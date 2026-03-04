Where to Stay in Santa Ynez Valley, California’s Next Great Wine Destination

For those who can make it past Santa Barbara, a whole new world of wine, cowboys, and pastoral beauty unfolds. Two or three hours north of Los Angeles by car—depending on what time you make the trek—the remote countryside of Santa Ynez Valley, dotted with small towns, herds of cows, and rolling hills, might as well be another planet. Though most Angelenos have likely been here once or twice, the region has experienced a surge of growth following the pandemic. So much so that it’s almost a destination transformed. In that strange lull, more and more people were drawn to head somewhere off the grid, and plenty of them decided to just stay there.

That means more hotels, restaurants, boutiques, wineries, taverns and tasting rooms than ever before—even if the oldies but goodies also benefited from the upswing. Though it was previously possible to stay in Santa Barbara and venture the extra 45 minutes into the valley for a day trip, an influx of local stays has made a visit up here much more palatable. In case you’ve never spent a night soaking in the Danish charm of Solvang, or visited the tasting room-lined streets of Los Olivos, here’s a guide to the best for an overnight visit in this picturesque wine valley. Plus, a few tips and tricks on restaurants and wineries to check out during your trip.