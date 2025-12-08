Santa Barbara’s flourishing food and beverage scene reached new heights in 2025. Although this affluent beach town is best known for its idyllic charm, scenic mountain-meets-ocean landscape and many wine tasting rooms, its ever-growing restaurant scene has made Santa Barbara one of the best culinary destinations in California.

Last year, Silvers Omakase made waves with its refined sushi, earning a Michelin star in a matter of months. We also saw MML Hospitality bring the West Coast’s first Clark’s Oyster Bar to Montecito, and Michelin Bib Gourmand-winner chef Ramon Velazquez opened Alma Fonda Fina. This year, however, saw even more openings that are already leaving a lasting impression.

In a loss for Los Angeles, chef Dom Crisp relocated to the American Riviera to open a namesake taverna that serves Basque-inspired fare. The Ritz-Carlton Bacara opened not one, but two new restaurant concepts after completing a multimillion-dollar revamp, and one of L.A.’s best burger joints made itself at home on Chapala Street. Local restaurateurs behind places like Aperitivo and Barbareño expanded with brand-new eateries, while the highly anticipated Elwood on Goleta Beach finally opened its doors.

Whether you’re looking to enjoy a burger and martini with a harbor view or coastal California cuisine in Montecito, these are Santa Barbara’s best restaurant openings of 2025.