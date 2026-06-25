An Insider’s Guide to Santa Barbara, California’s American Riviera
With its Mediterranean climate, renowned wine scene, and south-facing coastline, Santa Barbara remains one of California’s most treasured destinations.Read More
California is abundant in charming coastal enclaves and idyllic towns, but few compare to the city of Santa Barbara. This picturesque community within SBC has it all: pristine beaches, a year-round Mediterranean climate, towering mountain peaks and distinct neighborhoods with their own personalities. In addition to being the physical bridge that connects SoCal and the Central Coast, Santa Barbara is also a cultural bridge, blending an affluent, celebrity-loved setting with a more laid-back attitude and a slower-paced lifestyle.
Whether you’re a first-time visitor or a frequent traveler to the American Riviera, you’re bound to fall in love with its south-facing coastline and bewildering mountains-meet-beach landscape. While it is often lumped in with unincorporated Montecito, these neighboring communities (though both located in Santa Barbara County) are quite different, and for the purpose of this guide, we’re keeping them separate. I had the pleasure of attending college here, but since graduating nearly 10 years ago, I’ve watched Santa Barbara evolve into an even more renowned food and wine destination, while maintaining its timeless charm.
In addition to a thriving dining scene, which strikes a balance between longtime classics and newer hotspots like Dom’s Taverna, Santa Barbara is also home to an exciting wine industry that dominates its bustling Funk Zone. Whether you’re a foodie looking to experience the very best bites of the American Riviera or an outdoorsy adventurer wanting to explore land, sea and everything in between, we’ve curated the ultimate insider’s guide on everything you need to know about Santa Barbara.
The Best of Santa Barbara
- Palihouse Santa Barbara
- Hotel Californian
- Simpson House Inn
- El Encanto Santa Barbara
- Other Stylish Santa Barbara Sojourns…
- Dom’s Taverna
- Silver’s Omakase
- Barbareño
- Flor de Maiz
- Milk & Honey
- Zaytoon
- More Notable Bites Along the American Riviera…
- Rodeo Room
- Dusk Bar
- Boathouse at Hendry’s Beach
- Test Pilot
- The Good Lion
- Keep the Party Going…
- Go Wine Tasting in the Funk Zone
- Have a Picnic at the Mission
- Book a Sunset Sail on the Double Dolphin
- Hit the Beach
- Beyond the Main Attractions...
Where to Stay
Palihouse Santa Barbara
- 915 Garden St, Santa Barbara, CA 93101
Home to just 24 rooms and suites, Palihouse Santa Barbara is a hidden gem near downtown. Floral accents complement the otherwise beachy, retro rooms, which feature Smeg refrigerators curated with a variety of locally-sourced beverages, cozy fireplaces and deep soaking tubs in the bathroom. There is also a crystal-clear swimming pool in the courtyard, surrounded by lush foliage, along with a charming lobby bar where you can grab a glass of wine or a dirty martini in the evenings.
Hotel Californian
- 36 State St, Santa Barbara, CA 93101
Hotel Californian is a 121-room property in the heart of the Funk Zone. White stucco walls and a layered terracotta rooftop complement the rest of the cityscape, but inside, Moroccan and Moorish accents can be found across the light fixtures, decor and tiling. The hotel is within walking distance of all of the town’s best wine tasting rooms and breweries, but you’re also a short jaunt from the Waterfront, Stearns Wharf, and several noteworthy restaurants.
Simpson House Inn
- 121 E Arrellaga St, Santa Barbara, CA 93101
Simpson House Inn is the ultimate bed and breakfast experience in Santa Barbara. Tucked away on a quiet residential street, the historic 15-room property occupies a landmark 1847 manor. Each suite is wholly unique, showcasing bespoke furnishings, vintage wallpaper and antique touches ranging from curated bookshelves to brick fireplaces. Some rooms feature balconies or decks, and all guests can explore the gardens and outdoor seating areas at their leisure. Each morning, Michelin-recognized chef Julian Martinez serves a gourmet breakfast in the English-style dining room and on the wraparound porch, though you can also opt for it to be sent to your room.
