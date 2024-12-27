The Best Santa Barbara Restaurant and Bar Openings 2024
Santa Barbara is one of California’s most quintessential beach towns. While it has traditionally been known as a Southern California hotspot for wine tasting, the burgeoning culinary scene continues to expand and impress every year. Since Bell’s Los Alamos earned the county’s first Michelin Star in 2021, Santa Barbara has continued to receive positive recognition for its underrated restaurant landscape. Though Montecito’s Sushi by Scratch holds a Michelin Star, Caruso’s at The Rosewood Miramar Beach now reigns supreme with both a Michelin Star and a Green Michelin Star. Along with longtime favorite restaurants like Lucky’s (a go-to steakhouse), The Lark (a fine dining staple), La Super-Rica Taqueria (it was Julia Child’s favorite) and Bettina pizzeria (an Italian bistro perfect for a dependable slice), among others, a new wave of eateries is arriving in Santa Barbara. In 2024, Santa Barbara welcomed a handful of new restaurants and bars—some of which are backed by local industry professionals like Good Lion’s Misty Orman and Brandon Ristaino and Eat Heavy Restaurant Group’s Brandon Boudet and Warner Ebbink.
From an innovative omakase restaurant in the Funk Zone to a modern oyster bar on the historic Stearns Wharf, this year saw unexpected openings that have already managed to win over the most loyal locals. Whether you’re craving modern Mexican cuisine in Montecito or shellfish with an ocean view, these are the best restaurant and bar openings of 2024 in Santa Barbara.
Lion's Tale
- 1295 Coast Village Rd, Santa Barbara, CA 93108
Located within the charming Montecito Inn, Lion’s Tale is the affluent beach town's newest craft cocktail bar. This exciting new concept from Good Lion Hospitality is taking a French approach to both its menu and aesthetic. In true Montecito fashion, the design-forward space exudes elegance and glamour, while the cocktail list revolves around tried-and-true classics. The food menu by chef team Tyler Peek and Ryan Simorangkir (also of Sama Sama) features everything from fresh oysters to steak frites, but the layered potato pavé is a must-order. Enjoy sipping and schmoozing over Boulevardiers and frozen-glass martinis before ending with the signature spiced espresso martini.
Bar Lou
- 1198 Coast Village Rd, Santa Barbara, CA 93108
Helmed by Brandon Boudet and Warner Ebbink, the culinary duo behind Carpinteria’s Little Dom’s Seafood and L.A.’s Little Dom’s, Bar Lou has brought a contemporary take on Mediterranean French Riviera fare to Montecito. Boasting the best patio in the city, Bar Lou replaced former vegan restaurant Oliver’s on Coast Village Road, and though the menu offers a range of seafood and meats, there are also plenty of veggie-forward and friendly options like the char-grilled oyster mushroom skewers and chicories salad. A majority of the dishes are also made using produce and proteins that are sourced from local fish markets and farmers, while the wine list was carefully selected with the help of Satellite SB’s owner Drew Cuddy, with a focus on Santa Barbara County and Central Coast winemakers. Currently open for dinner, the restaurant plans to open for weekend brunch in the near future.
Silvers Omakase
- 224 Helena Ave, Santa Barbara, CA 93101
Created by chef Lennon Silvers Lee, Silvers Omakase offers a fancy and unique dining experience in Santa Barbara’s lively Funk Zone. This highly-anticipated opening, which made its debut in February of 2024, was a long-awaited passion project of chef Silvers Lee’s, and its distinguished tasting menu stands out thanks to the use of Tanada Isehikari rice, making Silvers Omakase the first restaurant outside of Japan to use this special grain. This sweet and firm rice is the foundation for each delicate piece of nigiri, which ranges from bluefin tuna to uni and amberjack. Considering chef Silvers Lee helped gain Sushi by Scratch’s former Michelin star, it’s no surprise that Silvers Omakase has already gained Michelin Guide status.
