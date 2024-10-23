The Unexpected Comeback of the Quarter-Zip Sweater

What garment combines the ease of a crewneck, the polish of a polo shirt and the versatility of a cardigan? The quarter-zip sweater, of course. Once maligned, it's now experiencing a renaissance that's as unexpected as it is welcome. In the not-so-distant past, the quarter-zip was the unofficial uniform of suburban dads and middle managers. It was the style equivalent of a sensible sedan—practical, but hardly exciting. It paired best with khakis and loafers, a combo that screamed, "I have a 401(k) and I'm not afraid to use it." But fashion, like life, is full of surprises.

Fast forward to 2024, and the quarter-zip has shed its stuffy image faster than a tech startup pivots its business model. It's now a staple in collections from brands like Stone Island, Todd Snyder and James Perse. Suddenly, the quarter-zip is ubiquitous, from high-powered boardrooms to low-key weekend getaways, and yes, even in the hallowed halls of fashion magazines. So how did this once-ignored knit become a must-have? Perhaps it's the rise of "quiet luxury," where understated pieces speak volumes, or a nod to the '90s revival. Whatever the reason, the quarter-zip has gone from men’s fashion faux pas to sartorial savior.

What more to know? Zipped up, it offers turtleneck gravitas without the commitment. Left open, it's a polo with an edge. The best versions boast quality wool or robust cotton, with a collar substantial enough to stand up to scrutiny. The fit has evolved too—think relaxed but not rumpled, equally at home over a vintage tee or under a tailored jacket.

From Barbour's weather-defying wool to Zegna's cloud-soft cashmere, we've curated a selection that spans both price points and style preferences. Because whether you're closing million-dollar deals or just trying to look sharp for Sunday brunch, there's a quarter-zip that's up to the task. It's time to embrace the quarter-zip revolution—no mortgage or midlife crisis required.