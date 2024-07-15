The Laura Harrier x Reformation Collab Is a Lesson in Timeless Yet Modern Style

Laura Harrier’s signature elevated minimalism quickly catapulted her to it-girl fashion status. Often seen in relaxed-fit denim, simple tees and textured dresses, Harrier always brings a sophisticated energy to her everyday wear. Now, the actress and model is making it that much easier for you to emulate her effortlessly chic aesthetic, thanks to her new capsule collection with Reformation.

The 18-piece clothing line, composed of classic, flattering silhouettes in various colors, is a lesson in timeless style. Harrier co-designed the collection with her own sartorial preferences in mind; the result is a carefully curated selection of dresses, skirts, shorts, sweaters, jackets, pants and even footwear.

Reformation Laura Harrier in the Etta Knit Dress.

The color palette is equally versatile, largely consisting of neutral earth tones: whites, browns, grays and blacks, with pops of blue and accents of leopard print. Go for a monochromatic look or mix and match different shades and prints.

The Laura Harrier x Reformation collab is all about elevated basics, from a strapless knit dress and a silky cowl-neck to a minimalist tank and crisp button-down. While the majority of the collection is about subdued style, it also offers a statement piece in the form of the leopard-print Eleanore Jacket, which combines the best of a bold blazer and classic trench. Toss it over the ivory Etta Strapless Knit Dress for a chilly night on the town, or pair it with the Ruth Knit Shorts for a campy look that is sure to make heads turn. After all, micro-shorts are having a moment right now, and in today’s fashion climate, are transcending into everyday territory. Just look at Sydney Sweeney, who arrived at Miu Miu’s runway show during Paris Fashion Week sporting a pair of embroidered sequin skivvies.

Reformation The Eleonore Jacket.

The Laura Harrier x Reformation collection, which ranges in price from $88 to $578, is now available to shop online and in select stores.