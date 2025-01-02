The Must-Visit Hotel Bars in San Francisco

San Francisco’s evolution from a Gold Rush boomtown to a global tech capital is reflected in its cultural and social spaces, including its hotel bars. In the late 19th century, saloons catered to fortune seekers, and by the late 20th century, swanky lounges defined the city’s burgeoning luxury hospitality scene. Today, as the tech and crypto industries reshape the American city’s identity, hotel bars serve as a nexus of tradition and modernity, offering a glimpse into the changing rhythms of San Francisco life.

But these bars are more than just places to enjoy a drink. Some pay homage to San Francisco’s storied history through vintage-inspired interiors and classic cocktails, while others focus on forward-thinking design and inventive drink concoctions. Across the city, hotel bars embrace their role as gathering spaces for personal gatherings and business meetings, offering distinctive atmospheres and carefully crafted experiences.

The city’s most notable hotel bars combine quality and personality, standing out for their ability to create inviting spaces. Each has been thoughtfully designed to highlight its unique location, providing an opportunity to experience San Francisco’s diverse neighborhoods in a new way.

This feature highlights 13 exceptional hotel bars in San Francisco, showcasing what makes each one special. With a focus on thoughtful design, expert mixology and a connection to the city’s unique identity, these bars are destinations worth exploring.