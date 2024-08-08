Game, Set, Match: Ralph Lauren Reveals 2024 U.S. Open Collection

As a leader in preppy fashion and tasteful athletic wear, it’s no surprise that Polo Ralph Lauren is once again the official outfitter of the 2024 U.S. Open. Since 2005, the brand has dressed the 215 on-court officials and over 400 ball crew members at the tennis tournament. Ralph Lauren has also released a fashion-forward commemorative collection of clothes and accessories.

The ball crew uniforms are similar to previous years, and pay homage to Ralph Lauren’s classic polo aesthetic, with multicolor sleeves and the signature white pony on full display. Along with the polo, there’s a navy crew skort, sweatpants and shorts. Continuing last year’s sustainable efforts, the polo fabric is made from yarns sourced from recycled plastic bottles. The brand is also teaming up with Wilson to collect plastic ball cans, which will be repurposed for future production.

Ralph Lauren

Aside from the ball crew uniforms and other official ensembles, the 2024 U.S. Open drop also includes men’s, women’s and children’s apparel and accessories. As with prior collections, the color palette is largely comprised of green, orange, black and white hues.

For an off-duty tenniscore look, the 22-piece women’s collection offers tennis-inspired classic cotton tees that evoke a country club feel. Browse rugby shirts, cropped jerseys, terry cloth shorts and Polo Bear tees for an end-of-summer statement, with styles perfect for September weather. The varsity-fashion fleece is ideal for back-to-school and beyond.

The 32-piece men’s collection is similar, from iconic polos to bold graphic tees. The cable-knit short-sleeve sweater—a cream-colored cotton is accentuated by a country club green trim—is a definite highlight.

As for accessories, check out the minimal navy visors or polychromatic court shoes, which can be easily stored in the preppy canvas tote or ball crew backpack. Classic pins personalize a basic bag, and the collection’s bucket hats are perfect for sunny stadium viewing.

Ralph Lauren The Pink Pony collection.

For the first time, Ralph Lauren is introducing items from its upcoming Pink Pony collection, and releasing these select pieces exclusively at the U.S. Open, prior to the full drop in the fall. The vintage-inspired tees, caps, water bottles, socks and duffels are embellished with the signature pink polo logo, and are made for both on and off the court. A percentage of the proceeds will be donated to help fight cancer.

You can shop this year’s Polo Ralph Lauren U.S. Open collection on-site during the tournament, in-store and online—below, see a few of our favorite pieces from the collection.