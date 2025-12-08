Santa Barbara’s Best Restaurant Openings of 2025
Whether you’re looking to enjoy a burger and martini combo with a harbor view or coastal California cuisine in Montecito, these are Santa Barbara’s best restaurant openings of 2025.Read More
Santa Barbara’s flourishing food and beverage scene reached new heights in 2025. Although this affluent beach town is best known for its idyllic charm, scenic mountain-meets-ocean landscape and many wine tasting rooms, its ever-growing restaurant scene has made Santa Barbara one of the best culinary destinations in California.
Last year, Silvers Omakase made waves with its refined sushi, earning a Michelin star in a matter of months. We also saw MML Hospitality bring the West Coast’s first Clark’s Oyster Bar to Montecito, and Michelin Bib Gourmand-winner chef Ramon Velazquez opened Alma Fonda Fina. This year, however, saw even more openings that are already leaving a lasting impression.
In a loss for Los Angeles, chef Dom Crisp relocated to the American Riviera to open a namesake taverna that serves Basque-inspired fare. The Ritz-Carlton Bacara opened not one, but two new restaurant concepts after completing a multimillion-dollar revamp, and one of L.A.’s best burger joints made itself at home on Chapala Street. Local restaurateurs behind places like Aperitivo and Barbareño expanded with brand-new eateries, while the highly anticipated Elwood on Goleta Beach finally opened its doors.
The Best 2025 Santa Barbara Restaurant Openings
Dom’s Taverna
- 30 E Victoria St, Santa Barbara, CA 93101
Helmed by chef Dom Crisp, formerly from L.A.'s The Lonely Oyster, Dom’s Taverna brings the flavors of Basque Country to Santa Barbara. Located in the heart of the city’s Arts District, this neighborhood eatery effortlessly blends upscale fare with a laid-back ambiance and attitude. Locally sourced seafood contributes to the menu’s main highlights, in dishes like the cioppino pasta, poached prawn cocktail and chilled Channel Island rock crab claws. The local catch crudo changes regularly, but if you’re in the mood for something heartier, opt for the signature double smash burger. Save room for the La Cuchara, a sweet and savory dessert featuring a scoop of Basque cheesecake topped with three grams of Osetra caviar.
Marisella
- 8301 Hollister Ave, Santa Barbara, CA 93117
On June 26, chef Danny Grant debuted Marisella in the former Angel Oak restaurant space at The Ritz-Carlton Bacara, Santa Barbara. The interior received a top-to-bottom revamp, inspired by the colors and style of the Amalfi Coast. Red accents, a cozy fireplace and a chic marble bar create an ambient backdrop inside, but the covered terrace is the ultimate place to enjoy sweeping Pacific Ocean views at sunset. If you’re a fan of savory cocktails, explore Marisella’s creative martini section, with renditions ranging from the refreshing tomato martini to the tangy tequila-based pickle martini. Start with the ultra-creamy truffle and honey-whipped ricotta with house-made focaccia, crispy squash blossoms and bluefin tuna crudo, before enjoying a shrimp and lobster ravioli pasta course or filet mignon entrée.
Little Mountain Montecito
- 516 San Ysidro Rd Unit A, Montecito, CA 93108
Little Mountain was Montecito’s most anticipated opening of the year. Led by chef Diego Moya, this Coastal California eatery combines globally-inspired flavors with farm-fresh produce from local purveyors. Each dish is designed so that the quality ingredients take center stage, rather than overwhelming the food with rich sauces or heavy toppings. Think gentle fermentation, live-fire cooking and citrus-based acidity. Red brick-style tiles line the floor, while an open kitchen design with copper vents and vaulted ceilings makes you feel as if you’re dining in someone’s home, rather than a restaurant. Though the menu changes regularly based on what’s in season, expect items like beef tartare, grilled fish, local uni and country sourdough with cultured butter.
Manifattura
- 413 State St, Santa Barbara, CA 93101
Created by the same team behind Santa Barbara’s popular Aperitivo wine bar, Manifattura is a classic Italian joint with a timeless appeal. Dark wood-panneled walls, terrazzo-style tables and exposed white brick accents create a mid-century space that is sleek yet inviting. The owners—chef Brian Dodero and sommelier Andrea Girardello—have centered the menu around handmade pastas, such as ricotta dumplings in a bright pesto, a traditional tagliatelle with ragu and a savory cacio e pepe. Round out your meal with the signature Negroni, made with juniper-infused agave wine, or a refreshing Hugo Spritzer.
