The Must-Visit Hotel Bars in San Francisco
Gold Rush glamour meets digital age sophistication.Read More
San Francisco’s evolution from a Gold Rush boomtown to a global tech capital is reflected in its cultural and social spaces, including its hotel bars. In the late 19th century, saloons catered to fortune seekers, and by the late 20th century, swanky lounges defined the city’s burgeoning luxury hospitality scene. Today, as the tech and crypto industries reshape the American city’s identity, hotel bars serve as a nexus of tradition and modernity, offering a glimpse into the changing rhythms of San Francisco life.
But these bars are more than just places to enjoy a drink. Some pay homage to San Francisco’s storied history through vintage-inspired interiors and classic cocktails, while others focus on forward-thinking design and inventive drink concoctions. Across the city, hotel bars embrace their role as gathering spaces for personal gatherings and business meetings, offering distinctive atmospheres and carefully crafted experiences.
The city’s most notable hotel bars combine quality and personality, standing out for their ability to create inviting spaces. Each has been thoughtfully designed to highlight its unique location, providing an opportunity to experience San Francisco’s diverse neighborhoods in a new way.
This feature highlights 13 exceptional hotel bars in San Francisco, showcasing what makes each one special. With a focus on thoughtful design, expert mixology and a connection to the city’s unique identity, these bars are destinations worth exploring.
The Best Hotel Bars in San Francisco
- Bar Kabuki at Hotel Kabuki
- Chambers at the Phoenix Hotel
- Dirty Habit at the Hotel Zelos
- Living Room Bar at the W San Francisco
- Marianne’s at the Hotel Zetta
- Pied Piper at the Palace Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, San Francisco
- Terrene at the 1 Hotel San Francisco
- The Chateau Montelena Tasting Room at the Westin St. Francis
- The Library Bar at The Battery
- The Lounge at the Ritz-Carlton San Francisco
- The Post Room at the Beacon Grand
- Tonga Room and Hurricane Bar at the Fairmont San Francisco
- Top of the Mark at the InterContinental Mark Hopkins San Francisco
Bar Kabuki at Hotel Kabuki
- 1625 Post Street, San Francisco, CA 94115
One of San Francisco’s older hotels, the Hotel Kabuki has been the unofficial heart of Japantown since it was built in 1968. After years of falling into disrepair, it was acquired by Joie de Vivre in 2014 before undergoing a $30 million renovation completed in 2018 (it’s now owned by Hyatt). One of the most shining spots of that revamp was the elevation of Bar Kabuki. Drawing inspiration from Japanese culture, this striking lobby bar offers a drinks menu with meticulously crafted cocktails, an extensive selection of Japanese whiskies and premium sake. The tranquil atmosphere is reinforced by Zen-inspired design and a serene garden backdrop. Guests seeking a deeper experience can participate in guided whisky tastings, where experts detail the flavors and techniques behind Japan’s renowned spirits.
Chambers at the Phoenix Hotel
- 601 Eddy Street, San Francisco, CA 94109
Chambers, and the Phoenix Hotel by extension, is one of the few places on this list and the city at large that feels more Southern California than Northern California. (If you’ve spent enough time in San Francisco, you know that pool party weather is a rarity). After all, one of the amenities the Phoenix, situated at the edge of the Tenderloin district, is known for is its outdoor pool. The mid-century retro vibes also feel more like Palm Springs than San Francisco. The bar’s location near the Civic Center adds accessibility, while the outdoor pool and covered patio offer a rare opportunity to enjoy cocktails al fresco. Inside, the lounge provides a cozier retreat, perfect for cooler or foggy evenings. Combining nostalgic design with thoughtful hospitality, this spot invites guests to unwind in a uniquely vibrant atmosphere.
Dirty Habit at the Hotel Zelos
- 12 4th Street, San Francisco, CA 94103
Nestled within the Hotel Zelos in San Francisco’s SoMa (South of Market Street) district, this bar exudes an edgy sophistication that draws a lively crowd. Known for its moody ambiance, the space features an extensive whiskey collection and an inventive cocktail menu, anchored by a series of bespoke takes on the Old Fashioned as well as several location-specific whisk(e)y flights around bottles from Scotland, Japan and even California proper. The heated patio, adorned with string lights, offers an ideal setting for socializing on warmer evenings, while the interior invites quieter moments with its intimate décor.
Living Room Bar at the W San Francisco
- 181 3rd Street, San Francisco, CA 94103
Vibrant energy defines this bar, located in the heart of SoMa within the W San Francisco. The bold, geometric design reflects the area’s dynamic character as the city’s hub for tech and finance, and live DJ sets add an electric pulse to the evenings. The menu emphasizes craft cocktails and local brews, catering to both casual gatherings and more festive occasions. Its central location and modern aesthetic make it a go-to spot for both locals and travelers.
Marianne’s at the Hotel Zetta
- 360 Jessie Street, San Francisco, CA 94103
Hidden behind The Cavalier (a British-inspired brasserie that has a stylish bar of its own that shouldn’t be missed), Marianne’s brings an air of exclusivity to its guests. It’s not quite Annabel’s, but the intimate space draws inspiration from rock-and-roll icon Marianne Faithfull, with its dark lighting, royal purple walls and zebra-print banquettes lending a sultry aesthetic. The cocktail menu features uniquely crafted drinks and English classics, like the Rail Car, made with Corbin Cash sweet potato liqueur, Grand Marnier and lemon, alongside a thoughtful selection of wines and spirits, designed to complement the venue’s edgy charm.
