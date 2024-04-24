A Weekend Guide to Picturesque Punta de Mita
From Cabo to Playa Del Carmen, Mexico is home to some of the best vacation spots in North America. Punta Mita is just 10 miles north of Puerto Vallarta, but it feels worlds away from the party town. This 1,500-acre private peninsula is a more secluded and exclusive destination that has become a go-to for affluent travelers and A-list celebrities.
Those seeking a getaway that is full of relaxation, stunning scenery and five-star service will find all of that and more in this luxurious community. In addition to high-end hotels that host VIPs in panoramic suites and cozy casitas, Punta Mita also has a burgeoning culinary scene that is expanding with more fine dining options. Whether you’re in the mood for modern Mexican or sushi, this picturesque peninsula caters to a variety of tastes.
Though there’s nothing wrong with spending your vacation lounging poolside with chips, guac, tacos and margaritas on repeat, Punta Mita boasts epic outdoor activities like hiking, boat tours, snorkeling and more. The jungle-like terrain leads right to the coast, creating a tropical setting surrounded by lush flora. Whether you’re a first-time guest or a return traveler, this guide to Punta Mita ensures that you’ll indulge in the very best of what this exclusive paradise has to offer.
Where to Stay
Conrad Punta de Mita
- Supermanzana Km 2, 63734 Punta Mita, Nay., Mexico
Conrad Punta de Mita is a beachfront resort that is ideal for families, groups or couples seeking an upscale stay with premium restaurants, three epic pools, a kids club and a renowned spa right at their fingertips. The adults-only pool boasts a swim-up bar where you can order cocktails in coconuts and ice-cold cervezas, while the beachfront infinity pool allows you to admire the crystal-clear turquoise waters from the comfort of your cushioned recliner. The sprawling resort has 324 rooms, but the oceanfront suites with private balcony plunge pools ensure optimal privacy and space, featuring a refined yet beachy design that makes you feel right at home.
Four Seasons Resort Punta Mita
- 63734 Punta Mita, Nayarit, Mexico
Between the Pacific views and private beaches, the Four Seasons Resort Punta Mita offers a five-star escape on Mexico's Riviera Nayarit. There are 139 casita-style rooms, 34 suites and 32 villas and residences, some of which boast private terraces and plunge pools. Catch a tan by the Nuna Pool or stroll along the white sand beaches and take a dip in the sea. The Four Seasons Resort Punta Mita can also arrange a plethora of outdoor activities ranging from ATV tours to horseback riding. It’s also home to two Jack Nicklaus signature golf courses; the Punta Mita Bahia Golf Course, with views of the Bahía de Banderas, and Pacifico Golf Course.
The St. Regis Punta Mita Resort
- Lote H-4 Carretera Federal 200, Km 19.5, 63734 Corral del Risco, Nay., Mexico
Having just undergone an exciting renovation, the St. Regis Punta Mita Resort features 120 guest rooms, suites and beachfront villas, all of which are now fitted with handcrafted furnishings, Mexican artwork and hacienda structures. The signature restaurant, Carolina, serves elevated modern Mexican cuisine, but with more than six different dining concepts on-site, the culinary program is one of the best. The tiered swimming pool looks right out onto the Pacific Ocean, but the beautiful beach that sits in front of the resort is great for snorkeling and swimming.
Where to Eat
Codex
- Supermanzana Km 2, 63734 Punta Mita, Nay., Mexico
Codex is the Conrad Punta de Mita’s signature restaurant, and it showcases the very best of Nayarit’s culinary scene. Its beachside location makes it the ideal eatery for an elevated sunset dinner, and its inventive menu focuses on seasonal specialties that blend traditional flavors with modern cooking methods. Though the wine list is beyond impressive, the cocktails are intricate and enticing, and most are inspired by ancient Mayan and Aztec culture. Some can’t-miss dishes include the soft-shell crab, lamb loin and the goat cheesecake for dessert.
