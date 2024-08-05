A Luxury Guide to San José del Cabo
San José del Cabo’s small-town energy is connected to local culture and art, with its historic city center and charming town square home to several art galleries and family-owned businesses.Read More
Between its beautiful beaches, ever-growing culinary scene, iconic nightlife and five-star hotels, Los Cabos is one of the most popular and famous coastal destinations in Mexico. Though Los Cabos refers to the entire area, it is technically split into two different towns: Cabo San Lucas and San José del Cabo. While most tourists are most familiar with Cabo San Lucas, which is the livelier, more party-centric town, San José del Cabo is a haven for travelers seeking a more relaxed, laid-back and low-key experience. Only a 30-minute drive from Los Cabos International Airport, this coastal town sits on the edge of a beautiful bay that is about 20 miles northeast of Cabo San Lucas. A flight from Los Angeles takes two hours, but if you’re coming from the East Coast or up further up north in the USA, you’ll probably encounter one layover en route to SJD.
San José del Cabo’s small-town energy is more connected to local culture and art, with its historic city center and charming town square home to several art galleries and family-owned businesses. Despite being a resort town, there is still plenty to see and do for those looking to leave the pool for some outside exploration and day trips. You’ll also find more secluded, private and picturesque beaches in San José del Cabo, offering a more exclusive and authentic peek into just how beautiful this beloved destination truly is. Whether you’re a first-time visitor or a frequent vacationer, experience the very best of San José del Cabo when you follow this luxury guide.
How to Navigate San José del Cabo
- Las Ventanas al Paraíso, a Rosewood Resort
- Viceroy Los Cabos
- Casa Maat at JW Marriott Los Cabos Beach Resort & Spa
- Vela
- Acre Restaurant
- Arbol
- Nido
- La Lupita Taco & Mezcal
- Sotol
- La Botica Speakeasy
- Cielomar Rooftop
- Go Horseback Riding on the Beach
- Spend a Day at the Spa
- Visit Flora Farms
- Explore Downtown San José del Cabo
Where to Stay
Las Ventanas al Paraíso, a Rosewood Resort
- Carr. Transpeninsular Km. 19.5, Tourist Corridor, Cabo Real, 23400 San José del Cabo, B.C.S., México
From the top-tier service to the high-quality culinary concepts, Las Ventanas al Paraíso, a Rosewood Resort, located at the southern tip of the Baja California Peninsula, is the epitome of seaside luxury. Whether you want to rent one of the epic beach cabanas with a private plunge pool or spend a day at the outdoor spa, there are several reasons why A-list celebrities flock to this beachfront, 84-suite property. For the ultimate getaway, book an ocean-view junior suite with a private rooftop deck and spend each evening watching the sunset over the Sea of Cortez from the comfort of your private balcony hot tub.
Viceroy Los Cabos
- P.º Malecon San Jose Lote 8, Zona Hotelera, 23405 San José del Cabo, B.C.S., México
Embark on a modern and chic stay when you check into one of the junior suites at Viceroy Los Cabos. Most of these spacious suites feature massive plunge pools on the balcony, and if you book a room on the ground floor, you can enjoy walking through the mirrored pools throughout the day as you explore the expansive property. Between the beachside pool and adults-only rooftop pool, plus the private beach club, there are plenty of places to lounge as you sip on a spicy marg and indulge in one of their many fresh ceviches. If you’re into golf, there are five golf courses located within 20 minutes of the resort.
Casa Maat at JW Marriott Los Cabos Beach Resort & Spa
- Puerto, Fracción Hotelera FH5-C1 Subdelegación de la Playita, 23403 San José del Cabo, B.C.S., México
Casa Maat is a 45-room boutique hotel perfect for families or couples looking for a more intimate property. Guests of Casa Maat can enjoy all of the amenities of the JW Marriott Los Cabos Beach Resort & Spa, but also get exclusive access to a private pool, butler service and the ability to use the Jasha Spa facilities at their leisure. Expect sleek, warm furnishings complemented by marble bathrooms, dark wooden accents and spacious balconies, from which you can take in impressive Pacific Ocean views.
Where to Eat
Vela
- Carretera Transpeninsular Los Cabos, Baja California Sur, 23400, Mexico.
Vela brings a true taste of the Mediterranean to Cabo. This poolside restaurant sets the scene with candlelit tables and elegant plating techniques. Everything is made in-house, from the pastas to the flatbreads, and nothing will pair better with your meal than a glass of vino from the extensive wine list. Kick things off with the beef carpaccio and seared scallops before moving on to the shrimp ravioli for your main course.
Acre Restaurant
- Animas Bajas, 23407 San José del Cabo, B.C.S., México
Immerse yourself in nature while enjoying world-class Mexican cuisine at the famed Acre Restaurant. With lush greenery in every direction, dining at Acre Restaurant places guests in the heart of the jungle, and thanks to its sustainable sourcing and methods, the farm-to-table restaurant has even earned a prestigious Green Michelin Star. The guacamole is the ultimate starter, but other shareable dishes include the fried Brussels sprouts, kanpachi aguachile and grilled octopus. Don’t forget to try the soft shell crab tacos.
