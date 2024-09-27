Michelin Stars and Modern Art: Provence’s 12 Must-Stay Hotels
Forget sun-drenched villas and lavender-scented soap. The real Provence, stripped of its summer tourists and Instagram filters, reveals itself from October to April. This is when you'll find truffle hunters outbidding each other at Richerenches' Saturday market in Vaucluse, not influencers clogging up Gordes' narrow streets. It's a stark, more authentic version of the region that rewards those willing to brave the occasional Mistral wind. Getting here isn't exactly a breeze, but it's doable. Delta and United fly direct to Nice year-round, while La Compagnie offers flights from May through September. There’s also always the option of flying into Paris and taking the train. Here's a tip the guidebooks won't tell you: fly into Marseille. It's closer to the Luberon and Alpilles regions, where the real action is.
Once you've landed, ditch the tour buses and cookie-cutter itineraries. Instead, time your visit with the Rencontres d'Arles photography festival in July if you're culturally inclined. Oenophiles should mark their calendars for November's Millévin festival in Avignon. It's essentially a backstage pass to the Côtes du Rhône wine scene, minus the summer crowds and inflated prices. Mais l'éternelle question? Where to stay. Provence's hotel scene is shedding its rustic clichés, where you can expect to find a bevy of contemporary art installations as much as you would exposed wooden beams. Whether you're after molecular gastronomy in a medieval castle or a minimalist room with a view of Mont Ventoux, these hotels offer more than just a place to crash. They're your ticket to a Provence that still has some surprises up its sleeve—provided you know where to look and when to go. So pack your sense of adventure and prepare to discover a rustic side of off-season Provence that even the French are still getting to know.
Capelongue
- Les Claparèdes, 550 Chemin des Cabanes, 84480 Bonnieux, France
Perched atop the hilltop village of Bonnieux, Capelongue has recently expanded its offering of Luberon Valley panoramas. A clever renovation has added 41 new rooms, bringing the total to 57, each providing a front-row seat to the region's famed golden hour. But the real coup is the new spa—a sybaritic retreat featuring a Roman bath, cryogenic bath, hammam, and three treatment cabins. Chef Noël Bérard's seasonal menu at the Michelin-starred gourmet restaurant La Bastide continues to be a celebration of regional bounty, from summer melons to winter truffles. Bonnieux itself, with its 12th-century churches and narrow winding streets, epitomizes Provençal charm, plus the hotel's location makes it an ideal base for exploring other nearby sites like Roussillon's ochre cliffs or L'Isle-sur-la-Sorgue's antique markets as well.
Terre Blanche
- 3100 Rte de Bagnols-en-Forêt, 83440 Tourrettes, France
This 750-acre estate, once owned by Sean Connery, seamlessly blends luxury with an ambitious art program that turns manicured grounds into an open-air gallery. Forget quaint landscapes; here, Tony Cragg's twisted metal sculptures emerge from ancient olive groves, while a massive Bernar Venet steel curve defies both gravity and convention. The 115 suites and villas, arranged like a hillside village, offer private terraces with views that rival any painting. Golf enthusiasts will find two championship courses that are as challenging as they are scenic. Post-round, Michelin-starred La Faventia serves up edible essays on local terroir. The spa, a modernist take on Roman baths, offers lavender-infused treatments and yoga sessions serenaded by cicadas. For a dose of authentic Provence, nearby Fayence hosts a weekly market that's all about local flavors and traditions. If you want to further explore the South of France, you can venture to buzzy Cannes, which is about a 40-minute drive.
Hôtel du Couvent
- 1 Rue Honoré Ugo, 06300 Nice, France
Studio Mumbai's renovation of the 17th-century Hôtel du Couvent is a shining example of adaptive reuse, one that astutely melds monastic austerity with 21st-century luxury across 88 meticulously crafted rooms. The dual gardens—one a nod to traditional Provençal landscaping, the other an unexpected tropical oasis—serve as a buffer between the hotel's contemplative atmosphere and the sensory onslaught of Old Nice. In the kitchen, chef Thomas Vételé takes the concept of "locally sourced" to extreme lengths, creating a hyperlocal menu drawn exclusively from Nôtre Dame farm that reads like a gastronomic love letter to Niçoise terroir. While the rooftop suite offers the requisite panoramic views of the Vieille Ville's terracotta tapestry and the Mediterranean Sea's azure expanse, it's the hotel's strategic location—within striking distance of Nice's artistic treasures and the iconic Promenade des Anglais—that cements its status as a cultural cornerstone rather than just another boutique hotel hideaway.
