Sabrina Carpenter’s Short n’ Sweet Fashion Evolution

From opening for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour to performing at her own sold-out stadiums, Sabrina Carpenter has skyrocketed in popularity in the last two years. Although Carpenter got her start as a Disney Channel star in 2013, she quickly found her true calling as a singer, having released six albums over 10 years. Her latest LP, Short n’ Sweet, featured 2024’s song of the summer, “Espresso,” and earned the singer a whopping eight Grammy nominations, including Album of the Year. But along with being known for her tongue-in-cheek lyrics, Carpenter has also become recognizable for her flirty, Polly Pocket-meets-Barbie style.

For her red-carpet appearances as a 12- and 13-year-old Disney star, Carpenter often wore bright colors and 2000s trends, before transitioning to a grungier aesthetic as a teenager. Now, Carpenter, who works with celebrity stylists Ron Hartleben, Jared Ellner and Jason BOlden, has found her own unique style, blending retro Old-Hollywood influences with contemporary trends, like the coquette aesthetic.

Pastels, sequins, lace and sheer fabrics repeatedly appear in her red-carpet looks, with motifs like hearts and kiss marks referencing her two biggest albums. Her iconic curtain bangs, styled by Scott King, always seem to lay perfectly and inspired a viral hair trend. Even in edgier ensembles, the singer brings in softer elements through her overly-blushed makeup and delicate jewelry, creating a feminine aesthetic that plays a huge role in her pop star identity. “It sounds so silly to say that so much of my life is the little outfits I wear, but it kind of is,” Carpenter told Who What Wear earlier this year.

As the singer continues on the first leg of her “Short n’ Sweet” tour, here’s a look into her sartorial evolution, from Disney teen to Grammy-nominated musician.