Preppy Kitchen Founder John Kanell’s Favorite Books Span Galaxies and Dystopias

Science fiction has always been my favorite genre to read. I’ve always loved learning, and I’ve spent much of my career finding ways to share my curiosity with other people. Before creating Preppy Kitchen, I was a middle school math and science teacher, and today I get to teach millions of people how to bake through my recipes and cookbooks, including my newest book, Preppy Kitchen Everyday Baking, which hit shelves today (Oct. 13). Reading is a more personal side of me that my audience doesn’t always get to see, which is what makes sharing these books so special. I love getting lost in the worlds that science fiction creates and the big ideas it explores, and I’m excited to share some of the stories that have stayed with me and that I genuinely love reading.