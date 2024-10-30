How to Spend a Dreamy Weekend in the Santa Ynez Valley
Whether you are a wine enthusiast looking to discover award-winning varietals, a foodie who appreciates the vast array of California’s farm-fresh goods, or simply looking to escape city life, there’s no shortage of things to do in the Santa Ynez Valley.Read More
Napa Valley and Sonoma often shine as the center of Northern California’s wine country, but the Santa Ynez Valley is quickly emerging as SoCal’s premier culinary and wine destination. Located just 130 miles north of Los Angeles (about a 2.5-hour drive), this picturesque haven, nestled in California’s Central Coast, is characterized by rolling vineyards, charming small towns and a burgeoning culinary scene. In 2018, the Michelin Guide took notice of the area in Santa Barbara County, and since then, six restaurants earned Michelin recognition, including Bell’s, Peasants Feast, Bar Le Côte and First & Oak.
The Santa Ynez Valley covers six distinct regions: Ballard, Buellton, Los Alamos, Los Olivos, Santa Ynez and Solvang, each with its own unique charm. Solvang is a quaint Danish village known for its authentic bakeries and traditional architecture defined by thatched roofs and windmills, while Los Alamos is a nod to the past with its Old West roots. The tree-lined downtown Los Olivos is dotted with 35 tasting rooms, farm-to-table restaurants and art galleries that put the spotlight on local artists. Hitching Post 2, a ranch-style steakhouse, made the small town of Buellton famous for appearing in a few scenes of the movie Sideways.
Whether you are a wine enthusiast looking to discover award-winning varietals, a foodie who appreciates the vast array of California’s farm-fresh goods, or simply looking to escape city life, there’s plenty to see and do in the Santa Ynez Valley. While you don’t need a specific reason to plan a Santa Ynez getaway, upcoming events include the Buellton Fall Festival (Nov. 8 to 10) and the Solvang Julefest (Nov. 29 to Jan. 5), while the Solvang Farmers Market is downtown every Wednesday at 2:30 pm.
From award-winning bistros and local general stories to the best bakeries and updated hotels, these are the must-visit spots and hidden gems to experience the best of the Santa Ynez Valley.
The Santa Ynez Travel Guide for the Ultimate Getaway
Where to Stay
Inn at Mattei’s Tavern, Auberge Resorts Collection
- 2350 Railway Ave., Los Olivos, CA 93441
This former stagecoach stop is now a 67-room, farmhouse chic hotel that breathes new life into Los Olivos. The hygge-inspired, spacious studio guest rooms (and two-bedroom cottages for larger groups) are furnished with iron-framed beds, hardwood floors, brass accents and outdoor fire pits to cozy up to. Pro tip: request a complimentary s’mores kit when the sweet tooth hits. The Tavern, the hotel’s only restaurant, takes inspiration from California’s coast, sourcing local ingredients to curate a seasonal menu. The dimly lit restaurant is a nod to ranch life, with plush leather seating and horseshoes mounted on the walls. When you’re ready for a day of adventure around the Valley, take advantage of the hotel’s partnership with Mercedes-Benz and go for a drive in any of the five autos available, including the G-wagon, for up to four hours. Poolside movies, wine tasting with local winemakers, DIY olive oil infusions and a workshop focused on preservation are just a few well-curated activities available to hotel guests. Got little ones? Keep them busy with a variety of board games that are available to loan from the front desk.
Alisal Ranch
- 1054 Alisal Rd., Solvang, CA 93463
Alisal Ranch is a 10,500-acre playground for both adults and children. The historic dude ranch that feels like summer camp blends Western charm with modern comforts, offering a daily calendar of activities including horseback riding, golfing on championship courses, yoga and fishing on the private lake. Get a taste of the quintessential California ranch life and stay amongst deers and cows often seen roaming the grounds. Homey accommodations are perfect for families or large groups, and can accommodate up to 12 guests in the 2,060-square-foot Jackson House. The delicious and seasonal farm-to-table meals (breakfast and dinner) are included in the nightly rates. The ranch recently announced Alisal Ranch Trading Co., a line of custom wellness products made using botanicals and plants native to the land including sage, rose and fresh grass. Hotel guests can indulge in the amenities in their cottages, designed to refresh and leave you smelling like new with the signature scent—a blend of oak moss and tobacco.
The Landsby
- 1576 Mission Dr., Solvang, CA 93463
This charming, newly remodeled boutique hotel in the heart of Solvang offers 51 stylish guest rooms. The Scandinavian-inspired, thoughtfully curated accommodations are furnished with blonde woods, brushed brass accents and original artwork that pays homage to local artists. Sit outside in the courtyard and warm up with the outdoor fire pits while listening to live music from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., or walk outside the hotel and explore all the Solvang bakeries and shops, or take a short car ride (less than 10 minutes) to Santa Ynez and peek into Santa Ynez General. Ask the front desk about the complimentary 2-for-1 wine tastings at nearby wineries, available for hotel guests.
