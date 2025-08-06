Game, Set, Style: Ralph Lauren Serves Up Its 20th U.S. Open Collection

As the world’s top tennis players prepare to battle it out at the U.S. Open, the tournament promises more than just thrilling match points and impressive serves under the lights of Arthur Ashe Stadium—it delivers a fashion moment, too. And thanks to Ralph Lauren, it will be nothing short of iconic.

For two decades, Ralph Lauren has been synonymous with U.S. Open style. To celebrate its 20th year as the tournament’s official outfitter, the brand has delivered a crisp, confident collection that makes preppy feel modern again.

Since 2005, Polo Ralph Lauren has held the honor of outfitting the U.S. Open’s 400-plus ball crew members and 215 on-court officials. Alongside the functional uniforms, the brand also debuts a limited-edition commemorative collection of apparel and accessories designed for fans and fashion enthusiasts.

Photo by Blair Getz Mezibov Ralph Lauren.

For the 2025 U.S. Open, which kicks off on August 24 and runs through September 7, Ralph Lauren has introduced a sleek, all-white trio of pieces honoring its enduring legacy at the final Grand Slam event of the year. The three-piece collection includes a hoodie, a cap and classic polo, each featuring the tournament’s iconic crossed-rackets logo reimagined with insignia marking two decades of style and sport.

The broader 2025 Polo Ralph Lauren U.S. Open Collection doubles down on the brand’s DNA: sporty silhouettes and collegiate colorblocking that channel Americana prep without falling into cliche.

Standout pieces include bold polos in bold cobalt blue, grass green, vibrant orange and sunny yellow–colors that evoke the pulse of New York and the heat of the court. Pleated skirts, varsity jackets with a downtown edge, and breezy cable knits for cocktails in Montauk after a day in the stands round out the collection, bridging courtside polish with casual summer ease.

Photo by Getty Images for Ralph Lauren Ralph Lauren.

This year, sustainability once again takes center court. The official 2025 ball crew polo, worn by crew members and officials, is made from yarn spun from recycled plastic bottles, fusing performance with environmental responsibility. Ralph Lauren also continues its partnership with Wilson to collect used tennis ball cans on-site, recycling them into materials for future collections.

For tournament attendees, the experience extends beyond ready-to-wear. Ralph Lauren’s popular “Create-Your-Own” customization program returns, offering fans the chance to personalize polo shirts, Oxford button-downs, caps, tote bags, towels and more. On-site printing and embroidery allow guests to watch their custom pieces come alive, turning souvenirs into personal style statements.

Photo by Blair Getz Mezibov Ralph Lauren.

The 2025 Polo Ralph Lauren U.S. Open collection is available online, at Ralph Lauren stores and on-site at the U.S. Open through September 7th. Prices range from $15 to $428, with styles designed to suit every tennis enthusiast aiming to elevate their courtside style.

The collection captures the emotional and cultural heartbeat of the U.S. Open: the crackle of energy in late-summer New York air, the rising hush of the crowd before match point, the rhythm of sneakers on hardcourt, the clink of glasses at a post-match rooftop dinner. Twenty years in, Ralph Lauren still aces it.