Santa Playa Mariscos
- 1230 State St suite c, Santa Barbara, CA 93101
Santa Playa Mariscos is State Street’s latest and greatest hotspot for seafood and cocktails. Despite its casual and laid-back vibes, this Jonathan “Yona” Estrada establishment, who is the same mastermind behind Santa Barbara’s beloved birria spot Yona Redz, serves an array of vibrant Mexican ceviches, crispy tostadas and more. Kick things off with the scallop and shrimp-topped oysters before ordering a handful of items to share with the table—can’t-miss items include the tropical tostada, tuna tostada and mixed ceviche. Though Santa Playa Mariscos is famous for its raw items, the cream-topped salmon is a rich cooked dish that you won’t soon forget.
Alma Fonda Fina
- 1024 Coast Village Rd Ste. A, Santa Barbara, CA 93108
Located at the locally-loved Montecito Country Mart, Alma Fonda Fina is a modern Mexican project by Michelin Bib Gourmand-winner chef Ramon Velazquez. Though executive chef Velazquez is most famous for his award-winning ceviche, which is made with halibut, coconut milk aguachile, grapefruit heart and passion fruit, the entire menu is made with the freshest Santa Barbara ingredients. Other raw bar items like the scallop aguachile and tuna tartar shine, but if you're in the mood for more comforting Mexican food, opt for the enchiladas Alma or A5 Wagyu brisket tacos. For drinks, Alma Fonda Fina serves a globally-inspired wine list along with innovative cocktails like a rose water Paloma and the red pepper-infused Barbarella. If you want to try more of chef Velazquez’s restaurants, try the Michelin Bib Award-winning Corazon Cocina, in downtown Santa Barbara’s Public Market.
The Oyster Bar
- 220 Stearns Wharf, Santa Barbara, CA 93109
Santa Barbara’s Stearns Wharf has historically housed casual seafood joints that serve clam chowder, crab legs and fresh Santa Barbara uni. Though it's been a while since the pier has welcomed a new upscale restaurant, The Oyster Bar has put an elegant twist on tradition by serving craft cocktails in the dining room and bar, alongside sweeping ocean harbor views and fresh-caught seafood. As you might imagine, oysters are at the forefront of focus, and the rotating list features oysters from both the East Coast and West Coast. For a true taste of The Oyster Bar’s raw offerings, order the Santa Cruz platter before diving into the Bay scallop and shrimp ceviche.
Bibi Ji 2.0
- 1213 State St B, Santa Barbara, CA 93101
Santa Barbara’s beloved Indian eatery Bibi Ji reopened in a new space just four blocks up from its original location on State Street. The pink interior is bright and playful, setting an inviting scene for reservations and walk-in’s craving an upscale take on Indian fare. When Alejandro Medina, formerly of Santa Barbara’s Spanish restaurant Loquita, opened the original Bibi Ji opened about six years ago, hesitant locals were quick to embrace signature favorites like the crispy cauliflower and the one-of-a-kind Santa Barbara uni biriyani. Though you’ll also encounter comforting classics like butter chicken and saag paneer, this is the perfect place to expand your palate and try something new. Enhance your meal with a glass or bottle of natural wine from Bibi Ji’s unique list that features varietals from France, Spain, Portugal, Austria and beyond.
Clark’s Oyster Bar
- 1212 Coast Village Rd, Montecito, CA 93108
Another addition to Montecito’s ever-growing Coast Village Road, Clark’s Oyster Bar is an Austin transplant by MML Hospitality. Though the menu will feature flagship staples like the lobster roll, zesty crudos, a creamy clam chowder and the signature gruyère-topped burger, the Montecito location will also offer locally-sourced creations that highlight the Pacific Ocean’s bounty—think local delicacies like Santa Barbara uni and California spot prawn. The bright and airy space was a collaboration between Lambert McGuire Design and architect Jeff Shelton and features a 45-seat oyster bar, 42-seat dining room and a 52-seat patio. That star of the scene, however, is a 200-gallon rimless, live saltwater aquarium that guests can admire as they sip one of Clark’s many martinis or a glass of chilled red wine.