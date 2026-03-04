Where to Stay in Santa Ynez Valley, California’s Next Great Wine Destination
Just a few hours north of Los Angeles, the rural vineyard town of Santa Ynez Valley boasts some of California’s most picturesque hotels.Read More
For those who can make it past Santa Barbara, a whole new world of wine, cowboys, and pastoral beauty unfolds. Two or three hours north of Los Angeles by car—depending on what time you make the trek—the remote countryside of Santa Ynez Valley, dotted with small towns, herds of cows, and rolling hills, might as well be another planet. Though most Angelenos have likely been here once or twice, the region has experienced a surge of growth following the pandemic. So much so that it’s almost a destination transformed. In that strange lull, more and more people were drawn to head somewhere off the grid, and plenty of them decided to just stay there.
That means more hotels, restaurants, boutiques, wineries, taverns and tasting rooms than ever before—even if the oldies but goodies also benefited from the upswing. Though it was previously possible to stay in Santa Barbara and venture the extra 45 minutes into the valley for a day trip, an influx of local stays has made a visit up here much more palatable. In case you’ve never spent a night soaking in the Danish charm of Solvang, or visited the tasting room-lined streets of Los Olivos, here’s a guide to the best for an overnight visit in this picturesque wine valley. Plus, a few tips and tricks on restaurants and wineries to check out during your trip.
The Best Hotels in the Santa Ynez Valley
Fess Parker Wine Country Inn
- 2860 Grand Ave, Los Olivos, CA 93441
One of the oldest guesthouses in the region, Fess Parker is synonymous with the rustic elegance of the Santa Ynez Valley. As movie star Fess Parker, who played a frontiersman on the silver screen, took a pioneering turn in the region, this 19-room hotel followed. Parker purchased the 700-acre parcel of Foxen Canyon Ranch in 1988, and got to work establishing a family-run winery that’s still regarded as one of the best in the region. Accordingly, their central hotel in Los Olivos opened about a decade later, in 1999, and it’s luxurious and wine-focused in a classically understated way. Commanding four-poster beds, glowing black-brick fireplaces, and bay window triptychs make even standard room offerings feel glamorous.
Some rooms have vaulted ceilings, and most feature glass showers with intricate tile work. Five suites expand the experience with separate living rooms and deep soaking tubs. Geometric light fixtures, an oversized desk and a courtesy card for complimentary appointments at their in-town tasting rooms complete the welcome. Don’t miss the Los Olivos General Store for local olive oil and lavender a block away, or (In)Larkin for bespoke clothing from a former Armani designer. For dinner, there’s tried and true wine country fare with an Italian bent at the in-house restaurant, Nella, but the culinary darling of this small town for going on five years now is the cult-favorite Bar Le Côte. Just a two-block walk from the inn, chef Brad Mathews has concocted a seafood-focused feast with Spanish pintxos, seriously inventive classics, and a customized wine list.
The Marlo
- 293 Alisal Rd, Solvang, CA 93463
Solvang is an easy center for the valley as one of the most developed towns in the region. It’s decidedly kitschy, with an abundance of Danish architecture and old-school tourist joints. Luckily, a new wave of hospitality has sprung up over the last few years, and at the front of the pack is The Marlo. Occupying what was originally the oldest hotel in Solvang, last summer’s renovation of this 1950s-era complex included a complete overhaul of the property’s extensive gardens. Right on the edge of the busy downtown center, it’s the perfect walkable stay for those who prefer a little peace and quiet over a more central location.
Airy suites are simple but comfortable, and this hotel is particularly amenable to dogs; doggie beds, bowls and treats are all included in your stay upon request. Book a Skal Sanctuary King for a room with its own private hidden-behind-a-bookcase speakeasy—the discovery element alone is a delight. There’s no restaurant on site, but head a few blocks over to Kanok for a newly-opened casual Thai bistro, or venture a few blocks further to the excellent, Michelin-rated Coast Range for surf and turf and great cocktails (and mocktails) in an elevated chophouse setting. If you want a memorable breakfast, don’t miss the line-out-the-door Danish pancakes at Paula’s Pancake House.
