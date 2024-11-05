Where to Enjoy a Quiet California Retreat this Fall
From a romantic getaway in wine country to a solo retreat in the middle of the mountains, escaping the noise is the perfect way to reground and reflect as we approach the end of the year.Read More
Now more than ever, quiet living is quite the luxury. From peaceful walks in nature to dining at a cozy bakery with a coffee in hand, several California towns allow for laid-back living. Whether you prefer a coastal retreat near crystal-clear water or a woodsy escape in a quiet valley, the Golden State has far more to explore beyond the urban areas of Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco. In fact, many of California’s quaintest and most peaceful towns are less than two hours away from these three major cities, allowing locals and out-of-towners easy access to a much-needed break from the hustle and bustle.
Though some areas of California remain busy year-round, even the most popular of beautiful beach towns clear out after tourist season, giving travelers a true taste of how the locals live. From a romantic getaway in wine country to a solo retreat in the middle of the mountains, escaping the noise is the perfect way to reground and reflect as we approach the end of the year. Grab your favorite knit sweater and suitcase—these are the best places to plan a quiet California retreat this fall.
The Best Quiet California Getaways
Laguna Beach
There’s no denying that Orange County’s Laguna Beach comes alive in the summer—expect crowded parking lots, packed beaches and sold-out hotels in this Southern California town. In the fall and winter, however, the sun still shines on this coastal gem as the locals get the chance to enjoy the quiet oasis that is Laguna. While the temperatures certainly drop during the cooler seasons, you’ll still find plenty of surfers and swimmers hitting the Pacific Ocean waves in wetsuits. Early risers can pay a dawn patrol visit to Laguna Coffee Company for a cappuccino and croissant to-go before enjoying a sunrise walk on the beach—don’t be surprised if you have most of the sand to yourself. In the evening, indulge in an intimate sushi dinner at one Michelin-star Rebel Omakase before returning to your hotel for a glass of wine on your oceanfront balcony.
Where to Stay:
The brand-new Casa Loma Beach Hotel is a design-forward property that sits right across from one of Laguna’s best beaches. Inspired by the spirit of California living, guests can expect neutral tones, soft architecture, custom textiles and hand-painted artwork throughout the rooms and common areas, along with impressive ocean views. This is the perfect place for couples or solo travelers seeking a calm yet stylish seaside respite. For another luxury hotel experience, you can’t forget about a weekend getaway at the celeb-adored Montage Laguna Beach, where you can indulge in plenty of spa treatments, too.
Ojai
Located in a lush valley within the Topatopa peaks, Ojai is a charming mountain town with a focus on the metaphysical. It’s the perfect mountain alternative to a beach town like Santa Barbara; it’s also about the same distance (one-and-a-half hour drive) from L.A., for an easy weekend road trip. From exploring the unique art galleries and spiritual shops in the village square to the many magical hiking trails, there is plenty to discover as you quiet your mind and calm your nervous system. Those who enjoy working with their hands should consider taking a pottery class at Firestick Pottery before enjoying a heart plate of pasta at Ca' Marco Ristorante Italiano. For a true slice of peace and quiet, pay a visit to Meditation Mount and enjoy a group meditation or solo walk of the grounds.
Where to Stay:
The Ojai Valley Inn is a destination in and of itself. Boasting a 31,000-square-foot spa, this is the ultimate property for travelers hoping to unwind with a weekend of health and wellness, with plenty of both indoor and outdoor activities to choose from. Though there are plenty of adorable and locally-owned eateries in the town’s main strip, the hotel itself has six different on-site dining concepts for guests who don’t feel like leaving the property one day.
Monterey Bay
Known for its scenic coastline, premium golf courses and world-class aquarium, Monterey has everything you need for a quiet weekend away. Once the summer crowds have left, this historic coastal haven in Northern California, right past Carmel-by-the-Sea, becomes the perfect retreat for San Francisco residents and Silicon Valley moguls. Whether you want to stroll along Cannery Row and taste your way through the seafood menu at Schooners Monterey or admire the marine life at the Monterey Bay Aquarium, you’ll feel as though you’ve been transported to the set of Big Little Lies while exploring this peaceful seaside town. It’s worth the drive to Pfeiffer Big Sur State Park if you want to go on a hike and take in all the redwoods.
Where to Stay:
What better way to immerse yourself in the beauty of Monterey Bay than with an oceanfront cottage at The Sanctuary Beach Resort? Start your morning with a cup of coffee on your private patio while watching the waves roll in or get grounded with a dawn stroll through the Marina Dunes Preserve. Enjoy much-needed burnout recovery at the Renewal Studio & Spa, and in the evenings, sit down for shellfish and wine at Salt Wood Kitchen & Oysterette before ending the evening with a bonding bonfire. Friday nights also include a Coastal Jazz event for music lovers looking to unwind to the healing sounds of Dr. Tamas Marius. If you want to head further south, make the 45-minute drive on the Pacific Coast Highway to Big Sur for a day trip, or a stay at Alila Ventana Big Sur.
Sonoma
Despite being next-door neighbors, Sonoma and Napa Valley couldn’t be more different. While both are fabulous in their own right, travelers planning a more relaxed and quiet California escape will feel more at home in Sonoma. Though Sonoma County encompasses tons of charming towns like Healdsburg and Sebastopol, the historic city of Sonoma feels straight out of a Hallmark movie. Simply strolling around the downtown plaza hopping from winery to winery is the perfect way to spend a weekend, and you’ll also find a couple of renowned restaurants like French eatery The Girl and the Fig and chef Michael Mina’s nearby Wit and Wisdom, where you can sit outside by the fire pits. Start your relaxing weekend in wine country with bubbles and caviar at Pangloss Cellars before walking over to Walt Wines for a pinot noir and chardonnay wine tasting.
Where to Stay:
Located within walking distance to Sonoma Plaza (you could also take a bike ride, if you prefer), The Lodge at Sonoma offers cozy comfort with stunning cottage suites that boast beautiful fireplaces and massive soaking tubs on your private patio. The property also houses a scenic spa with a barrel sauna and several outdoor pools and hot tubs, encouraging a sense of serenity before and after a Himalayan salt stone massage.
Julian
Once apple picking season is over, Julian, California goes back to being a quiet mountain town on the outskirts of San Diego County. Surrounded by Cuyamaca Mountains in nearly every direction, this unique and rustic destination is best known for its apple orchard, historic gold mines and small-town American charm. Visitors hoping to bask in nature and embark in outdoor adventures can book a boat rental to take out onto Lake Cuyamaca where they can fish, meditate or simply enjoy the surrounding vistas. In the afternoon, wind down with a crisp pint at Julian Beer Co. or enjoy a glass of wine and seared steak at Jeremy’s On the Hill.
Where to Stay:
As one might imagine, a small town like Julian has pretty limited accommodation options. Orchard Hill, however, is a premier boutique hotel that brings luxury living to the area. The lodge rooms and hillside cottages are designed to be traditional and rustic, showcasing floral wallpapers, quilted comforters and vintage furnishings. From horseback riding to morning yoga, the mindful amenities and activities are designed to help guests relax and reflect.