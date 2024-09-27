Michelin Stars and Modern Art: Provence’s 12 Must-Stay Hotels

Forget sun-drenched villas and lavender-scented soap. The real Provence, stripped of its summer tourists and Instagram filters, reveals itself from October to April. This is when you'll find truffle hunters outbidding each other at Richerenches' Saturday market in Vaucluse, not influencers clogging up Gordes' narrow streets. It's a stark, more authentic version of the region that rewards those willing to brave the occasional Mistral wind. Getting here isn't exactly a breeze, but it's doable. Delta and United fly direct to Nice year-round, while La Compagnie offers flights from May through September. There’s also always the option of flying into Paris and taking the train. Here's a tip the guidebooks won't tell you: fly into Marseille. It's closer to the Luberon and Alpilles regions, where the real action is.

Once you've landed, ditch the tour buses and cookie-cutter itineraries. Instead, time your visit with the Rencontres d'Arles photography festival in July if you're culturally inclined. Oenophiles should mark their calendars for November's Millévin festival in Avignon. It's essentially a backstage pass to the Côtes du Rhône wine scene, minus the summer crowds and inflated prices. Mais l'éternelle question? Where to stay. Provence's hotel scene is shedding its rustic clichés, where you can expect to find a bevy of contemporary art installations as much as you would exposed wooden beams. Whether you're after molecular gastronomy in a medieval castle or a minimalist room with a view of Mont Ventoux, these hotels offer more than just a place to crash. They're your ticket to a Provence that still has some surprises up its sleeve—provided you know where to look and when to go. So pack your sense of adventure and prepare to discover a rustic side of off-season Provence that even the French are still getting to know.