The Win-Dow
- 701 Chapala St, Santa Barbara, CA 93101
One of L.A.’s best burgers has landed in Santa Barbara. The Win-Dow is a casual grab-and-go burger joint that specializes in flat-top-grilled smash patties with simple fixings and a pillowy potato bun. Whether you’re on a lunch break or picking up a comforting dinner to-go, The Win-Dow satisfies your fast-food craving with high-quality ingredients. In addition to their burgers, this cult favorite is also famous for its vibrant and cheesy kale salad, which comes with the juiciest golden raisins, paper-thin red onion and plenty of Pecorino. Enhance the salad with a piece of crispy fried chicken, then satisfy your sweet tooth with a hand-spun strawberry shake.
Lulio at The Ritz-Carlton Bacara, Santa Barbara
- 8301 Hollister Ave, Santa Barbara, CA 93117
Lulio at The Ritz-Carlton Bacara, Santa Barbara is an upscale restaurant with ocean views and a Mediterranean-inspired menu. The chic bohemian space features an outdoor patio covered in lush palm leaves and giant agave plants, creating a green contrast with the otherwise beige furniture and decor. Sip on a crisp glass of rosé while indulging in the flavorful and intricately dressed tuna carpaccio. For entrées, the grilled salmon pita sandwich is fresh yet filling, but the half-roasted chicken boasts a rich flavor and tender texture.
Aegean
- 731 A De La Guerra Pl, Santa Barbara, CA 93101
Chef Efe Onoglu’s Aegean opened its doors in September 2025. Food is approached through a home-cooked lens with a fine dining twist, creating a unique culinary experience in the American Riviera. The hummus features a nice kick from a bit of zhoug, pairing beautifully with the crisp falafel and house-made pickles. Koji-cured hamachi with a pickled blueberry salsa makes for an unexpected crudo, but if you’re in the mood for meat, opt for the Wagyu meatballs or chicken thigh kebab. Though you can’t go wrong with a seat on the string light-covered patio, the indoor dining room is quaint and cozy.
The Elwood at Goleta Beach
- 5905 Sandspit Rd, Goleta, CA 93117
Hovering just above the sand on Goleta Beach, right next to the main entrance of the UCSB campus, The Elwood specializes in scenic dining with an oceanfront setting. Whether you’re sitting inside the main dining room by the floor-to-ceiling windows or outside on the patio, guests can admire the Goleta pier and gentle waves while sipping a Vesper martini or Negroni. The menu is nicely balanced between fresh seafood, house-made pastas and steakhouse-style mains, but can’t-miss items include the fusilli alla vodka, Joël Robuchon mashed potatoes and the seared diver scallops. The Elwood also offers a solid happy hour with discounted cocktails, wines and bites from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. daily.
Gracie Waterfront
- 107 Harbor Way, Santa Barbara, CA 93109
The Santa Barbara Harbor just welcomed its most stylish new restaurant, Gracie Waterfront. As the name suggests, guests enjoy beautiful marina and wharf views while dining, creating the ideal backdrop for a martini and burger combo. A blush pink bar area is complemented by deep blue velvet bar stools and a bright retro chandelier, but most patrons prefer to sit on the outdoor terrace. The daily happy hour from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. is a steal, boasting $9 cocktails, $8 glasses of wine and bites all under $10. For a full sit-down dinner, order a shareable spread of rockfish ceviche, seasonal burrata and steak frites.
Bistro Amasa
- 1404 De La Vina St, Santa Barbara, CA 93101
Backed by Hearth Hospitality Group, the same team behind Barbareño, Bistro Amasa reimagines American fare with a refined twist. Located at the historic Upham Hotel, this elegant bistro serves as both a neighborhood staple and a special occasion spot. From the wraparound porch to the storied elegance of crystal chandeliers, the setting is intimate and timeless. Bread and butter is a classic way to kick off your meal, followed by charcoal grilled oysters, steak tartare and the gnocchi ‘n cheese. When it comes to mains, choose between the chicken fried mushrooms, steak frites or seeded bun cheeseburger, before finishing with a cream cheese frosting carrot cake.