El Encanto Santa Barbara
- 800 Alvarado Pl, Santa Barbara, CA 93103
Perched high on a hill above the entire town, El Encanto is one of the town’s most lavish hotel options. Formerly under the Belmond brand, it is now owned by the co-founder of Tinder, Justin Mateen, along with his brother Tyler Mateen and Garrett Cayton of Culver Capital. The views and privacy across 90 rooms and suites are the main draw, but an infinity-edge pool overlooking the coast is another major highlight.
Other Stylish Santa Barbara Sojourns…
The Milo is a motel-meets-hotel situated right along the Waterfront, but it’s also within walking distance to everything in the Funk Zone. Those who prefer to stay downtown and closer to State Street should opt for the Kimpton Canary Hotel, which boasts the city’s most scenic rooftop with ocean views. Though it’s technically in neighboring Goleta, The Ritz-Carlton Bacara, Santa Barbara is a popular accommodation for those seeking a more traditional, upscale resort experience just steps from the sand.
Where to Eat
Dom’s Taverna
- 30 E Victoria St, Santa Barbara, CA 93101
Since opening in August 2025, Dom’s Taverna has become a local favorite. Led by chef Dom Crisp, it’s no surprise that this Basque-style eatery has become a hit with a laid-back community that also gravitates toward the finer things. Can’t-miss appetizers include the grilled oyster with chef’s butter and surf-and-turf tartare, but I also recommend getting a side of the snap peas to start. The Spanish artichoke pasta is a solid entrée, but if you’re sticking with shareable small plates, order the steak bites, smoked shell flatbread and spicy fried plantains. Dom’s also offers a Barcelona-style vermouth on the rocks, along with some of the town’s most unique craft cocktails (think mint-washed gins and a Paloma made with pickle brine). End on an indulgent note with the osetra caviar-topped cheesecake bites.
Silver’s Omakase
- 224 Helena Ave, Santa Barbara, CA 93101
Created by Lennon Silvers Lee, the chef who got Sushi by Scratch Montecito its (now lost) Michelin star in 2021, Silver’s Omakase is one of the most refined and exclusive dining experiences in Santa Barbara. After being welcomed at the front door, guests are greeted with a glass of Champagne while they wait to be guided to the 10-seat sushi bar. The chef and his team take patrons on an authentic culinary journey of premium nigiri and other Japanese-inspired dishes, featuring simple slices of fish that avoid being overdressed, along with a rare Tanada Isehikari rice milled in-house. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to try some of the rarest sake available with one of their curated pairings.
Barbareño
- 205 W Canon Perdido St, Santa Barbara, CA 93101
Wood-fired dishes, local produce and California’s coastal bounty take center stage at Barbareño. The dining room falls somewhere between rustic and elegant; it remains popular for date nights, but Barbareño is also great for groups. The meat platters, including the famous Santa Maria BBQ tri-tip, are large enough to share between at least three people, so do your best to avoid filling up on the small plates. Noteworthy appetizers range from the signature eggamuffins (which pay tribute to the McDonald’s Egg McMuffin, invented in Santa Barbara) to the ricotta dumplings and little gem lettuce salad with grilled dates.
Flor de Maiz
- 29 E Cabrillo Blvd, Santa Barbara, CA 93101
Mexican food is a must when in Santa Barbara. If you’re seeking an upscale spot that offers sweeping ocean views and quality cocktails to match, head to Flor de Maiz. The sleek interior features floor-to-ceiling windows, an open kitchen layout and a predominantly white backdrop that’s enhanced with patterned booths and lush greenery, but the best place to sit is outside on the patio. Start with the spicy Margarita Picosa (available with your choice of mezcal or tequila) and the seafood trio appetizer before moving on to a tortilla soup course. The green chicken enchiladas are excellent, but you also can’t go wrong with the shrimp or lobster tacos.
