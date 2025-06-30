A Modern Traveler’s Guide to San Diego
San Diego is known for its sunshine, beaches and laid-back vibes. But there’s so much more to the city than swells and swimsuit weather. The SoCal destination, located two hours south of Los Angeles, has ample outdoor attractions, from hiking trails in Torrey Pines Nature Reserve to the La Jolla tidal pools—not to mention a pleasant climate to spend time outside year-round—and its own cultural identity. Balboa Park alone boasts 18 museums. It’s also a burgeoning creative hub with galleries and artist studios.
Craft beer is one of San Diego’s calling cards. Nicknamed the “Capital of Craft,” the greater metro area boasts more than 150 indie breweries. Beer lovers won’t want to miss brewery hopping in Miramar—affectionately called “Beeramar”—and 30th Street in North Park. Proximity to the border with Mexico heavily influences its food culture, with tacos, burritos and ceviche as classics. For a long time, the city’s crowning culinary achievement was the California burrito, stuffed with carne asada, fries, cheese, salsa and sour cream, which was invented in the 1980s. Over the last decade, there’s been a groundswell of exciting new restaurant concepts. The burgeoning food scene—driven by a mix of homegrown talent, local ingredients and international influences—is starting to draw attention from critics and diners alike.
North Park buzzes with indie shops and trendy restaurants. The revitalization of Little Italy has resulted in a palpable sense of excitement at its coffee shops, farmers market and alfresco bars. And a new wave of design-forward stays (ahem, the Granger Hotel and The Lafayette Hotel) are giving modern travelers more stylish boutique alternatives to long-standing corporate hotels.
While the pursuit of exploring San Diego’s many sides is a worthwhile one, it’s also a large metropolis with a lot of ground to cover. To help break down the myriad things to eat, see and do, we’ve curated a modern traveler’s guide to America’s Finest City, full of cool new spots and local-approved favorites.
Where to Stay
Hotel del Coronado
- 1500 Orange Ave, Coronado, CA 92118
For a sun-dappled San Diego getaway steeped in nostalgia, check into Hotel del Coronado, one of California’s most historic hotels. Occupying prime real estate on one of Southern California’s most beautiful beaches, the classic seaside idol on Coronado Island has a long legacy dating back to 1889. The sizable property is broken down by “neighborhoods”—hotels within the greater compound—each with its own vibe. Guests can shack up in a room in the original, beautifully renovated Victorian building or opt for the contemporary comfort of a coastal cottage. There are multiple restaurants (including a newly opened Nobu), a great spa, and vacation-making amenities like fireside s’mores and bikes for cruising the paved, six-mile loop.
The Lafayette Hotel
- 2223 El Cajon Blvd, San Diego, CA 92104
Upon glimpsing the Colonial Revival facade, it’s clear this building has a story to tell (one involves celebrities like Frank Sinatra and Ava Gardner). But The Lafayette Hotel isn’t just any old revamped historic landmark. The hippest crashpad and see-and-be-seen hangout in San Diego, it’s a place where maximalism rules. The retro-meets-contemporary design is decidedly bold and glamorous with a mix of contrasting colors, textures and patterns. Rooms flaunt dramatic canopy beds, cheetah-print lamp shades and toile wallpaper. The over-the-top aesthetic and cool vibe draw a creative crowd who post up by the pool during daylight and sip espresso martinis at the atrium bar when the sun goes down.
Granger Hotel
- 964 Fifth Ave, San Diego, CA 92101
While the boisterous Gaslamp Quarter is more closely associated with tossing back shots than restful sleep, the newly minted Granger Hotel makes a compelling case for sauntering a few blocks rather than calling a car after a night out. Tucked inside a Romanesque building, the guest-only retreat (read: spaces are reserved for those with a booking) blends vintage statement pieces—notably a structural cage light fixture repurposed from the original elevator and Art Deco mirrors—with more modern elements, such as the rounded rose marble reception desk and colorful murals, into the most fashionable base in downtown San Diego.
