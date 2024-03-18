The Ones to Watch: PR’s Rising Stars

At the best agencies, great ideas flow from all directions. Younger, less

experienced team members get equal time to share creativity alongside

more seasoned colleagues. Agency owners tell us newcomers can

become secret weapons, bringing skill sets that cross traditional

boundaries; the AE who’s a Tiktok star may also ace crisis situations

while drafting YouTube scripts and pitching reporters.



This year’s rising stars bring fresh insights to creativity, campaigns, and

capabilities. Nominated by agency owners, colleagues, or supervisors,

they are lighting a trail for a new generation of PR talent while they

blaze their own bright career paths. Some executives have told us they

often learn from younger associates as much as from more seasoned

colleagues. That deserves celebration. Please join us in congratulating

Observer’s 2024 roster of Rising Stars in PR.

Visit our Power Index to view the entire 2024 PR Power Series.