The Insider’s Guide to Providence, Rhode Island’s Underrated Dining Scene

Rhode Island is known as the (self-proclaimed) birthplace of summering in the U.S., but there’s more to the smallest state in the nation than just seasonal resort towns. The capital city, Providence, is a vibrant cultural hub for all manner of artists, academics, designers and intellectuals—and it’s got far better waterfront views than overcrowded neighborhoods in Brooklyn, with a far less snobby atmosphere than the trendy villages along the Hudson Valley. Though the city’s profile has been rising since the pandemic, with urban dwellers from larger cities moving to Providence to enjoy its smaller-town charm, it remains less well known than other cosmopolitan New England enclaves like Portland, Maine, or Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

Providence’s rich artistic heritage has earned it the nickname “the Creative Capital,” and there’s no better way to experience the ingenuity and variety of the city than by tasting your way through the local cafes, seafood shacks and James Beard-winning restaurants. Located at the head of Narragansett Bay, Providence is a mixture of college town (it’s home to seven universities, including Brown and RISD) and active waterfront, both of which play a crucial role in the city’s ascent as a culinary hotspot. Fresh produce from local farms combined with the abundance of seafood sourced directly from the Atlantic means Providence is a food lover’s delight, whether it’s farm-to-table or pier-to-plate. Another factor enhancing the local flavor is the population itself, which includes tens of thousands of Italian and Portuguese residents, a unique ancestral blend that influences the menu and ingredients of neighborhood haunts. And the presence of students and recent graduates of the city’s culinary school, Johnson & Wales, ensures there’s always something new and innovative on the restaurant scene.

But before we begin to list the top places to wine, dine and unwind in Providence, there are a few key items all visitors should look out for on every menu. Coffee milk is a Rhode Island specialty that tastes like melted ice cream, and Del’s spiked lemonade is truly summertime in a glass (or paper takeaway cup). "Stuffies" are baked quahogs with minced clam meat and breadcrumbs served on a hard shell, and johnny cakes are cornmeal pancakes that taste lighter and crispier than the Bisquick variety. Now that you know the local lingo, read on for the top spots to dine like a Rhody in Providence, from innovative downtown tasting menus to old-world Italian joints on Federal Hill.