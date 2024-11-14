Sabrina Carpenter’s Short n’ Sweet Fashion Evolution
From opening for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour to performing at her own sold-out stadiums, Sabrina Carpenter has skyrocketed in popularity in the last two years. Although Carpenter got her start as a Disney Channel star in 2013, she quickly found her true calling as a singer, having released six albums over 10 years. Her latest LP, Short n’ Sweet, featured 2024’s song of the summer, “Espresso,” and earned the singer a whopping eight Grammy nominations, including Album of the Year. But along with being known for her tongue-in-cheek lyrics, Carpenter has also become recognizable for her flirty, Polly Pocket-meets-Barbie style.
For her red-carpet appearances as a 12- and 13-year-old Disney star, Carpenter often wore bright colors and 2000s trends, before transitioning to a grungier aesthetic as a teenager. Now, Carpenter, who works with celebrity stylists Ron Hartleben, Jared Ellner and Jason BOlden, has found her own unique style, blending retro Old-Hollywood influences with contemporary trends, like the coquette aesthetic.
Pastels, sequins, lace and sheer fabrics repeatedly appear in her red-carpet looks, with motifs like hearts and kiss marks referencing her two biggest albums. Her iconic curtain bangs, styled by Scott King, always seem to lay perfectly and inspired a viral hair trend. Even in edgier ensembles, the singer brings in softer elements through her overly-blushed makeup and delicate jewelry, creating a feminine aesthetic that plays a huge role in her pop star identity. “It sounds so silly to say that so much of my life is the little outfits I wear, but it kind of is,” Carpenter told Who What Wear earlier this year.
As the singer continues on the first leg of her “Short n’ Sweet” tour, here’s a look into her sartorial evolution, from Disney teen to Grammy-nominated musician.
Sabrina Carpenter's Style Evolution: See Her Most Memorable Looks
2012, Nick Cannon Hosts "Family Day"
At only 13 years old, Carpenter attended one of her first red carpets in a bright blue plaid dress and open-toed sandals. Smiling at the Santa Monica Pier, the actress-turned-singer had her auburn hair in a half-up, half-down style.
2013, Teen Choice Awards After "Party" for a Cause
The Girl Meets World star paired floral-on-floral with a sheer white blouse and black rose-print high-low skirt for the 2011 Teen Choice Awards afterparty. Accessorizing the look with a braided brown belt, leather jacket and strappy black heels, she embodied the 2010s boho craze.
2014, The Actors Fund Looking Ahead Awards
Sporting a knee-length sequin black dress with a white collar, Carpenter posed at the inaugural fundraising event for professional young performers. Finishing off the outfit with black boots, straight hair and minimal makeup, the look transitioned her to a more mature style.
2015, American Music Awards
Landing her on Teen Vogue’s best-dressed list for the night, Carpenter attended her first AMAs in a black-and-white Giamba dress printed with drooping florals. The statement sleeves, combined with her voluminous beach waves and bold silver eye makeup, created an eye-catching look, complete with strappy pastel purple sandals and a matching clutch.
2016, Jingle Ball
Performing at the Jingle Ball pre-show, the singer wore an A-line red minidress with pleats revealing a hidden rose print underneath. She paired the dress with shimmery tights and black platforms, a combination she still reaches for during performances to this day.
2017, American Music Awards
Carpenter gave a lesson in quintessential fall fashion in a statement plaid missoni coat with pops of color. Staying true to her love of extravagantly high heels, she paired the coat with nude over-the-knee stiletto boots.
2017, Billboard Women in Music Awards
Departing from her typically shimmery and modern aesthetic—but keeping in line with her hyper-feminine and pastel trademarks—Carpenter wore a draped Céline dress with a cape to the pink carpet. One of her first collaborations with stylist Jason BOlden, Carpenter often cites the more mature look for pushing her out of her comfort zone.
2018, The Hate U Give premiere, Toronto Film Festival
Carpenter walked down the TIFF carpet wearing a custom sheer Serafini lace gown in neon red, a color rarely seen in her typical palette of muted tones. The contrasting black details and gold hardware grounded the look, coupled with tousled, lived-in waves and minimal makeup.
2018, People's Choice Awards
For the People’s Choice Awards in Santa Monica, Carpenter wore a matching navy blue pinstriped pantsuit by Tom Ford. With her hair in a messy updo and long diamond earrings, the “Nonsense” singer served business chic.
2020, Disney+ Drive-in Festival
Masking up didn’t dull Carpenter’s shine—she wore a sequined dark brown Balmain gown to the drive-up screening of Clouds. The skirt’s asymmetrical hem and volume, combined with matching heels, mask and eyeshadow, added intrigue and cohesion to an otherwise simple look.
2021, ACE Awards
Carpenter looked regal in an opalescent ballgown by Carolina Herrera, printed with black rosettes and a structured, corset-adjacent top. The heart necklace and earrings were a subtle nod to the motif in her upcoming album, Emails I Can’t Send. The ACE awards were also one of the first appearances of her iconic curtain bangs, which the singer says she cut herself after a particularly painful breakup (we’ve all been there).
