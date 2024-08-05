A Luxury Guide to San José del Cabo

Between its beautiful beaches, ever-growing culinary scene, iconic nightlife and five-star hotels, Los Cabos is one of the most popular and famous coastal destinations in Mexico. Though Los Cabos refers to the entire area, it is technically split into two different towns: Cabo San Lucas and San José del Cabo. While most tourists are most familiar with Cabo San Lucas, which is the livelier, more party-centric town, San José del Cabo is a haven for travelers seeking a more relaxed, laid-back and low-key experience. Only a 30-minute drive from Los Cabos International Airport, this coastal town sits on the edge of a beautiful bay that is about 20 miles northeast of Cabo San Lucas. A flight from Los Angeles takes two hours, but if you’re coming from the East Coast or up further up north in the USA, you’ll probably encounter one layover en route to SJD.

San José del Cabo’s small-town energy is more connected to local culture and art, with its historic city center and charming town square home to several art galleries and family-owned businesses. Despite being a resort town, there is still plenty to see and do for those looking to leave the pool for some outside exploration and day trips. You’ll also find more secluded, private and picturesque beaches in San José del Cabo, offering a more exclusive and authentic peek into just how beautiful this beloved destination truly is. Whether you’re a first-time visitor or a frequent vacationer, experience the very best of San José del Cabo when you follow this luxury guide.