Southern Charm Meets Hollywood Glam: Reese Witherspoon’s Red Carpet Style Evolution

Since entering the entertainment industry over 30 years ago, Reese Witherspoon has been a fixture on screen and on the red carpet. She appeared in her first film, 1991’s The Man in the Moon, at the age of 14, but her big break came in 1999, when she starred in Cruel Intentions and Election. She cemented her Hollywood status with her now-iconic turn as Elle Woods in Legally Blonde in 2001.

In the ‘90s, Witherspoon’s red carpet looks embraced the fashion mentality of the era—think leather jackets, slip dresses and combat boots, but with a feminine, subtly preppy touch that hinted at her Southern roots. Over two decades before Margot Robbie’s Barbie press tour, Witherspoon took to method dressing with a slew of all-pink looks as she promoted Legally Blonde.

As Witherspoon’s star power grew, so did her confidence on the red carpet. By the time she won an Oscar for her portrayal of June Carter in 2005’s Walk the Line, the actress had settled into her signature aesthetic: feminine, old Hollywood gowns with a dash of Americana.

Witherspoon began working with stylist Leslie Fremar around 2010, staying true to her preppy roots—including plenty of bows—while also adopting a more sophisticated, mature take on the red carpet, characterized by bold colors and sparkling embellishments. In 2015, Witherspoon was named People’s best-dressed star; the same year, she founded Draper James, a Southern-inspired, preppy lifestyle brand.

Since 2023, Witherspoon has worked with celebrity stylist Petra Flannery (her other clients include Zoe Saldaña and Emma Stone), and while the actress has remained loyal to her tried-and-true style, she’s also showcased a more tailored, polished wardrobe, with a preference for ensembles that make a statement through silhouette, not pattern. Though Witherspoon once said that she rarely wears all black because of her Southern roots, she began experimenting with the dark hue—a distinct change from her usual favored bright colors—more on the red carpet as her look matured. Unlike many other A-listers, Witherspoon hasn’t ever formally signed on as a brand ambassador to a luxury fashion house, and as such, has been able to experiment with different designers throughout her career, instead of sticking with one particular label during red carpet runs.

From her very first red carpets to her many Academy Awards gowns, see Reese Witherspoon’s red carpet style evolution over the years.