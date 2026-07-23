How Ricky Lauren Turned Hamptons Ease Into an American Style Code
Meet the lady who inspired a womenswear empire in jeans and a white shirt, lent her name to the house’s defining handbag and made borrowed menswear look entirely her own.Read More
As the family story goes, Ricky Ann Loew-Beer was reciting Chaucer from the passenger seat of a green Morgan on their first date when Ralph Lauren decided she was beguiling, beautiful and worth chasing. In 1964, she was an English student at Hunter College, earning extra money behind the desk of an ophthalmologist’s office. He was the young necktie salesman who arrived for an appointment and left with her phone number. Their first date involved a drive upstate, a pancake house and, according to legend, a proposal before the plates had been cleared. They married that December.
Ricky never confined herself to the ceremonial occupation of designer’s wife. The New York-born daughter of Austrian immigrants taught fifth grade in the Bronx, studied photography and trained as a psychotherapist while raising Andrew, David and Dylan Lauren. She also became an author, publishing Safari, based on photographs from a 1983 journey through Africa, followed by My Island, Cuisine, Lifestyle and Legend of the Double RL Ranch and The Hamptons: Food, Family, and History. Few muses have arrived with quite so much extracurricular competence.
Naturally, fashion made her recognizable without ever becoming her job. Ralph has written that the woman he wanted to dress was neither lacquered nor precious, but “the girl in jeans and a white shirt with rolled-up sleeves, wearing her boyfriend’s jacket.” Ricky supplied the prototype in real life. A 1990 Los Angeles Times profile christened her “The Polo Persona,” a useful name for the lean tailoring, washed denim, riding boots, white shirting and Western silver that became the house’s native tongue. Years later, Ralph Lauren gave her name to the Ricky bag, its stately hardware and saddle-leather construction turning private inspiration into a rather expensive public object.
The East End furnished that fantasy. Beginning in the early 1970s, the Laurens passed through a rented Southampton barn, Amagansett, East Hampton and finally Montauk, where the clothes acquired salt, dog hair and the occasional honest crease. That lived-in quality matters. Ralph Lauren sold America a beautifully appointed fiction, but Ricky made it look plausible. Across more than half a century of photographs, hemlines rise, shoulders broaden and eveningwear grows theatrical. Her method barely budges: one strong jacket, an open collar, something borrowed from a man and nothing worn as though it had taken all afternoon.
Ricky Lauren Style Evolution
- An Evening with Bobby Short
- Dinner for Martin Traub
- 'Broadway's in Fashion'
- Metropolitan Museum 'Man and the Horse Gala'
- 1987 CFDA Awards
- Valentine's Day Art Show
- Ricky Lauren on 'Safari'
- Ricky and Ralph Lauren Sighting
- American Foundation for AIDS Research Masquerade Ball
- Woolmark Awards for Men's Fashion
- Kids for Kids Benefit for the Pediatric AIDS Foundation
- 1998 CFDA Awards
- 2007 CFDA Awards
- Ralph Lauren Center for Cancer Care Reception
- Dylan's Candy Bar Relaunch Celebration
- 2009 CFDA Fashion Awards
- 'The Art of Fashion in the Hamptons'
- New York City Ballet Fall Gala
- An Evening with Ralph Lauren
- 'Publication of The Hamptons: Food, Family, and History'
- 'The Hamptons: Food, Family, and History' Celebration
- Ralph Lauren Fall 2013 Collection Dinner
- 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards
- Ralph Lauren Spring 2025 Show
- Ralph Lauren Show
- Ralph Lauren Runway Finale, New York Fashion Week
An Evening with Bobby Short
- Plaza Hotel, New York, May 1973
At a benefit at the Plaza, a barely-30 Ricky played the early-'70s siren in a plunging cross-halter top and slim tapered trousers, hoop earrings and a little beaded evening bag. Ralph matched her wattage in a velvet dinner jacket and a silver concho belt, an early flash of the Western hardware that would become a Ralph Lauren calling card.
Dinner for Martin Traub
- Le Club, New York, 1977
At a dinner honoring Bloomingdale’s chairman Marvin Traub, she wore a cream peaked-lapel skirt suit with a long rope of pearls and a crocheted top-handle bag. The look echoes Ralph Lauren’s Fall 1977 eveningwear, while Traub’s presence closes the circle—he was the retailer who gave Polo its first in-store shop at Bloomingdale’s.
