A Modern Traveler’s Guide to San Diego

San Diego is known for its sunshine, beaches and laid-back vibes. But there’s so much more to the city than swells and swimsuit weather. The SoCal destination, located two hours south of Los Angeles, has ample outdoor attractions, from hiking trails in Torrey Pines Nature Reserve to the La Jolla tidal pools—not to mention a pleasant climate to spend time outside year-round—and its own cultural identity. Balboa Park alone boasts 18 museums. It’s also a burgeoning creative hub with galleries and artist studios.

Craft beer is one of San Diego’s calling cards. Nicknamed the “Capital of Craft,” the greater metro area boasts more than 150 indie breweries. Beer lovers won’t want to miss brewery hopping in Miramar—affectionately called “Beeramar”—and 30th Street in North Park. Proximity to the border with Mexico heavily influences its food culture, with tacos, burritos and ceviche as classics. For a long time, the city’s crowning culinary achievement was the California burrito, stuffed with carne asada, fries, cheese, salsa and sour cream, which was invented in the 1980s. Over the last decade, there’s been a groundswell of exciting new restaurant concepts. The burgeoning food scene—driven by a mix of homegrown talent, local ingredients and international influences—is starting to draw attention from critics and diners alike.

North Park buzzes with indie shops and trendy restaurants. The revitalization of Little Italy has resulted in a palpable sense of excitement at its coffee shops, farmers market and alfresco bars. And a new wave of design-forward stays (ahem, the Granger Hotel and The Lafayette Hotel) are giving modern travelers more stylish boutique alternatives to long-standing corporate hotels.

While the pursuit of exploring San Diego’s many sides is a worthwhile one, it’s also a large metropolis with a lot of ground to cover. To help break down the myriad things to eat, see and do, we’ve curated a modern traveler’s guide to America’s Finest City, full of cool new spots and local-approved favorites.