2022, Met Gala
Not one to shy away from a theme, Carpenter took “gilded glamour” literally at her first Met Gala appearance in a blinding gold two-piece by Paco Rabanne’s Julien Dossena. The simple bra top transitioned into a massive skirt that flowed and cascaded like a pool of molten gold as she walked up the Met stairs.
2022, Video Music Awards
The “Taste” musician experimented with unique cutouts in a sequined floral gown by Moschino. The colorful flowers popped against the black background, and Carpenter paired the look with a black headband for a retro-inspired vibe.
2022, Revolve Gallery NYFW Presentation
Proving her sartorial excellence both on and off the red carpet, Carpenter wore a trendy, dark wash denim two-piece to a Revolve event at New York Fashion Week. The look nodded towards a Western aesthetic, with a vest-style top and low-rise jeans with tan suede panels and a slight flare.
2022, American Music Awards
The singer channeled her inner disco ball in a silver Oscar de la Renta two-piece set with shimmery fringe. Paired with silver jewelry and heels for a monochromatic outfit, Carpenter finished off the look with her classic overlined lip combo at the 2022 AMAs.
2022, Fashion Awards
Switching it up for an edgier look at the Fashion Awards, Carpenter showed up in a hooded mustard-yellow Alberta Ferretti dress that looked like it came straight out of a Dune premiere. The slicked-back hair with a single piece left out and the bold eyeliner added to the otherworldly effect, making for one of her most memorable—and unusual—looks to date.
2023, Oscars After-Party
Carpenter turned heads in a Paco Rabanne gown with a semi-sheer top and silver crystal embellishments. With a ruched white satin skirt and minimal jewelry, the “Feather” singer looked like a statuette in an unusually striking ensemble.
2023, Givenchy Womenswear Show
Keeping the theme of sheer fabric and body-hugging silhouettes going, Carpenter wore a black trumpet-style gown to the Givenchy Spring/Summer 2024 womenswear show in Paris. Keeping her hair in a rarely-seen messy side part and opting out of jewelry, she let the outfit speak for itself.
2024, 66th Grammy Awards Pre-Grammy Gala
For a simple yet impactful look, the singer paired a classic high-neck satin black dress by David Koma with silver heels. The embellished rose at the waist, large slit and voluminous blowout by hairstylist Scott King balanced out the rest of the minimalist outfit.
2024, Vanity Fair Oscars Afterparty
Coming directly off a flight from Singapore, where she opened for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, Showing off another element atypical to her normal style—this time a custom crocodile print Tory Burch number—Carpenter posed on the Vanity Fair afterparty red carpet. Hairstylist Scott King told Vogue that Carpenter’s voluminous blowout was inspired by ‘90s Claudia Schiffer, achieving the look with velcro rollers and hairspray.
2024, Met Gala
Carpenter interpreted the 2024 Met Gala's “Garden of Time” theme through a whimsical lens with a Cinderella–inspired strapless gown by Oscar de la Renta. The form-fitting black velvet bodice cascaded into a voluminous light blue satin skirt, paired with flowing half-up, half-down locks. The simple diamond jewelry and cool-toned, powder-pink blush finished the regal look. Carpenter attended her second Met Gala with boyfriend Barry Keoghan, who complimented her Alice in Wonderland energy with a Mad Hatter-esque Burberry suit.
2024, Governor's Ball
The “Please Please Please” singer performed her new single for the first time at Governor’s Ball in a lemon yellow rendition of the iconic Frolov Heart corset dresses she wore throughout her run at the Eras Tour. The bejeweled heart cutout and lacy socks with shimmery platforms have become a classic motif for the artist, with fans making their own versions of the look at home to wear to her concerts.
2024, Variety's Power of Young Hollywood
Keeping the theme of pastel yellow looks going, Carpenter shined in her role as a Power of Young Hollywood honorée in an embellished gown by Miu Miu. She let the dress shine, keeping to minimal jewelry and understated makeup and serving old Hollywood glamour with a tightly-curled updo.
2024, MTV Video Music Awards
As a tribute to another pop icon, Carpenter arrived at the VMAs in a vintage Bob Mackie piece originally worn by Madonna at the 1991 Academy Awards. Her old Hollywood aesthetic continued with voluminous Marilyn Monroe-style hair and a bold red lip that matched the classic feel of the pearlescent dress. She later changed into a custom bedazzled Victoria’s Secret corset for her VMAs performance—where she later took home her first Moonman for “Song of the Year.”
2024, Short n' Sweet Tour
Although stylist Jarden Ellner put Carpenter in several notable looks for the Short n’ Sweet tour, the Act III ensemble—with a shimmery halter-style top and matching maxi skirt that comes undone to reveal a miniskirt underneath—is by far the most classically Carpenter. Between the giant heart cutout go-go boots she’s notorious for rocking on stage and the sparkling fabric that flowed with her, the set was the perfect choice to close out the tour’s dance numbers.
2024, Time 100 Next Gala
Carpenter attended the Time 100 Gala in a metallic Versace gown with a sweetheart neckline and a dramatic slit, honored alongside other successful female artists like Laufey and Renee Rapp. She finished off the all-silver look with platform pumps, a reflective scarf and a bold red lip.