'Broadway's in Fashion'
- Broadhurst Theatre, New York, October 1978
At the CFDA benefit for the Eugene O’Neill Theater Center, Ricky wore a black velvet blazer over a white shirt and narrow knit tie, adding frontier bravado with dark corduroy trousers and elaborately stitched cowboy boots.
Metropolitan Museum 'Man and the Horse Gala'
- New York, December 1984
For the Costume Institute’s Man and the Horse gala, the equestrian exhibition underwritten by Ralph Lauren, Ricky arrived in a fur-collared coat cinched by an embellished belt and finished with long gloves. The proportions evoke Edwardian riding clothes, while the sweep of fur and jeweled waist place them squarely in 1980s New York.
1987 CFDA Awards
- Metropolitan Museum, January 1987
At the Council of Fashion Designers of America Awards at the Met, Ricky wore a one-shouldered black gown with a softly draped bodice and a wrap folded over one arm. Beside Ralph in a tuxedo jacket, bow tie and jeans, her uninterrupted column of black provides the disciplined half of the pairing.
Valentine's Day Art Show
- Park Avenue Armory, New York, February 1989
For a night at the armory art show, Ricky went full Santa Fe in a Navajo-pattern blanket coat over a red western shirt, rolled jeans and a concho belt loaded with turquoise to match the cuffs stacked on her wrists. The coat and metalwork connect directly to the visual world Ralph had developed since his 1981 Santa Fe collection, while the rolled denim and open collar keep the look grounded.
Ricky Lauren on 'Safari'
- New York, March 1990
Photographed at home for a WWD “Eye” feature on her photography book Safari, Ricky wears the look she more or less patented—a tweed herringbone sport coat thrown over a denim jacket over a pale work shirt, khaki trousers and a tangle of charm necklaces. The outfit is vintage Polo: this is the boyfriend's-jacket-and-a-good-story ethos Ralph named the Polo Persona.
Ricky and Ralph Lauren Sighting
- Tavern on the Green, New York, April 1991
Arriving at Tavern on the Green, Ricky swapped her usual cool neutrals for a jolt of color—a hot-pink satin opera coat draped over a black column gown, worn with long black gloves and soft evening curls. The pink does all the talking, which is about as loud as she ever gets. It marks a rare turn toward Hollywood glamour from a woman who made her name on the opposite.
American Foundation for AIDS Research Masquerade Ball
- World Financial Center, New York, December 1991
At amfAR’s masquerade ball, Ricky dressed for command in a scarlet hussar-style jacket studded with brass, black palazzo trousers, bullion-embroidered cuffs and a satin cape cast over one shoulder. Her husband’s spare double-breasted tuxedo sharpens the effect as she answers the evening’s costume brief through military tailoring rather than a Venetian mask.
Woolmark Awards for Men's Fashion
- New York Public Library, New York, June 1992
Here, Ricky reversed the military idea in white, wearing a high-collared regimental jacket with gold braid, polished buttons and a medal over fluid wide-leg trousers. A red clutch breaks the uniform, while Ralph’s black tuxedo turns the pair into a study in crisp, almost heraldic contrast.
Kids for Kids Benefit for the Pediatric AIDS Foundation
- Industria Superstudio, New York, September 1994
For the Kids for Kids benefit, Ricky wore a long white tunic shirt with a studded suede vest, a slim black belt, leggings and wooden clogs. Beside Ralph in double denim and framed by hay bales and pumpkins, she could be stopping at an Amagansett pumpkin patch.
1998 CFDA Awards
- Cipriani, New York, February 1998
Ricky turned the ivory dinner jacket into a setting for jewelry, wearing its satin peak lapels over a bare décolletage encircled by a broad pearl-and-crystal choker. Against Ralph’s black tuxedo, the look captures her method neatly: borrow the structure of menswear, then alter the terms.
2007 CFDA Awards
- New York Public Library, New York 2007
At the ceremony where Oprah Winfrey presented Ralph with the American Fashion Legend Award, Ricky wore a strapless gold gown with an embroidered corset above a softly beaded skirt. The bronze clutch, bare neckline and loose hair temper all that gilt.
Ralph Lauren Center for Cancer Care Reception
- Sotheby's, New York, September 2007
At Sotheby’s, Ricky wore a fitted patchwork-denim jacket with a matching knee-length skirt and pointed navy pumps. The fabric belongs to quilts and workwear, but the articulated seams, nipped waist and narrow heel pull it decisively uptown.
Dylan's Candy Bar Relaunch Celebration
- New York, October 2008
At the relaunch of the candy emporium founded by her daughter, Dylan, Ricky dressed for the family business in a scarf-print silk blouse saturated with pink, yellow and cobalt, anchored by an oversized black bow, narrow trousers and knee-high boots. The real pleasure was seeing a woman so closely associated with her husband’s world step, for one night, into her daughter’s Technicolor one.
