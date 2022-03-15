PR Rising Stars 2022

Kelly Patterson

28, The Door

Kelly started with The Door as an intern, then got hired in 2015, rising through the ranks to become senior account supervisor. At first part of the Lifestyle/Food team, “she raised her hand to play a key role on our Integrated Marketing team so that she could learn all the new skills and services we were adding and stay at the top of her game,” says Lois Najarian O’Neill, the firm’s co-founder and president. “It’s not enough to say that Kelly works hard, Kelly treats every day like she’s fulfilling her lifelong dream to work in PR and lets you know how lucky she is to have landed at The Door. She is my hero for so many reasons. She’s a top strategist but can also go out and get the story that needs to be told.”