Asai Japanese Punta Mita
- Kupuri Beach Club Punta Mita Resort, 63734 Nay., Mexico
Asai Japanese is the ultimate place for sushi in Punta Mita. The elevated bohemian setting features both indoor and outdoor seating, but the Pacific views are best enjoyed from the covered, round terrace. Start with the steamed shrimp dumplings and fried snapper from the dim sum menu before ordering an array of sushi. You also can’t go wrong with the omakase menu which comes with three appetizers, 10 pieces of nigiri, one roll, miso soup and dessert.
Carolina
- Lote H-4 Carretera Federal 200, Km 19.5, 63734 Corral del Risco, Nay., Mexico
Renowned for its modern Mexican cuisine, Carolina at The St. Regis offers a fine dining experience in an elegant yet beachy atmosphere. Patrons are able to choose between a four, six or 10-course tasting menu, and if you want the full experience, opt for the wine pairing as well. The dishes vary between each tasting menu, but you can expect everything from fresh seafood like ceviche and crudo to lobster and duck.
Where to Drink
Mita Mita Bar
- Ave Las Redes 77, 63734 Corral del Risco, Nay., México
Mita Mita Bar is a hip and trendy bar that specializes in tequila, mezcal and raicilla-based cocktails. The airy and bohemian atmosphere allows you to enjoy the coastal breeze while you sip and savor these refreshing libations, but if you visit on the weekend, you’ll be treated to live tunes from local performers and bands.
Mita Mary Grill & Bar
- 63734 Corral del Risco, Nayarit, Mexico
Enjoy having your toes in the sand while sipping on a zesty Paloma at Mita Mary Grill & Bar, right on the Punta Mita beach. Located at the St. Regis, the signature cocktails are one-of-a-kind and push the boundaries of mixology. The Chocolate Julep, for example, is made using a dark chocolate fat-washed whiskey, while the Garibaldito uses a vanilla-infused Campari. If you want something to nibble on while you drink, order the shrimp toast and charred tomato.
Spice Market Punta de Mita
- Desarrollo Costa, 63734 Corral del Risco, Nay., México
Located at the W Punta de Mita, Spice Market is a hip and transportive bar with dim lighting, flashy furnishing and plenty of patterns. The pan-Asian cuisine is complemented by a creative list of cocktails, and if you snag a spot at the bar, you’ll be right in the middle of the moody atmosphere. Switch your classic flavors up with a ginger margarita or sip on the Le Grand Amour, which is a combination of Pomegranate liqueur, green tea syrup, yuzu, Belvedere vodka and Veuve Clicquot.
What to Do
Enjoy a Spa Day
Nothing beats a massage by the beach, but given the concentration of spas in Punta Mita, more unique treatments like temazcal ceremonies and Mayan-inspired body rituals are available. The Conrad Spa boasts top-notch outdoor facilities that include jacuzzis, a cold plunge and a private pool surrounded by lush greenery and vibrant bougainvillea. The Apuane Spa offers everything from reiki to sound healing, but the Tequila Stone massage uses an ancestral blend of oil and tequila that relieves muscle tension and stimulates circulation.
Visit the Islas Marietas
The Marietas Islands are just a short boat ride away from Punta Mita. These unique, uninhabited islands were formed due to volcanic activity, giving them a special composition that makes them beyond picturesque. While sitting on the hidden beach at Playa del Amor, day trip visitors can look up through the massive opening to the blue skies above, but the Marietas Islands are also popular for snorkeling, paddle boarding and swimming.
Hike Monkey Mountain
Need a break from the beach? Monkey Mountain is one of the most popular hiking trails in the area, and its moderate difficulty makes it a great activity for most travelers. The entire hike takes around three and a half hours in total, and your hotel concierge should be able to set up a tour if you prefer a guided excursion. Monkey Mountain is the tallest mountain south of Punta Mita, and the panoramic vistas of Sayulita and unobstructed views of Banderas Bay are awe-inspiring.