the founding family of the Popeyes empire.
Charlotte Hohorst, 29, JBC
Since joining JBC in 2018, Hohorst has risen to associate VP of design + sustainability – and helped triple the agency’s design roster of startups and upstart brands. She became one of JBC’s first staffers to transfer to the firm’s West Coast office in 2019, working alongside founder Jenny Meyer to build the firm’s busy LA outpost. Brands getting Hohorst’s guidance include Parachute, Grove Collaborative, Thuma, and Windmill.
Jessinia Brooks, 27, BerlinRosen
A Queens, NY native and account supervisor at BerlinRosen, Brooks specializes in “impact entertainment, culture, and social impact,” the agency says, working with “thought leaders,
creators, activists, organizations and brands that are centering marginalized communities and working to create a more equal society.” According to BerlinRosen executive vice president Janna Pea, “Jessinia's innovation and tenacity are pivotal parts of the strategic success of our clients.” Bonus: Brooks is a kickboxer.
Ginna Royalty, 26, APCO Worldwide
A senior consultant specializing in media relations, Royalty leads the daily media operations for IKEA Retail’s U.S. branch, where she helps with media strategies for sustainability projects. One initiative, the IKEA Buy Back & Resell service, secured 800 million impressions and coverage in CNN and MarketWatch. Within APCO, Royalty serves as the co-chair of the Women’s Leadership Employee Resource Group.
Solange Pittet, 30, Haymaker
Now in her sixth year at this 16-person firm, account director Pittet has helped craft campaigns for Etsy and software company HubSpot, snagging coverage in national media including The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal and Forbes. She also oversees Haymaker’s media networking events and mentoring initiatives.
Maggie Luddy, 24, Global Strategy Group
A senior associate for communications and public affairs, Luddy works with clients including American Association for the Advancement of Science, H&R Block, and the New York Safety Net Coalition. Before joining GSG, #22 on this year’s PR Power List, Luddy worked with Martin Luther King III and his family on thought leadership around issues of racial injustice, nearly quadrupling yearly media hits. With the King family, she also helped organize the 2021 March for Voting Rights in Washington D.C.
Tatia Pacey, 27, Maverick Creative
Having lived in Singapore, Bali, Taipei, Manila, New Delhi, Seoul and Los Angeles, Pacey brings a global mindset to her role as associate vice president at this Finn Partners agency. Leading the west coast office, she manages a mix of hospitality and travel accounts, including Hyatt’s Boundless Portfolio (Alila, Andaz, Caption by Hyatt, Hyatt Centric, Thompson Hotels), Park Hyatt, Rocco Forte Hotels and Luxury Frontiers.
Josh Hill, 26, BCW
Based in Washington, DC, Hill is an account director on BCW’s Business Development and Growth Team.helping set growth strategies for the agency’s North America region. Hill’s also a co-lead for BCW’s LGBTQ+ Employee Resource Group, PRide, designing year-round programing that builds community among LGBTQ+ colleagues—and allyship and awareness throughout BCW.