Airelles Gordes La Bastide
- 61 Rue de la Combe, 84220 Gordes, France
Cascading down the rocky outcrop of one of France's most beautiful villages, the 18th-century Airelles Gordes, La Bastide offers a fairy-tale escape in Luberon. This 40-room luxury hotel, partially carved into the limestone cliff, showcases the best of local craftsmanship, from Pierre Frey fabrics to antique terra-cotta tiles, all amid a backdrop of lavender fields and olive groves. The spa here, with an indoor swimming pool, hammam and sauna, isn't your typical eucalyptus-scented afterthought. At 17,000 square feet, it's more like a modernist's take on a medieval abbey—with better massages. Culinary options run the gamut from Michelin-starred La Bastide de Pierres to Jean-François Piège's Clover Gordes. The latter is where Piège flexes his creative muscles, marrying his penchant for flame-cooking with vegetarian whimsy. Dine on the terrace and you'll swear the Luberon Valley views are seasoning your meal.
Le Saint Hubert
- 1 Pl. de la Fraternité, 84490 Saint-Saturnin-lès-Apt, France
Le Saint Hubert isn't just another quaint Provençal inn—it's a six-room masterclass in boutique design. Each room, a collaboration between Kvan x Berthier (a design duo comprising Danish-American Mikaela Kvan and the late French architect Marc Berthier) and the owners, riffs on the Luberon's palette with an audacity that would make Cézanne raise an eyebrow. The restaurant here isn't trying to be the next Michelin darling. Instead, it's become a local haunt, the kind of place where vignerons and artists break bread over dishes that showcase Luberon's bounty without unnecessary fuss. Saint-Saturnin-lès-Apt itself is the anti-Gordes—all the charm, none of the crowds—and this hotel's strategic location means you're a short drive from Roussillon's ochre cliffs and L'Isle-sur-la-Sorgue's antique markets. And for those who prefer Lycra to linen, the Luberon Regional Nature Park is your personal velodrome.
Casa Youm
- 12 Plt du Peintre, 13016 Marseille, France
In L'Estaque, a Marseille suburb where Cézanne once revolutionized modern art, Casa Youm offers a nuanced interpretation of Provençal hospitality. This intimate guesthouse, occupying Cézanne's former residence, doesn't merely capitalize on its illustrious history—it reimagines it. Proprietors Amira Tarhouni and Edouard Méchin have juxtaposed original elements with contemporary design, creating a space that feels both rooted in L'Estaque's artistic legacy and decidedly forward-looking. The three suites feature sea views and Moroccan-inspired baths, a nod to Marseille's diverse cultural makeup, while the garden's cabanon, reportedly Cézanne's preferred painting spot, now hosts art workshops and yoga sessions—a fitting evolution for a space once dedicated to creative contemplation.
Lilou
- 7 Bd Pasteur, 83400 Hyères, France
In Hyères, the oldest resort town on the French Riviera, Hotel Lilou brings a touch of contemporary elegance to this historic locale. The 37 rooms and suites, conceived by Studio Haddou Dufourcq and the late Marc Berthier, offer a fresh interpretation of Riviera chic. The restaurant celebrates the coastal bounty of Provence, while the bar has become a hotspot for its craft cocktails. The hotel's location in the heart of Hyères provides easy access to both the medieval old town and the golden beaches of the Giens Peninsula. Art enthusiasts will appreciate the Villa Noailles, a modernist masterpiece hosting contemporary art exhibitions. The nearby islands of Porquerolles and Port-Cros, part of a national park, offer pristine beaches and unspoiled Mediterranean landscapes, easily accessible for day trips.
