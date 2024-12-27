The Best Santa Barbara Restaurant and Bar Openings 2024

Santa Barbara is one of California’s most quintessential beach towns. While it has traditionally been known as a Southern California hotspot for wine tasting, the burgeoning culinary scene continues to expand and impress every year. Since Bell’s Los Alamos earned the county’s first Michelin Star in 2021, Santa Barbara has continued to receive positive recognition for its underrated restaurant landscape. Though Montecito’s Sushi by Scratch holds a Michelin Star, Caruso’s at The Rosewood Miramar Beach now reigns supreme with both a Michelin Star and a Green Michelin Star. Along with longtime favorite restaurants like Lucky’s (a go-to steakhouse), The Lark (a fine dining staple), La Super-Rica Taqueria (it was Julia Child’s favorite) and Bettina pizzeria (an Italian bistro perfect for a dependable slice), among others, a new wave of eateries is arriving in Santa Barbara. In 2024, Santa Barbara welcomed a handful of new restaurants and bars—some of which are backed by local industry professionals like Good Lion’s Misty Orman and Brandon Ristaino and Eat Heavy Restaurant Group’s Brandon Boudet and Warner Ebbink.

From an innovative omakase restaurant in the Funk Zone to a modern oyster bar on the historic Stearns Wharf, this year saw unexpected openings that have already managed to win over the most loyal locals. Whether you’re craving modern Mexican cuisine in Montecito or shellfish with an ocean view, these are the best restaurant and bar openings of 2024 in Santa Barbara.