The Unexpected Comeback of the Quarter-Zip Sweater
Forget what you thought you knew about quarter-zips. These 14 sophisticated options prove they’re the new power move in men’s fashion.Read More
What garment combines the ease of a crewneck, the polish of a polo shirt and the versatility of a cardigan? The quarter-zip sweater, of course. Once maligned, it's now experiencing a renaissance that's as unexpected as it is welcome. In the not-so-distant past, the quarter-zip was the unofficial uniform of suburban dads and middle managers. It was the style equivalent of a sensible sedan—practical, but hardly exciting. It paired best with khakis and loafers, a combo that screamed, "I have a 401(k) and I'm not afraid to use it." But fashion, like life, is full of surprises.
Fast forward to 2024, and the quarter-zip has shed its stuffy image faster than a tech startup pivots its business model. It's now a staple in collections from brands like Stone Island, Todd Snyder and James Perse. Suddenly, the quarter-zip is ubiquitous, from high-powered boardrooms to low-key weekend getaways, and yes, even in the hallowed halls of fashion magazines. So how did this once-ignored knit become a must-have? Perhaps it's the rise of "quiet luxury," where understated pieces speak volumes, or a nod to the '90s revival. Whatever the reason, the quarter-zip has gone from men’s fashion faux pas to sartorial savior.
What more to know? Zipped up, it offers turtleneck gravitas without the commitment. Left open, it's a polo with an edge. The best versions boast quality wool or robust cotton, with a collar substantial enough to stand up to scrutiny. The fit has evolved too—think relaxed but not rumpled, equally at home over a vintage tee or under a tailored jacket.
From Barbour's weather-defying wool to Zegna's cloud-soft cashmere, we've curated a selection that spans both price points and style preferences. Because whether you're closing million-dollar deals or just trying to look sharp for Sunday brunch, there's a quarter-zip that's up to the task. It's time to embrace the quarter-zip revolution—no mortgage or midlife crisis required.
The Best Men’s Quarter-Zip Sweaters
- Zegna Zip Mock Neck Sweater
- Stone Island Logo-Appliquéd Virgin Wool-Blend Half-Zip Sweater
- Tom Ford Lambswool and Cashmere Half Zip Sweater
- Todd Snyder Luxe Cashmere Zip Mock Neck
- Polo Ralph Lauren Cable-Knit Cashmere Quarter-Zip Sweater
- Sid Mashburn Escorial Wool Half-Zip Sweater
- James Perse Cashmere Half-Zip Sweater
- Incotex Wool Half-Zip Sweater
- Hartford Trucker Sweater
- Barbour Gamlin Quarter Zip Sweater
- J.Crew Heritage Cotton Half-Zip Sweater
- On Climate Men’s Quarter Zip Pullover
- Suitsupply Wool and Cashmere Mid Brown Ribbed Half Zip
- Mack Weldon Prime Cotton Half-Zip Sweater
Zegna Zip Mock Neck Sweater
Zegna's mock neck is a love letter to the Italian Alps, written in Mongolian cashmere. Sourced from their private nature reserve (because why not?), it’s softer than a billionaire's apology and more resilient than a cockroach in a nuclear winter. The ribbed texture adds interest, in case the cashmere wasn't enough to qualify for diplomatic immunity.
Stone Island Logo-Appliquéd Virgin Wool-Blend Half-Zip Sweater
Stone Island's approach to the half-zip is characteristically technical. The virgin wool blend offers thermal efficiency without bulk, while the polo collar adds versatility. The herringbone stitch on the long sleeves isn't just aesthetic; it enhances durability. The compass logo, more than mere branding, signals to those in the know.
Tom Ford Lambswool and Cashmere Half Zip Sweater
Tom Ford uses a lambswool and cashmere blend that makes this sweater feel like a second skin, while the leather-trimmed placket adds a touch of sophistication. Raglan sleeves ensure ease of movement, whether you're reaching for the top shelf or gesturing during a presentation. The fit is impeccable, as you'd expect from Ford.
Todd Snyder Luxe Cashmere Zip Mock Neck
Snyder elevates the mock neck from tech-bro staple to luxe essential. The half-cardigan stitch adds texture for those who find cashmere too bourgeois, while dropped shoulders ensure you can shrug off compliments with ease. It's the perfect balance of comfort and "I know a guy who knows a guy."
Polo Ralph Lauren Cable-Knit Cashmere Quarter-Zip Sweater
Ralph Lauren serves up Americana with a cashmere twist. This cable-knit quarter-zip is substantial enough for impromptu yacht outings, yet refined for fireside Old Fashioneds. The fit is relaxed but never sloppy—like your weekend plans. The embroidered pony logo is subtle, letting the quality of the garment speak for itself.
Sid Mashburn Escorial Wool Half-Zip Sweater
Sid Mashburn's half-zip showcases the rare Escorial wool, sourced from a specific breed of sheep. This wool is finer and more resilient than cashmere, with natural thermoregulating properties. The slightly loose fit allows for comfortable layering over t-shirts, while the half-zip provides ventilation options. It's a sophisticated choice for those who appreciate the finer details in their knitwear.
James Perse Cashmere Half-Zip Sweater
Perse bottles California cool in cashmere form. This half-zip strikes a balance between beach bonfire casual and Michelin-star elegance. Its minimalist design makes it an ideal layering piece, transitioning effortlessly from casual denim pairings to more polished ensembles under a blazer.
Incotex Wool Half-Zip Sweater
Incotex brings its tailoring expertise to knitwear with this wool half-zip. The medium-gauge wool provides warmth without bulk, ideal for layering. Clean lines and understated branding allow seamless transition between casual and semi-formal settings. The adaptable collar and half-zip closure offer multiple styling options, making it a wardrobe staple.
Hartford Trucker Sweater
Hartford's Trucker sweater is the answer to "smart-casual" dress codes that feel like a trick question. Wool and cashmere join forces in a blend that's as smooth as your best small talk. The concealed half-zip keeps things streamlined, ready for both performance reviews and artisanal coffee runs.
Barbour Gamlin Quarter Zip Sweater
Barbour marries British heritage with space-age tech in this quarter-zip. Merino wool gets a Teflon upgrade, because why should your pans have all the fun? The stand-up collar stands ready to defend against wind, rain and overly chatty seatmates. From country lanes to city streets, it's ready for anything—except maybe lava.
J.Crew Heritage Cotton Half-Zip Sweater
J.Crew makes a case for cotton that's hard to refute. This half-zip nails the essentials like a well-practiced elevator pitch. The leather pull adds a touch of class, like a leather-bound book in a digital world. It's your new daily driver that won't require a second mortgage.
On Climate Men’s Quarter Zip Pullover
On's performance quarter-zip is where athleisure meets eco-warrior chic. Recycled polyester manages moisture like a spa day for your torso. Thoughtful details like spiral darts mean you can train for that marathon or just marathon-watch your latest streaming obsession. It's ready for Mars, but will settle for your morning run.
Suitsupply Wool and Cashmere Mid Brown Ribbed Half Zip
Suitsupply delivers accessible luxury faster than your favorite delivery app. The wool-cashmere blend punches above its weight class, while ribbing adds texture and keeps its shape better than you do after holiday feasts. It's the middleweight champion of your sweater collection.
Mack Weldon Prime Cotton Half-Zip Sweater
Mack Weldon proves that basics can graduate magna cum laude. The cotton and recycled cotton blend elevates this half-zip from supporting actor to leading role. It's breathable and low-maintenance—everything you pretend to be on first dates. Consider it your new wingman for those "I have nothing to wear" moments, with the style of a sweater but the softness of a sweatshirt.