Milk & Honey
- 30 W Anapamu St, Santa Barbara, CA 93101
Loquita is one of the buzziest tapas spots in Santa Barbara, and while you should certainly visit at least once (especially if you’re a fan of paella), I recommend Milk & Honey for a more low-key, cozy experience. The Old World, Euro-esque setting is contrasted by a creative menu that can at times feel kitschy, but always manages to hit the mark. I’ve been coming here since college, and from the food and drink to the attentive service and moody ambiance, it never disappoints. The cocktails are fun but can lean a bit on the sweeter side, so if that’s not your jam, stick with the Spanish-focused wine list while enjoying shareable bites like patatas bravas, some “brie” sauce and bacon-wrapped dates. Save room for the pollo con crema tacos as your main course.
Zaytoon
- 209 E Canon Perdido St, Santa Barbara, CA 93101
Zaytoon offers a little bit of everything, from belly dancing performers in a romantic, fountain-side setting to Lebanese mezza and creative cocktails. A majority of the produce is gathered from the local farmers' market, while the fish and meats are humanely sourced from carefully vetted purveyors. Can’t-miss starters include the grilled halloumi cheese, spicy batata harra and creamy pistachio spread. It’s best to order for the table, and all of the entrées, like the lemon chicken and salmon with basil cream, are served with rice pilaf and a fattoush salad.
More Notable Bites Along the American Riviera…
Santa Barbara is big on brunch, and though there’s a lot of fluff to sort through, you can never go wrong with Scarlett Begonia or Bistro Amasa—when visiting the latter, always order the brown butter Waldorf salad. The Black Sheep and The Lark are both inventive restaurants that like to push culinary bounds, while Arigato is a longstanding sushi joint that’s far less fancy than Silver’s, but still worthy of a celebratory dinner. More casual options like Mother Dough Bagels (famous for its savory tobiko cream cheese) and Mony’s prove that Santa Barbara is far more than fancy restaurants and cafes. The Public Market is a bustling food hall with popular vendors like Empty Bowl and Corazon Cocina. Finally, though it’s a bit out of the way on the outskirts of town, make time to drive up the 154 to the real-life fairytale cottage that is Cold Spring Tavern. All you need is a bottle of wine and one of their legendary tri-tip sandwiches to understand the hype.
Where to Drink
Rodeo Room
- 231 W Montecito St, Santa Barbara, CA 93101
One of Santa Barbara’s most debonair bars, Rodeo Room is a dimly lit, speakeasy-esque lounge centered on whiskey. The menu features five different renditions of the Old Fashioned, one of which is made with mezcal and infused with mole. If you prefer something savory, the Dirty Pickle martini is a local favorite, though I recommend the herbaceous and slightly spicy Garden State. While you’ll enjoy live DJ performances on the weekends, Monday nights are actually most popular thanks to Rodeo Room’s exclusive 14-course, 10-seat omakase.
Dusk Bar
- 524 State St, Santa Barbara, CA 93101
Dusk Bar stands out as a Brutalist watering hole amongst the typically Spanish colonial-style buildings. This hotel lounge is located at Drift Santa Barbara, with a cocktail menu that revolves around agave spirits like mezcal and tequila. The Picante Amante is a balanced blend of fruity and peppery, while the Loves Train combines gin with pisco, pink guava shrum, prosecco and pineapple juice. If you’re hungry, order a couple of shareable apps like the halibut ceviche and shrimp aguachile.
Boathouse at Hendry’s Beach
- 2981 Cliff Dr, Santa Barbara, CA 93109
If you’re looking for a simple drink with a scenic ocean view, head to Boathouse at Hendry’s. The food isn’t anything to write home about, but the ambiance is lively and fun, and you can always enjoy a leisurely stroll in the sand right after wrapping up. You’ll find almost every classic cocktail imaginable on the menu, but if you’re craving a sip that’s a tad more unique, opt for the honeycomb mojito. Those visiting during brunch should also consider the signature Bloody Maria or fruity mimosa flight.