La Valencia Hotel
- 1132 Prospect St, La Jolla, CA 92037
Located in the heart of La Jolla—often hailed as “the jewel of San Diego”—just steps from the coastal walk and tidal pools, La Valencia Hotel is a Mediterranean-style coastal retreat known for its iconic pink stucco facade, azulejo tiles and nearly century-old hospitality legacy. During the day, guests relax on sun loungers around the palm-framed pool. As sunset approaches and into the evening hours, the re-imagined Mediterranean Room (specifically one of the tables by the window) is the place to be for coastal California cuisine, local wine and sweeping Pacific Ocean views.
What to Do
Coronado Beach
You can’t talk about San Diego without mentioning the swathes of sand and Pacific waves. Just across the bridge from downtown, Coronado Beach is one of the most popular spots to sun and surf. Many local families bring kids to swim, climb the rocks and make sand castles. But adults looking for a more low-key afternoon won’t have any trouble sussing out a quiet corner on one of the city's best beaches. There’s also a well-maintained paved path that runs behind the beach for walking and biking.
Little Italy Mercato Farmers' Market
- 600 W Date St, San Diego, CA 92101
On Saturday, it feels as though every early bird in the city is at the Little Italy Mercato Farmers' Market. The largest in San Diego county, it sprawls six city blocks on West Date Street from west of Kettner Blvd to Front Street. The weekly occurrence draws thousands of people, who come to stock up on seasonal produce, local olive oil, bone broth and vegan cookies, sample probiotic soda and dig into mango sticky rice.
Balboa Park
Balboa Park covers 1,200 acres of iconic architectural landmarks such as the Cabrillo Bridge and the soaring California Tower, cultural attractions and well-kept green spaces, not to mention the San Diego Zoo. It’s a wonderful place to spend the day museum hopping (don’t miss the Centro Cultural de la Raza, which celebrates Chicano, Latin and Indigenous culture, and the Institute of Contemporary Art, San Diego), strolling the Palm Canyon trail and stopping to smell the roses in Inez Grant Parker Memorial Rose Garden. The creative mecca also hosts ballet performances, Shakespeare under the stars and pop-up events such as food festivals.
Cedros Avenue
- Cedros Ave Solana Beach, CA 92075
Cedros Avenue is a small but stacked two-and-a-half-block design district in Solana Beach. With more than 85 merchants, artisans, interior designers, art galleries and photography studios, it’s a great place to gather design inspiration or pick up items to add a little flair to your home.
La Jolla Coast Walk Trail
- Coast Walk Trail, La Jolla, CA 92037
While there are plenty of places to soak in the vitamin D and the coastal beauty of San Diego, the La Jolla Coast Walk Trail remains one of the most popular and beloved for good reason. Spanning just .6 miles, the pedestrian path off Torrey Pines Road provides unobstructed views of the tide pools, sea lions, native birds and sandy La Jolla coves.
Tuna Harbor Dockside Market
- 598 Harbor Ln, San Diego, CA 92101
If half of the city is at the Little Italy Mercato Farmers' Market on Saturday morning, you’ll find the rest of the population at the open-air Tuna Harbor Dockside Market. Go early to watch the fish cutters break down a sustainably caught fresh catch like whole dorado and chow down on early morning poke, fish ‘n’ chips and ceviche.
Torrey Pines Reserve
- 12600 N Torrey Pines Rd, La Jolla, CA 92037
For even more fresh air and wild scenery, hit the trails in the Torrey Pines Reserve state park, which covers 1,500 acres of protected land on the Southern California coast, including a small grove of the rarest native pine trees in the country. Outside food and drink (besides water) is not permitted, so it’s best to hydrate and fuel before heading over.
Where to Eat
Kingfisher
- 2469 Broadway, San Diego, CA 92102
The trap of culinary innovation is losing soulfulness in the quest to demonstrate skill. Kingfisher, an elegant dining debut in Golden Hill, proves you can go heavy on technique and still have heart. The shareable dishes retain the flavors and feeling of eating home-cooked Vietnamese food, but with plenty of technique and artful contemporary presentations. Highlights include morel and English pea congee and kurobuta pork collar. Inventive cocktails, a gilded bar and mural-crowned walls elevate the experience.
