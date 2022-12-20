PR Power Rising Stars 2023

Nicole Fitamant, 27, Ruder Finn

In just four years at Ruder Finn, #8 on this year’s PR Power List, Fitamant has risen to the level of senior account supervisor. She leads high-profile healthcare initiatives like the AbbVie Cystic Fibrosis (CF) Scholarship program which recognizes the achievements of students living with CF who are pursuing higher education, and works with AbbVie's oncology division, where she's been heavily involved in the promotion of their research into blood cancer.