Test Pilot
- 211 Helena Ave, Santa Barbara, CA 93101
Enjoy a tropical cocktail in a tiki-inspired setting when imbibing at Test Pilot. The Funk Zone space is playful yet sophisticated, and if the drinks don’t beckon you to stick around, the expertly curated playlist will. Don’t let the lengthy menu intimidate you; these beverages are more approachable than you may expect. Think ube piña coladas, fruity jungle birds and boozy slushies.
The Good Lion
- 1212 State St, Santa Barbara, CA 93101
Small but swanky, The Good Lion reigns supreme as State Street’s go-to bar for craft cocktails. The place gets pretty packed on weekend evenings, so if you want a more low-key visit where you can sip slowly at a high-top table, plan accordingly. Menu offerings change frequently, with summer cocktails ranging from a passionfruit spritz to a bright and tangy tangerine gimlet. The cocktails always reflect the present season, relying on unique ingredients like a snap pea-infused gin or even sticky rice to wow patrons.
Keep the Party Going…
Beer lovers should add Fig Mountain Brewing Co. and Llama Dog Tap Room to their itinerary, but if you’re in the mood for an old-school dive bar with plenty of character, head to The Pickle Room. Elsie’s Tavern is a quirky, locally-loved joint, and if you’re a fan of vino, there are more than 20 different wine tasting rooms, but we’ll get to that shortly. Those craving a martini by the water should look no further than Brophy Bros.
What to Do
Go Wine Tasting in the Funk Zone
As mentioned above, Santa Barbara is home to a plethora of tasting rooms, most of which are concentrated in the Funk Zone along the Urban Wine Trail. Orgullo is the city’s only 100-percent Latino-owned winery, and the spacious, sun-drenched patio is perfect for an afternoon glass of rosé. Other noteworthy stops include Margerum Wine Company, Skyenna Wine Lounge, Pali Wine Co. and Melville Winery. Those wanting to venture out of the Funk Zone can head to Lieu Dit for a sip of their signature sauvignon blanc or Loubud for bubbles and puzzles in a quiet courtyard.
Have a Picnic at the Mission
- 2201 Laguna St, Santa Barbara, CA 93105
Known for its pink trim and surrounding rose garden, Old Mission Santa Barbara is a historic landmark that’s been dubbed the “Queen of California Missions." Rather than taking a tour, do as the locals do and set up a gourmet picnic on the rolling green lawn that overlooks the Pacific Ocean in the distance. Alcohol is allowed (at least on the main lawn beside the rose garden), so feel free to pack your favorite bottle of wine along with a chicken Caesar salad wrap from Helena Avenue Bakery and some pastries from Renaud’s.
Book a Sunset Sail on the Double Dolphin
The Santa Barbara Sailing Center hosts an array of exceptional excursions on its 50-foot catamaran, the Double Dolphin, but none are quite as memorable as the sunset cruise. As you sail along the coastline at golden hour, the Santa Ynez Mountains develop an enchanting glow while the water reflects the natural light. You can enjoy wine, beer, Champagne and gourmet snacks, creating the ideal ambiance for a scenic evening in Santa Barbara. Don’t be surprised if a pod of dolphins pops up along the way—just be sure to have your camera ready at a moment’s notice (but also secure enough so it doesn’t fly overboard).
Hit the Beach
Beach life and water sports are a huge part of Santa Barbara culture, especially given the coast's unique south-facing orientation. While many will argue that the best beaches are found in Montecito or nearby Carpinteria, there are plenty of local hotspots that are great for swimming and surfing. Hendry’s Beach, formally known as Arroyo Burro Beach, is a dog-friendly strip of sand that sits under towering bluffs. Head to East Beach for a friendly game of volleyball, or Leadbetter for gentle waves and calmer waters.
Beyond the Main Attractions...
Hiking is a popular Santa Barbara pastime, with standout trails being Rattlesnake Canyon and Inspiration Point. Every Sunday, artists and vendors take over Cabrillo Boulevard and the Wharf, but on Saturdays, Downtown Santa Barbara comes to life for the weekly farmers’ market. You can also pay a visit to the Museum of Natural History or get some steps in while taking in the sweeping bluff-side views at Douglas Preserve.