2009 CFDA Fashion Awards
- Alice Tully Hall, New York, June 2009
Ricky framed a white ruffled shirt and white trousers with a navy military jacket dense with gold embroidery, then added a sculpted belt, metallic clutch and glittering espadrille platforms. The jacket revisits the regimental looks she wore in 1991 and 1992, this time translated from formal uniform into summer eveningwear.
'The Art of Fashion in the Hamptons'
- Guild Hall, East Hampton, August 2009
At Guild Hall’s gala for The Art of Fashion in the Hamptons, Ricky paired a white ruffled blouse with slim, painterly floral trousers and a narrow chain-strap bag. The loose hair and pale ground suit the East End setting, while the printed trousers introduce color without competing with the blouse’s volume.
New York City Ballet Fall Gala
- Lincoln Center, New York, September 2011
At the ballet’s fall gala, Ricky wore an emerald satin wrap gown gathered at the waist with a slender black belt, adding turquoise drop earrings and a compact black clutch. The diagonal neckline and fluid skirt supply movement, while the absence of a necklace leaves the broad V uninterrupted.
An Evening with Ralph Lauren
- Lincoln Center, New York, October 2011
For the Oprah Winfrey-hosted evening celebrating Ralph, Ricky chose a sleeveless black satin gown with a sculptural standing collar and folded volume gathered behind one hip. Severe and almost aerodynamic from the front, the silhouette saves its flourish for the turn.
'Publication of The Hamptons: Food, Family, and History'
- Ralph Lauren Women's Boutique, New York, May 2012
At the launch of her Hamptons book, Ricky wore a pearl-gray Ralph Lauren three-piece suit with wide-leg trousers, a white club-collar shirt, liquid-silver tie and metallic sandals. The waistcoat and tie make a fitting author portrait for the woman who taught the house how menswear could sit on a female body.
'The Hamptons: Food, Family, and History' Celebration
- East Hampton, August 2012
Celebrating her Hamptons book and magazine cover, Ricky wore a white cotton shirtdress with a tiered eyelet skirt, cinched by a broad concho belt and finished with a silver cuff, shoulder-skimming earrings and lace-up espadrille wedges. Prairie lace and ranch hardware may make unlikely neighbors, yet on Ricky, they share a property line.
Ralph Lauren Fall 2013 Collection Dinner
- École des Beaux-Arts, Paris, October 2013
At the Paris dinner marking Ralph Lauren’s patronage of the École des Beaux-Arts restoration, Ricky paired a fitted black turtleneck with a ruched taffeta fishtail skirt, wide studded belt and long gold earrings. The Fall 2013 collection drew on imperial Russia; Ricky reduces the theme to two decisive gestures, volume below the waist and metal at it.
2018 CFDA Fashion Awards
- New York, 2018
Celebrating Ralph Lauren’s 50th-anniversary year, Ricky wore a black tailcoat with a high white shirt, narrow tie, engraved belt and pooling trousers. Ralph paired his tuxedo jacket with faded jeans and neon Salomon trail shoes, while Ricky stayed with black and white, pushing borrowed menswear to its most formal conclusion.
Ralph Lauren Spring 2025 Show
- Khalily Stables, Bridgehampton, September 2024
In a front-row lineup that placed Jude Law, Tom Hiddleston and USher under the same equestrian tent, Ricky wore a white blazer and slim trousers with fringed side seams, a pale shirt and taupe ankle boots. Beside Dylan in tiered patchwork denim and a heavy concho belt, mother and daughter divided the house vocabulary between them: Ricky took the tailoring, Dylan took the West.
Ralph Lauren Show
- New York, April 2025
Outside the Fall 2025 show, Ricky wore Ralph Lauren head to toe: a salt-and-pepper jacket, white ruffled blouse, slim gray trousers, silver belt and tonal heeled boots. The engraved buckle and ruffled placket reprise details visible as far back as her 1970s appearances, while the close chromatic dressing keeps them current.
Ralph Lauren Runway Finale, New York Fashion Week
- New York, 2026
Taking the Fall 2026 finale beside Ralph, Ricky wore a long black blazer cinched with an engraved silver buckle over a high-necked white ruffled blouse, opaque leggings and pointed ankle boots. The final bow brings the retrospective back to its starting point: a man’s jacket, white shirt, narrow black lower half and one piece of Western silver.