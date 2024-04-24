A Weekend Guide to Picturesque Punta de Mita

From Cabo to Playa Del Carmen, Mexico is home to some of the best vacation spots in North America. Punta Mita is just 10 miles north of Puerto Vallarta, but it feels worlds away from the party town. This 1,500-acre private peninsula is a more secluded and exclusive destination that has become a go-to for affluent travelers and A-list celebrities.

Those seeking a getaway that is full of relaxation, stunning scenery and five-star service will find all of that and more in this luxurious community. In addition to high-end hotels that host VIPs in panoramic suites and cozy casitas, Punta Mita also has a burgeoning culinary scene that is expanding with more fine dining options. Whether you’re in the mood for modern Mexican or sushi, this picturesque peninsula caters to a variety of tastes.

Though there’s nothing wrong with spending your vacation lounging poolside with chips, guac, tacos and margaritas on repeat, Punta Mita boasts epic outdoor activities like hiking, boat tours, snorkeling and more. The jungle-like terrain leads right to the coast, creating a tropical setting surrounded by lush flora. Whether you’re a first-time guest or a return traveler, this guide to Punta Mita ensures that you’ll indulge in the very best of what this exclusive paradise has to offer.