Rustic Root
- 535 Fifth Ave, San Diego, CA 92101
When you have a hankering for comfort food, nowhere satisfies quite like Rustic Root. The lively restaurant in the Gaslamp Quarter serves American classics such as homestyle butter biscuits, bacon mac ‘n’ cheese, and crispy fried chicken. There’s also a cast-iron skillet cookie. The bar mixes up creative signature cocktails, so whether you want to grab a drink and some nibbles to kick off the night and make dinner the main event, it’s a great choice.
Tribute Pizza
- 3077 N Park Way, San Diego, CA 92104
Lauded by locals and visitors who got the tip off, Tribute Pizza in North Park fires the best 'za in the city. Meals aren’t meant to be hurried (this isn’t the spot for a takeaway slice). Instead, it’s about ordering a starter—perhaps some wood-fired focaccia and a grazing board—sipping a spritz, and, eventually, digging into the star of the show. Standouts include “lady diavola,” a spicy, cheesy salute to 360 Degrees Artisan Pizza in Nairobi, Kenya and “the green,” a spinach and arugula cream sauce recipe, a tribute to New York's Peter Luger’s Steakhouse. Many of the items are plant-based, and pizzas can be topped with housemade almond and hazelnut ricotta and cashew mozzarella.
Animae
- 969 Pacific Hwy, San Diego, CA 92101
One of the hardest reservations to snag in the city? Animae. And it’s not just another Instagram-famous hotspot either. The buzz is a direct response to the incredible food coming out of the kitchen. San Diego’s first James Beard Award finalist, chef Tara Monsod, dishes out West Coast cuisine with heavy Filipino and Asian influences. Be sure to order the tuna kinilaw, hunan lamb chops, Taiwanese fried chicken, wagyu fried rice and ube profiteroles.
The Taco Stand
- 621 Pearl St, La Jolla, CA 92037
Walking up Pearl Street from the beach toward the village, you’ll almost always see a line outside The Taco Stand, an all-day joint inspired by street food in Tijuana and across the Baja Peninsula. That’s because this fan favorite makes some of the best tacos in San Diego (a place with stiff competition). Do yourself a favor: rather than agonize over whether to get the flame-grilled carne asada and beer-battered baja fish tacos, just order both. Heck, order all of them and bring a few friends to share in the deliciousness.
Finca
- 3066 N Park Way, San Diego, CA 92104
With its lively vibe, low lighting, menu of shareable small plates, and extensive wine list, Finca is a great pick for date night or a group dinner. The food and drinks shine in equal measure. The ideal meal starts with house vermouth (made in North Park) and charred eggplant dip accompanied by housemade potato chips, followed by hits like pork belly with crab fried rice and potato dumplings with Calabrian tomato sauce and burrata, and culminates with olive oil cake. And perhaps—Okay, most likely—a digestif.
Morning Glory
- 550 W Date St Suite #C, San Diego, CA 92101
Many people reserve the big meal out for dinner, but the beginning of the day is when Morning Glory really pops off. Situated in the heart of Little Italy, the brunch-focused concept demonstrates a knack for indulgence and irreverence both in its design (a 1980s-influenced fete of pink, suede, cyclical seating and a massive starburst lighting installation) and culinary offerings. The cleverly conceptualized menu includes made-for-Instagram dishes such as avocado toast—dubbed “Millennial Tears”—and lobster omelets with California caviar, as well as jiggly soufflé pancakes. To wash it down? Both fizzy and boozy beverages.
Where to Shop
Pigment
- 3801 30th St, San Diego, CA 92104
An aesthetic dream arranged thematically by color, Pigment is the ultimate place for browsing and buying lifestyle and home items, from house plants and candles to fashion jewelry and surf-inspired kids' clothes. It also has an impressive selection of unique birthday cards. With locations in North Park, Liberty Station and Del Mar, you’re never too far from fuchsia salad servers and sunglasses.
