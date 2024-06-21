An Insider’s Guide to Santa Monica

Thanks to its famous beaches, iconic pier and coastal charm, Santa Monica has long been lauded as one of L.A.’s best neighborhoods. Situated less than 20 minutes west of downtown Los Angeles but feeling worlds away from the hustle and bustle of the city center, this Southern California coastal gem blends beachside living with urban excitement. Though you’ll find plenty of dated tourist traps that have managed to stand the test of time, the city has recently welcomed some exciting new faces that are on their way to winning the hearts of locals. From the opening of the new oceanfront Sandbourne Santa Monica, a design-forward Autograph Collection hotel that is set to debut restaurant Marelle this summer, to the opening of Chelsea, a London-inspired eatery serving up innovative cuisine and chic cocktails on Wilshire Boulevard, there’s much to look forward to.

This beach town is also home to beloved classics that have stuck around for a reason rather than a season. Whether you’re looking for a trendy hotspot for sunset cocktails or one of the best Italian restaurants in all of Los Angeles, there is so much to see and do in the heart of L.A.’s Westside. Discover all of the best places to stay, eat and drink with the help of our insider’s guide to Santa Monica.