Auberge La Coste
- 2750 Rte de la Cride, 13610 Le Puy-Sainte-Réparade, France
Just north of Aix-en-Provence, Auberge La Coste's 76 rooms, with their light-wood flooring and vineyard vistas, line a cobbled street so picturesque it could be a film set—a fitting extension of the 200-acre art park and working vineyard of Château La Coste that surrounds it. The real draw, however, is what's outside your door: 45 outdoor sculptures by heavyweights like Ai Weiwei and, somewhat unexpectedly, Bob Dylan. Culinary offerings span from a café designed by Tadao Ando to Francis Mallmann’s Argentinian-style grill. Don’t pass up a pint at the Irish pub—a reflection of Château owner Paddy McKillen’s heritage—which is styled with red leather banquettes and quirky flea market finds. No pool? No problem. Your after-hours access to the sculpture trail more than compensates.
Toile Blanche
- 826 Chem. de la Pounchounière, 06570 Saint-Paul-de-Vence, France
At Toile Blanche, the Leroy Brothers have deftly subverted South of France clichés, transforming a 200-year-old farmhouse into a 17-suite avant-garde retreat that challenges conventional notions of Mediterranean hospitality. The brothers themselves, acting as impromptu docents, offer insights that elevate the stay from passive viewing to active engagement with contemporary art. This curatorial approach extends to the kitchen, where chef Nicolas Leclair crafts dishes that are as much a statement on Provençal terroir as they are a culinary experience, sourcing from a garden that's more experimental lab than traditional potager. While geographically proximate to Saint-Paul-de-Vence's well-trodden tourist paths, Toile Blanche occupies a cultural space light-years ahead, offering a sophisticated alternative for those who've outgrown the region's standard lavender-and-linen narrative.
La Colombe d'Or
- Place du Général de Gaulle, 06570 Saint-Paul-de-Vence, France
In the medieval village of Saint-Paul-de-Vence, a hilltop haven that has long been a magnet for artists, La Colombe d'Or stands as a living museum of 20th-century art. This 25-room hotel, with its unparalleled collection of works by Matisse, Miró and Chagall, offers guests the rare opportunity to dine and sleep among masterpieces. The hotel's legendary outdoor pool, overlooked by a Calder mobile, has become an icon of Riviera chic. The on-site restaurant, with its terrace offering sweeping views of the countryside, serves classic Provençal dishes that have stood the test of time. Saint-Paul-de-Vence itself is a work of art, with its ramparts, narrow cobblestone streets and numerous galleries showcasing contemporary artists. The nearby Fondation Maeght, with its exceptional collection of 20th-century art, complements the hotel's artistic legacy, making this an unparalleled destination for art lovers.
Hôtel Crillon le Brave
- Place de l'Eglise, 84410 Crillon-le-Brave, France
In the tiny village of Crillon-le-Brave, at the foot of Mont Ventoux, this 34-room hotel occupies a cluster of centuries-old houses, creating a village-within-a-village atmosphere. The recent renovation has struck a perfect balance between rustic charm and refined luxury. La Table du Ventoux bistro showcases the best of Provençal cuisine, complemented by an extensive wine list featuring Rhône Valley wines. The Spa des Écuries, housed in the old stables, offers treatments inspired by local ingredients. The hotel's hilltop location provides stunning views of the Provençal countryside, including the famed Mont Ventoux, a challenge for cycling enthusiasts. The surrounding area is a treasure trove of Provençal experiences, from the Roman ruins of Vaison-la-Romaine to the wine villages of Châteauneuf-du-Pape and Gigondas, all within easy reach.
Château de Berne
- Chemin des Imberts, 83780 Flayosc, France
Nestled in the heart of Provence's wine country, Château de Berne is a 1,500-acre wine estate offering a comprehensive Provençal experience. The Relais & Châteaux property features elegantly appointed rooms and villas that overlook the estate's vineyards and olive groves. Le Jardin de Berne, the Michelin-starred restaurant, showcases much of the produce grown right on the estate. The winery, producing acclaimed Côtes de Provence wines, offers insightful tours and tastings. The expansive spa draws inspiration from the estate's natural surroundings. Located near the charming town of Lorgues, known for its impressive weekly market, Château de Berne provides an ideal base for exploring the Var department. The nearby Gorges du Verdon, Europe's largest canyon, offers breathtaking natural beauty and outdoor activities, while the beaches of the Côte d'Azur are within easy reach.