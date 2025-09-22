Robert Redford Rewrote the Dress Code for American Menswear

Robert Redford never traded on looks alone, though God knows he could’ve coasted on that jawline for decades. He took that golden California face and let it become a Trojan horse, slipping past studio gates in cowboy leather and Brooks Brothers wool before burning down every assumption about what a leading man could be. His death at 89 leaves a hole in Hollywood, yes—but also in the pantheon of men who could make a leather jacket an everyman staple and a three-piece suit look, frankly, deliciously intimidating.

If Paul Newman was the rebel who happened to be beautiful, Redford was the patrician who pretended not to care. That studied nonchalance extended to his wardrobe—denim on denim at the track, corduroy blazers in newsrooms, fisherman sweaters on windswept beaches. He was the establishment’s favorite son who would disarm you with a smile but kept a knife concealed in his pocket, usually paired with those perfectly broken-in desert boots he wore through half the seventies. Every piece looked borrowed from someone more interesting and worn like he’d grabbed it off a chair on his way out.

The great irony is that Redford, ever restless, rarely looked back at his own work, explaining he didn’t watch his films so he wouldn’t become self-conscious. Which means he probably missed just how consistently well he dressed while remaking American masculinity on screen. From Sundance (the character) to Sundance (the institution), he made looking good seem accidental while playing three-dimensional chess with Hollywood’s power structure.

So while guys still think they can throw on a chambray shirt and channel that Butch Cassidy energy, most still can’t. Redford’s secret was wearing clothes like he always had somewhere more important to be—like every costume was interrupting him from something real. So while we’ll eulogize the Oscars, the film festival, the environmental work, let’s also acknowledge this: the man restructured masculinity’s entire visual language while pretending not to notice. Try to copy it? You’ll fail. But the failure might teach you something about the difference between wearing clothes and inhabiting them. Between looking good and looking necessary. That’s the inheritance. Use it wisely.