An Insider’s Guide to Putney’s Riverfront London Life
A guide to Putney’s restaurants, pubs, coffee shops and independent stores, from riverfront institutions to side-street neighborhood favorites.Read More
Putney is a bend in the Thames where London starts behaving like a system rather than a sprawl—nothing quite settles; instead, everything circulates. Commuters rush off trains and the District Line in loose clusters, runners already pacing the Embankment, rowers cutting through dark waters before the High Street has properly opened.
That movement is most visible in the Thames. It narrows at Putney Bridge, gathers crowds for the Boat Race each spring, then briefly turns into a grandstand—pub terraces packed shoulder to shoulder, the towpath compressed into spectacle. And then it releases again: early training runs, commuter churn, weekends that loop between errands and riverside pints.
Away from the water, Putney fragments. East Putney is all Edwardian brick and bay windows, front gardens clipped into order, streets that feel quietly domestic rather than residential on paper. The rhythm is more settled: neighbors know the local shops, the pace is slower than the main roads and the side streets feel more lived-in. Higher up, the city thins toward Putney Heath, where open common land replaces density. Wide stretches of grass, woodland and open sky create a sense of space and calm—a noticeably less crowded side of Putney. Toward Roehampton, the tone shifts again: postwar estates, campus edges, more concrete than ornament. Barnes and Southfields sit just beyond the seams—close enough to blur into Putney’s rhythm, but distinct enough to resist it.
What holds it together isn’t one defining identity, but rather the relationship between its different parts: a riverside hub, a residential suburb and a stretch of open landscape. Even the quieter streets feel temporary—places you pass through rather than stay in, which is why this guide isn’t focusing on accommodations—before London gathers itself again and moves on. Here’s where to eat, drink and shop along one of southwest London’s most continuously moving stretches of water.
Where to Eat
Gāya Bakery
- 253 Putney Bridge Road, London SW15 2PU
Tucked just off Putney Bridge Road, this is one of those sweet Putney addresses that still feels a little bit like a secret, even as word spreads. Part bakery cafe, part online cake atelier, it runs on a simple mantra by the eponymous self-taught baker, Gaya: flavor, form, flair. It’s worth grabbing one of the homemade flaky pastries, even to go.
Dim Sum Kitchen
- 284 Upper Richmond Road, London, SW15 6TH
Founded as a tribute to recipes passed down through generations, Dim Sum Kitchen pairs three decades of Hong Kong culinary craft with the warmth of a family-run neighborhood restaurant. The handmade dumplings alone are worth the trip. The Har Gow is a must in your order lineup.
Putney Pies
- 2 Putney High Street, London, SW15 1SL
Originally opened in 2012, Putney Pies has become one of SW15’s most reliable fixtures. Upstairs, it’s all buttered pastry and proper British fillings—think steak and ale, chicken and mushroom—served in a room that feels comfortingly unchanged by time. It’s the kind of place a Putney guide would feel incomplete without; it is a staple that locals recommend so visitors can truly understand the neighborhood. (And just in case pies weren’t enough, downstairs in The Vault, things tip over into a full party under the bridge on weekends.)
Ruth's
- 94 Lower Richmond Road, London, SW15 1LL
Opened in early 2026 on the old Blades corner, this newer kid on the block from chefs Ed Baillieu (The Hero, The Pelican) and Callum Ross (The Camberwell Arms) is named after Ed’s grandmother, Ruth, whose disarmingly simple test—“Is it kind? Is it necessary? Is it true?”— serves as the bistro-leaning venue’s guiding mantra. The result is an unshowy, warmly lit, close-quarters space featuring oysters and cocktail sausages at the bar, fried pickled mussels with curry mayo, then chops and properly sourced British fish.
Tsuki Ramen
- 288 Upper Richmond Road, London, SW15 6TH
This is a polished Japanese kitchen where the calling card is a deeply rich, slow-built tonkotsu broth—silky, heavy and unapologetically comforting. Alongside the ramen, order the smaller punchy plates—specifically, the flavorful yuzu honey chicken wings.
Where to Drink
Tampopo Coffee
- 161 Lower Richmond Road, London, SW15 1HH
This family-run shop, founded by Michael Thomas and Lideya Teshome, brings Ethiopian and Japanese-inspired coffee cultures to SW15. With espresso, flat whites and a rotating selection of single-origin beans, it keeps the neighborhood fueled.
Kaffee
- 240 Lower Richmond Road, London, SW15 1JF
This Viennese-inspired cafe is set in a converted Victorian lodge with stained-glass windows, on the site of the former Putney Lower Common Cemetery. Not only does it feel worlds apart from the rushed pace of Putney, but it serves expertly brewed coffee alongside Austrian pastries.
Home SW15
- 146 Upper Richmond Road, London, SW15 2SW
This is Putney’s neighborhood all-day restaurant and bar, built as an open-house hangout for SW15 and now firmly one of its most reliable places to drink too. Negronis and margaritas anchor the menu, while seasonal drinks—rhubarb spritzes, chili-spiked house pours—rotate through. Decision paralysis? You can’t go wrong with the Gin & Tea Party.
The Duke's Head
- 8 Lower Richmond Road, London, SW15 1JN
This Grade II-listed establishment isn't just on the river; it's part of it. Long associated with Putney's rowing culture, it's the place to catch up on race gossip, watch crews training on the Thames, and settle into a pint while the river does what it's always done. Few venues feel more connected to the identity of SW15.
The Boathouse
- 32 Brewhouse Lane, London, SW15 2JX
This is the riverside pub of all pubs in Putney. All glass, it’s three spacious, exposed floors overlooking the river featuring classic cocktails, spritzes, wines and local beers. Come for the sunset views and stay for the people-watching—it's a front-row seat to Putney life, from rowers on the river to walkers with their dogs on the towpath.
Where to Shop
Hurlingham Books
- 91 Fulham High Street, London, SW6 3JS
Hurlingham Books is technically Fulham, but only just–it’s mere steps from Putney Bridge and firmly in the SW15 mental map. One of London’s oldest independent bookshops, it carries the weight of continuity that has become harder to find on London’s high streets: a shop built around browsing and slow discovery from shelf to shelf.
Soul Brother Records
- 1 Keswick Road, London, SW15 2HL
Founded by Laurence and Malcolm Prangell, Soul Brother has spent more than three decades building a reputation among collectors for soul, jazz, funk and rare groove, drawing serious vinyl hunters from far beyond SW15. More ritual than shop, it’s the perfect place to spend an hour among the racks and discover something unexpected.
Blåbär Nordic Living
- 3A Lacy Road, London, SW15 1NH
This shop is a slice of Scandinavia in Putney, stocking everything from Danish ceramics and Swedish textiles to Nordic pantry staples and design-led gifts. Part lifestyle store, part cultural outpost, it's the sort of place you go to find a birthday present and end up buying something for your own apartment.
Glug Wine Bar & Shop
- 242 Upper Richmond Road, London, SW15 6TG
Glug is a 16-seat wine bar and bottle shop that collapses any distinction between buying and drinking. It runs on a simple rhythm: pick a bottle off the shelf, stay longer than intended, repeat. Also perfect if you are in need of a housewarming gift or a well-chosen bottle of wine for a dinner host.
Ghost Whale
- 134 Upper Richmond Road, London, SW15 2SP
Putney’s unofficial beer filter: it curates new releases, small-batch drops and one-off imports. Whether you are a beer connoisseur or new to the scene, this place rewards curiosity. The drops cycle through the fridges quickly, so you usually check in, pick up a few cans, and end up leaving with more variations than planned.