The Genevieve
- 3627 Sagunto St, Santa Ynez, CA 93460
Like Solvang, Santa Ynez is one of the few cities in this largely rural valley, though the population hovers just under 5,000. The Genevieve, which opened back in 2001 as the Santa Ynez Inn, is the premier hotel in Santa Ynez. In 2023, the hotel underwent a chic refresh and reopened as The Genevieve, though it’s still under the same ownership. Built in a Victorian style and outfitted with antique furniture, ornate wallpaper and candlestick light fixtures, the hotel is laid out as a manor house with generously sized rooms. Most feature fireplaces, a signature amenity in any wine country region, and marble bathrooms with jetted soaking tubs. Many have outdoor patios or balconies; when I visited, my room was just off the parking lot, but a well-placed fountain and hedges made the patio still feel intimate and peaceful.
The property is full of thoughtful touches like that, which make it a personal favorite when I’m in the area. A lavish breakfast buffet with mountains of fruit, fresh-baked goods and a couple of egg-based entrées (or pancakes) is included in the room rate. There’s also a complimentary wine hour and dessert selection, all hosted in the front parlor, where another fireplace and large windows create a beautiful scene. The Victor is an on-site restaurant and bar, but I recommend heading down the block to Pony Cocktails & Kitchen. Once an espresso and breakfast bar, in the summer of 2025, founder Alberto Battaglini transformed it into one of the best restaurants in the valley. Their savory porcini donuts with fontina crema are already becoming the stuff of local legend.
The Landsby
- 1576 Mission Dr, Solvang, CA 93463
One of the best value bookings in the entire valley, The Landsby is a boutique hotel that opened in 2015 right in the middle of Solvang’s downtown corridor. Perfectly melding the traditional Scandinavian architecture with crisp, contemporary style, this 51-room hotel is an easy favorite for its wide-planked wood floors, plantation shutters to block out noise and light, and tiled marble bathrooms with soaking tubs. The best part of this hotel might be the interior courtyard, a gorgeous, hidden outdoor escape that doubles as a common area for guests, whether for opening a newly acquired bottle of wine, catching up on some work or just soaking in the sunlight peeking through the trees.
Local artwork pays homage to the valley’s quirky neighbors; my room included several portraits of an ostrich, a nod to the nearby Ostrichland ranch, which might just be worth a look for the $7 entry fee. Personally, I’d rather venture across the street for some excellent Asian French fusion at chef Budi Kazali’s The Gathering Table; cinnamon roll French toast and breakfast fried rice had me hooked after a recent brunch visit. Early dinner at Peasants Feast (also less than a block away) was indeed a feast, with a must-try smashburger, chicken sandwich, and a couple of variations of their beloved grilled cheese sandwich. Be vigilant, though, as the dinner here ends at 6 p.m., so you’ll have to grab a table early for a chance at their mushroom tacos or fabulous shaved Brussels sprout salad.
Inn at Zaca Creek
- 1297 Jonata Park Rd, Buellton, CA 93427
After being abandoned for close to two decades, Zaca Creek reopened in 2020, marking a welcome resurrection of a key landmark in the valley. The original building, known simply as The Tavern, was formerly a steakhouse and saloon built back in 1960 by Jim Buell, who also founded the nearby town of Buellton. It permanently closed in 2001, but was purchased by a local couple, who converted half of the 250-seat restaurant into six guest rooms to form the inn. The European gothic vibe of these suite-style accommodations is all part of the appeal, and stays true to the original architectural style. Rough-hewn stone walls and floors keep the rooms cool and dark, even during the valley’s heat spikes in the summer, and hand-carved furniture, or even petrified stone pieces, are part of the rustic charm.
The chance to sleep next door to a superb restaurant is always a boon for a visitor, and the Tavern doesn’t disappoint; it’s a destination dining experience in the best way, and the dining room was packed even during the off-season for my recent visit. Expect French classics with Santa Ynez twists, and a bar that churns out expert cocktails that feel more Los Angeles than Los Alamos. There’s also plenty of wine, if you want something to take back to the room. While it’s not for everyone, those who appreciate an old-world aesthetic and the ranch history of the area will love this one-of-a-kind stay. If you need a nearby winery visit to round out your trip, check out the stunning tasting room at Demetria, a biodynamic estate specializing in Rhône and Burgundy styles that’s just up the road, set amid rolling green hills.
