The Essentials With Rachel Bilson: Goop, ‘The O.C.’ and Juicy Tracksuits

In the early 2000s, Rachel Bilson was known for her onscreen portrayal of the bikini- and printed headscarf-clad Summer Roberts in the hit series The O.C. But off-screen, the actress was among a group of Hollywood stars—including Paris Hilton and Lindsay Lohan—targeted by a group of teens in a string of robberies that inspired Sofia Coppola’s 2013 film The Bling Ring.

“Thinking back when the break-ins happened, it definitely could have been prevented,” Bilson tells Observer, recalling that she had been targeted by the “Bling Ring” group multiple times. In the years since, safety has remained top of mind for Bilson, which is why she most recently teamed up with the home security company, SimpliSafe.

“SimpliSafe and their technology is all about preventing break-ins before they happen,” she explains of the company’s new outdoor monitoring service. “I really like the 24/7 monitoring—I think that just makes you feel more protected and safe that there’s someone always here.”

While she’s resolved to leave the break-ins in the past, the Los Angeles-based actress was happy to revisit her time on The O.C., hosting a rewatch podcast with co-star Melinda Clarke. “It’s so funny because I have no memory, so watching it for the podcast was like watching everything for the first time,” she says of the podcast, which included appearances by co-stars Mischa Barton and Adam Brody, as well as the show’s creator, Josh Schwartz. “It was very nostalgic to go back and see everything, and I just realized I loved that show, I loved working with everybody and I loved being Summer.”

Getty Images

Though The O.C. podcast wrapped last year, Bilson has since started a second podcast, Broad Ideas. Co-hosted by her real-life best friend, Olivia Allen, the podcast features interviews with celebrities, authors and even two of the teens behind the “Bling Ring” robberies, where they discuss everything from mental health and parenting (Bilson shares daughter Briar Rose with former partner Hayden Christensen) to ghosts. “We really want to create a safe space for people to talk about anything—even if it’s taboo.”

During a recent trip to New York City, Observer sat down with Bilson to chat her current essentials, from the only product behind her skincare routine to The O.C.-inspired outfit she’s never getting rid of, no matter what.