Pied Piper at the Palace Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, San Francisco
- 2 New Montgomery Street, San Francisco, CA 94105
Few bars in San Francisco carry the historic weight of this long-standing institution at the Palace Hotel. Open since 1909, it has remained a favorite for over a century, drawing all comers to its warm, wood-paneled interiors. A Maxfield Parrish mural behind the bar anchors the space, creating a connection to the city’s artistic and cultural history. The menu features classic cocktails and California-inspired dishes, providing a timeless dining and drinking experience. It’s a space where the past and present meet, offering guests a taste of San Francisco’s enduring hospitality.
Terrene at the 1 Hotel San Francisco
- 8 Mission Street, San Francisco, CA 94105
One of the newest additions to the San Francisco hotel scene, this five-star property opened in 2022. And true to the spirit of California, sustainability takes center stage at its bar and restaurant, both designed with green values in mind. The menu highlights locally sourced ingredients, with fresh herbs and produce grown in the rooftop garden. Organic tequilas and mezcals are central to the bar’s offerings, alongside zero-waste cocktails that reflect the property’s commitment to reducing environmental impact.
The Chateau Montelena Tasting Room at the Westin St. Francis
- 335 Powell Street, San Francisco, CA 94102
Located within the historic Westin St. Francis on Union Square, the Chateau Montelena Tasting Room is a newer option to both the hotel’s bar options as well as to wine bars in the city. It offers visitors a rare chance to explore one of California’s most celebrated wineries without having to travel north to Napa Valley. Established in 1882, Chateau Montelena rose to international fame when its Chardonnay triumphed at the 1976 Judgment of Paris wine tasting, a landmark event that reshaped the global wine industry and put Napa (and Chateau Montelena) on the map. The tasting room features a curated selection of Montelena’s acclaimed wines, including its world-renowned Chardonnay. The wine experts on staff guide guests through the winery’s offerings, its terroir and the meticulous winemaking process that define Montelena’s legacy. In addition to tastings, visitors have the opportunity to purchase bottles, making it a convenient stop for those looking to bring a piece of Napa Valley home.
The Library Bar at The Battery
- 717 Battery Street, San Francisco, CA 94111
Privacy and exclusivity define the experience at this intimate bar within The Battery, a members-only club that also houses a boutique hotel. (Essentially the Soho House of San Francisco, but for the tech industry, especially as there is no Soho House in SF just yet.) There are several watering holes within this establishment, but none so charming and utterly delightful as the Library Bar, which cutely boasts to have “every hue of pink” and is “sure to make every bookish bookworm blush.” Soft lighting and a no-photos policy create a calm and discreet cocktail bar environment, ideal for quiet conversation. The menu features a curated selection of artisanal cocktails and small bites, tailored to the refined tastes of its clientele. Guests are encouraged to disconnect from technology, enhancing the bar’s focus on human connection. For those who value an atmosphere of subtle sophistication, this space provides a rare respite near the heart of the city.
The Lounge at the Ritz-Carlton San Francisco
- 600 Stockton Street, San Francisco, CA 94108
At the Ritz-Carlton, The Lounge combines understated elegance with a distinctly local touch (albeit with a smart casual dress code in a city that is known for its more casual fashion scene). Victorian-inspired interiors meet modern design elements, creating a space that feels both timeless and contemporary. The cocktail menu takes inspiration from San Francisco’s neighborhoods, incorporating locally sourced wines and inventive drink recipes. Guests can relax on cognac-hued leather tufted couches while enjoying views of the city skyline.
The Post Room at the Beacon Grand
- 450 Powell Street, San Francisco, CA 94102
Blending Mediterranean flavors with California ingredients, this venue at the Beacon Grand offers a creative and approachable menu with Italian, French and Spanish influences. From hearty pastas to fresh seafood, the dishes showcase a mix of coastal influences, complemented by craft cocktails and a dedicated spritz menu. The gilded interiors add a sense of opulence, while live music performances infuse the space with energy. Located just above Union Square, the bar serves as an all-day hub for socializing with the familiar clangs and bells of the iconic cable cars chugging up and down Powell Street in the background.
Tonga Room and Hurricane Bar at the Fairmont San Francisco
- 950 Mason Street, San Francisco, CA 94108
A list of hotel bars in San Francisco isn’t complete without a mention of the Tonga Room, a city landmark in its own right at the Fairmont Hotel. A must-visit spot amid the city’s nightlife scene, the bar continues to draw visitors with its unique blend of over-the-top novelty and old-timey charm. Once an indoor swimming pool, the space now hosts a central lagoon, complete with simulated rainstorms and a floating band. Guests can enjoy the exceptional spectacle of the elaborate interior décor while sipping on expertly crafted drinks. The menu focuses on tiki-inspired cocktails and Polynesian fusion dishes, offering a playful yet nostalgic experience.
Top of the Mark at the InterContinental Mark Hopkins San Francisco
- 999 California Street, San Francisco, CA 94108
Just across the street from the Tonga Room is another San Francisco institution you can’t miss, whether you’re just visiting or you’ve lived here for years. Quite literally, this hotel bar sits above the rest—not just on the top floor and 19th story of the historic Mark Hopkins hotel but also because the property is at the very top of Nob Hill. The rooftop bar’s history dates back to World War II, when it became a gathering place for servicemen and their families. Today, it maintains its reputation as a destination in its own right, serving signature martinis and small plates with panoramic views of the entire Bay Area, including the Golden Gate Bridge.