Hotel Ynez
- 2644 Mission Dr, Solvang, CA 93463
The rooms at this tiny former motor lodge, artfully redone by Nomada Hotel Group, are some of my favorites in the valley. An enormous oak tree hovers over the property, giving it a secret garden feel. Spacious outdoor areas and roomy patios front every room, converted from former motel parking spots, allowing guests to further immerse themselves in nature. Fire pits, bocce ball and a small but mighty restored vintage pool round out the serene outdoor pavilion. Guest room patios all feature Bolivian hammocks and artsy wooden deck chairs. Interiors are bright white with painted beams, wooden bedframes, and corner-tiled fireplaces that really do heat the room up when needed. Room highlights include bath amenities from local business Fablerune, Italian linens, and curated in-room snacks.
There’s no restaurant on the property, but I highly recommend venturing less than five minutes up the road to Stica, a casual, to-go outpost of the wildly popular SY Kitchen, that offers pizza by the slice or by the pie, salads and truly excellent Italian sandwiches for lunch. Pick up before or after visiting excellent tasting experiences like Buttonwood Farm & Vineyard or Sunstone Winery, or grab a complimentary Linus bike and ride back into Santa Ynez to visit the local favorite haunt, Brothers Restaurant at the Red Barn. These two brothers have been running restaurants in the valley since 1996, and were forerunners of the dining scene that’s developed since. Prime rib, rack of lamb, and the scallops are all must-try dishes here.
Alisal Ranch
- 1054 Alisal Rd, Solvang, CA 93463
Alisal is the quintessential luxury dude ranch. Popular with families on week-away vacations, couples looking for a romantic escape, and foodies who are drawn to frequent weekend event programming with lauded chefs, it’s an experiential mecca for those who want a taste of the valley’s western culture. Over 10,000 acres of private land includes a working cattle ranch, a spring-fed lake for fishing, swimming and boating, 50 miles of trails to accommodate horseback riding or hiking, archery, air rifles, and axe throwing—the list goes on. It’s like a carnival for the senses just being on the property, then the rustic yet still luxe cabins top it all off.
Pendleton accessories and vintage western artwork decorate each of the 73 guesthouses, with wood paneling, high ceilings and exposed beams in most setups. Antiques and Americana paraphernalia abound, and each room is different, so try taking a peek at other accommodations during a stay. Though this ranch could easily work as a home base for those interested in heading out to do wine tasting, there’s so much to do on-site that it’s like a world in itself. Charcuterie and wine pairing, or pizza and Pinot, are two ranch activities for the wine inclined, and a drive into Solvang to hit up a tasting room or two is less than 10 minutes away. For a break from the wild wild west, head to Final Girl to drink excellent wines in a goth-kitsch setting or venture into tiki territory at the riotous High Roller Tiki Lounge.
Skyview
- 9150 US-101, Los Alamos, CA 93440
Los Alamos is the farthest north of the constellation of towns that make up the central Santa Ynez Valley, but it’s worth the extra trek. Perched just off the freeway atop a hill, Skyview overlooks the surrounding hills and the town’s main street in the distance. Away from it all, but within a five-minute drive to the shops and restaurants, this idyllic former motel also boasts an incredible vintage pool and expansive pool deck. If pools are a focal point of a visit, this is the hotel to book. Rooms are similar to Hotel Ynez in some ways, with colorful bathroom tile, corner fireplaces, and grand beds with fine Italian linen at the center of each room. But many of Skyview’s 33 rooms also include private back decks, a few of which are equipped with outdoor showers and their own firepits.
Originally built in 1959, the motel was transformed by Nomada Hotel Group and opened in 2018, right around the time Bell’s, a French bistro from chefs Daisy and Greg Ryan, was picking up steam in town. Since then, Bell’s has developed more than a cult following, but a congregation of completely devoted acolytes—and it’s also the only restaurant in the valley to earn a coveted Michelin star so far. Plenty of guests staying at Skyview are there in order to visit Bell’s, but it’s worth noting that their on-site restaurant, Norman, is also a great place to eat. Sweeping views of the valley through walls of windows, a large fireplace and bright, embroidered seating are all part of the atmosphere, while a killer mac and cheese, locally-bent wine list and an array of salads with locally-sourced ingredients complete the meal.