Arbol
- Carr. Transpeninsular Km. 19.5, Tourist Corridor, Cabo Real, 23400 San José del Cabo, B.C.S., México
Indian flavors meet fresh, coastal Mexican produce at Arbol. Sunken tables and lantern-lit trees create a moody and romantic ambiance, while the interior boasts a neutral color palette, soft architecture and bohemian accents. Start your meal with salmon sashimi and a seafood platter from the raw bar before diving into dishes from the charcoal oven. From charred octopus to Wagyu tenderloin, each protein is cooked to perfection and pairs perfectly with a warm side of butter-garlic naan bread.
Nido
- P.º Malecon San Jose Lote 8, Zona Hotelera, 23405 San José del Cabo, B.C.S., México
Nido is best known for its nest-like architecture that sets a show-stopping backdrop for Japanese cuisine. From fresh nigiri to charcoal-grilled skewers, the menu is split between hot and cold dishes, catering to various tastes and preferences. Highlights include the spicy octopus tiradito and the signature truffle hamachi tataki, but you can’t go wrong with the maki rolls and grilled prawns.
La Lupita Taco & Mezcal
- Jose Maria Morelos s/n, Gallery District, Centro, 23400 San José del Cabo, B.C.S., Mexico
Located in the heart of Downtown San José del Cabo, La Lupita Taco & Mezcal serves the best tacos in town alongside a serious selection of mezcal. You’ll feel completely immersed in the local scene as you kick back with a mezcalita and set of al pastor tacos, but nothing beats mingling with the friendly staff. Reservations are highly recommended, but you can also try walking in early before 5 p.m.
Where to Drink
Sotol
- Carretera Transpeninsular Los Cabos, Baja California Sur, 23400, Mexico.
Between its tall ceilings, ocean views and breezy outdoor deck, Sotol is a breathtaking bar that serves excellent margaritas and carajillos. The Biblioteca de Agave, however, is the true highlight of Sotol, and a tequila tasting with tequila master Ana María Martínez Núñez might be the highlight of your trip. This multi-sensory experience takes patrons on a journey as they explore a handful of the 200-plus bottles in the library paired with small bites.
La Botica Speakeasy
- Carr. Transpeninsular Km. 19.5, Tourist Corridor, Cabo Real, 23400 San José del Cabo, B.C.S., México
La Botica is a clandestine piano bar tucked behind an unassuming door at the Las Ventanas al Paraíso. After entering a special code on the vintage typewriter at the entrance, the curtain opens to reveal an apothecary-esque space that features live music and performances by resident Rosalía de Cuba alongside Prohibition-inspired cocktails.
Cielomar Rooftop
- P.º Malecon San Jose Lote 8, Zona Hotelera, 23405 San José del Cabo, B.C.S., México
Take in sweeping ocean views from the Cielomar Rooftop while sitting at the marble bartop at sunset. This picturesque restaurant and bar boasts an extensive wine full of locally and globally sourced bottles. In addition to classic cocktails, Cielomar also serves up artisanal cocktails that use fresh ingredients and are presented with flair.
What to Do
Go Horseback Riding on the Beach
Take in the sandy beaches and massive rock formations when trotting along the sand with the loveliest locals. Though the concierge at your hotel can easily schedule a ride, you can also book through the Bonanza Horse Riding, located at the northwestern end of the Hotel Zone, which is known for running a close-knit operation that takes great care of their equine family. You’ll ride along the surfer-loved Costa Azul beach; in the winter, it’s typically filled with snorkelers, too.
Spend a Day at the Spa
From a nurturing massage to ancient body treatments, staying at a five-star hotel means having access to a five-star spa. The Jasha Spa at JW Marriott Los Cabos has some of the most jaw-dropping facilities along with a traditional Temazcal, while the Spa at Viceroy Los Cabos transports you with a grotto-esque ambiance that features a starry vitality pool, ice fountain, cold plunge and sauna. Whether you want a couples massage or a spa day of solitude, treat yourself to a few hours of uninterrupted serenity and relaxation.
Visit Flora Farms
- Km. 30 Las Ánimas Bajas, 23407 San José del Cabo, B.C.S., México
Flora Farms is far more than a charming lunch spot. Located in the foothills of the Sierra de la Laguna Mountains, this 25-acre organic farm hosts a plethora of activities ranging from cooking classes to art classes to movie nights. For a true taste of what Flora Farms has to offer, book a guided tour to see all that is grown and cultivated before sitting down for a farm-fresh lunch at Flora’s Field Kitchen.
Explore Downtown San José del Cabo
Spend at least one morning of your trip strolling through the papel picado-covered cobblestone streets as you admire the historic, Spanish colonial architecture of downtown. Downtown San José del Cabo is far more charming and quaint than its Cabo San Lucas counterpart, and you’re able to get a better sense of the local culture and lifestyle.
Plaza Mijares sits at the heart of the town, and that’s also where you’ll find Mission church, locally-owned eateries and cafes and galleries in the arts district. For an extra dose of culture, the San José Art Walk is a weekly event that occurs every Thursday night from November through June.