Moniker General
- 2860 Sims Rd, San Diego, CA 92106
Moniker General in Point Loma's Liberty Station reflects San Diego’s surfer-meets-hipster vibe and puts its many strong suits on display. It’s a cool café spot to grab a coffee or cocktail, but there’s also a curated retail section where you can pick up sunglasses, locally sourced beachy flannels and colorful printed socks.
Verbatim Books
- 3793 30th St, San Diego, CA 92104
Verbatim Books, San Diego’s largest independent bookstore, specializes in pre-loved titles with some new volumes peppered in. Even if you aren’t in the market for something specific, something will catch your eye. Plus, it’s just better to shop local (shade to mass online retailers).
Sea Hive Station
- 2750 Dewey Rd #103, San Diego, CA 92106
Located in hip Liberty Station, Sea Hive Station is more than just a place to shop for handmade wares and handpicked antiques; it’s a fun, quirky experience. The 23,000-square-foot indoor/outdoor space plays host to over 150 different local vendors, from vintage concert tees and well-worn cowboy boots to repurposed disco ball decor and hand-crocheted critters.
Tropical Punch
- 365 Bird Rock Ave, La Jolla, CA 92037
Stepping inside Tropical Punch is half the fun. The design-led shop looks plucked from the pages of a glossy magazine and stocks a colorful, eclectic assortment of decor (cocktail napkins, wood vessel bowls and ceramic mugs), natural beauty (botanical oil, stone facial massagers), ready-to-wear fashion, swimwear, jewelry, books and provisions (raw chocolate, black garlic shoyu).
Where to Drink
Fall Brewing Company
- 9550 Distribution Ave, San Diego, CA 92121
Given that San Diego is very much a beer city, fans of brew will find plenty of options. Fall Brewing Company’s headquarters, brewery and tasting room in Miramar provides a superlative pick for sampling SocCal pilsners, hoppy pale ale, West Coast-style IPAs and light lagers in an eclectic setting that’s punctuated by colorful posters and hanging glass lights and gives more to design lovers than your traditional, spartan industrial tasting room.
Part Time Lover
- 3829 30th St, San Diego, CA 92104
San Diego might be known for its breweries, but its cocktail scene is hotter than ever. On any given night, starting at about 4 p.m., the cool crowd slumps into cushy mid-century chairs at Part Time Lover, a dimly lit lounge with a listening room vibe and record shop in North Park, sips on Japanese highballs and dirty Negronis, and chats about scouring the racks at nearby vintage shops while an ever-changing vinyl soundtrack (one evening it could be acid jazz, another multi-genre pop) plays in the background.
Noble Experiment
- 777 G St, San Diego, CA 92101
For somewhere more intimate to sip hand-poured tipples, step through the secret door inside of Neighborhood gastropub and you’ll soon enter Noble Experiment, a speakeasy-style bolthole. The dripping candelabra chandelier, ceiling adorned with oil paintings and skull wall gives it a moody, edgy, almost mysterious tenor that sparks intrigue and increases the likelihood of ordering another round.
Mothership
- 2310 30th St, San Diego, CA 92104
South Park is dotted with cool spots to grab a drink, but none so out-of-this-world as Mothership. A tropical-meets-intergalactic mashup for imbibing, it’s a bit like being in an outer space simulation—only it’s real life and the botanical-based drinks are really strong. After a few rounds of the Star Rider or the Saturn, you might look around and think you’ve left for another planet entirely. Also on the menu, produce-driven small plates that bring customers back to Earth. Think: scallion latkes with kimchi cream cheese and everything furikake.
The Remedy Lounge
- 9700 N Torrey Pines Rd, La Jolla, CA 92037
Estancia La Jolla recently launched a non-alcoholic concept, The Remedy Lounge, a plant-powered elixir bar inspired by age-old apothecaries and tucked away in the garden. The drinks are infused with health-boosting ingredients like adaptogenic herbs, fruits and spices. It’s perfect for the health-conscious crowds as well as people who are trying to cut down on booze or don’t imbibe, but still like to have a good time with some zero-proof sips.