Where to Eat and Drink
Bob's Well Bread
- 2449 Baseline Ave., Ballard, CA 93463
Bob Oswaks might as well be considered a local celebrity in Santa Ynez. The former Sony executive left his high-powered marketing career behind in 2011 and began his second act: baking bread. In 2014, he opened his first bakery in Los Alamos, and then a second location a few years later in Ballard, 10 minutes away. His bakeries have since become synonymous with the Santa Ynez Valley—a staple for breakfast amongst locals and a rite of passage for visitors—and if you’re lucky, you might spot Bob behind the counter, greeting patrons. Located right next door to the Ballard Inn, drop in for breakfast and pick up a freshly baked pain au chocolat, a seasonal pastry such as spinach, mushroom and artichoke, or an Earl Grey currant scone (only available on Friday), but make sure to arrive early, because the early bird gets the worm. Don’t leave without picking up a loaf of Bob’s signature Levain bread, which also appears on menus at nearby restaurants such as Nella, Mattei’s Tavern and Bell’s.
Nella Kitchen & Bar
- 2860 Grand Ave., Los Olivos, CA 93441
Named after the owner’s grandmother, Nella Kitchen is the sister restaurant to nearby S.Y. Kitchen and several L.A. favorites, including Toscana and Nerano. The indoor-outdoor restaurant inside Fess Parker Inn in downtown Los Olivos celebrates the region’s farmers, including Finley Farms, where visitors are invited to stop by and purchase organic produce freshly plucked from the ground. The Italian-influenced menu’s greatest hits include seasonal soups that showcase a different vegetable in season, the Roman-style pinsa or flatbread topped with sweet San Marzano tomatoes and finely chopped basil ribbons and the ahi tuna tartare for a light starter. Pair your meal with a glass of wine from the menu that blends Old and New World selections.
Bell's
- 406 Bell St., Los Alamos, CA 93440
This award-winning French bistro one Michelin star in 2021, and helped put the sleepy town of Los Alamos on the map. Co-owners and husband-and-wife-team, Greg and Daisy Ryan, honed their skills at institutions such as Per Se, Gramercy Tavern and the Beverly Hills Hotel before opening Bell’s, their first restaurant. Their second restaurant, Bar Le Cote, is a casual European-inspired seafood spot in Los Olivos that’s also garnering lots of buzz. Like many of the restaurants in Santa Ynez, Bell’s celebrates the abundance of California’s farmed goods by sourcing the majority of their produce from farmers within 20 miles. The French-inspired menu is decadent as one might expect, but the laid-back eatery is anything but stuffy.
Alma Rosa
- 1623 Mission Dr., Ste. M., Solvang, CA 93463
In 1983, wine pioneer Richard Sanford planted the Alma Rosa vineyard, and it has since produced some of the most exciting pinot noir, chardonnay, and Rhône variety wines. Enjoy a two-hour guided tasting in an open-air tram, ending with a wine and cheese pairing at the Ranch House that showcases small-production wines. The newly-launched wine tours ($100 per person) are offered daily at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. If you prefer to get in a workout while you’re tasting, try the Caracol or Attente Hike. At the indoor and outdoor wine tasting room in downtown Solvang, guests can enjoy a selection of five rotating wines for $30.
Demetria Estate
- 6701 Foxen Canyon Rd., Los Olivos, CA 93441
No trip to Santa Ynez Valley is complete without visiting a few wineries, and Demetria Estate is a Central Coast wine region gem. The 200-acre family-owned winery is committed to biodynamic farming and sustainability, with over 45 acres dedicated to producing exquisite Rhône varietals such as viognier, grenache and syrah. The estate is surrounded by breathtaking views of the rolling hills and offers tastings on its Mediterranean-inspired patio. Tastings are $30 per person and by appointment. Picnic tables overlook the vineyards, so pick up a sandwich or pre-packaged cheese plates from Gandolfo Family Market and Deli to enjoy with your tasting.
What to Do
Los Olivos General Store
- 2900 Grand Ave., Los Olivos, CA 93441
This former gas station-turned-general store (there’s still a gas pump outside) is owned by the same husband-and-wife duo behind Larner Wines, located right next door, which means you can sip on a glass of 2021 Transverse Syrah and shop at the same time. The store features goods from local purveyors that produce honey, olive oil and jams, as well as other gift-worthy items, including jewelry, lavender and skincare. Don’t miss the rotating artwork on the walls that highlights local artists.
Santa Ynez Valley Horseback Rides
- 151 Sycamore Dr., Buellton, CA 93427
Whether you’re a bonafide horse lover or looking to saddle up for a leisurely ride in the Santa Rita Hills canyon, this horseback riding experience is perfect for all ages and levels. You’ll embark on a scenic 75-minute ride in nature along the Santa Ynez River; be on the lookout for wildlife, including eagles, deer and beavers, but if you’re not in luck, there’s a petting zoo on the property you can visit after. For kids ages 2 to 14, there’s also a one-hour Pony Encounter, which includes time in the saddle.
Gallery Los Olivos
- 2920 Grand Ave., PO Box 911, Los Olivos 93441
Located in a tiny strip mall, Gallery Los Olivos has been around since 1992, showcasing fine art from over 50 artists who reside within an 80-mile radius. The diverse collection of art on display includes watercolor, acrylics, mixed media, drawings, photography and more. Stop by the gallery and peruse landscape artwork from Ellen Yeomans, equestrian paintings from Debbi Green and playful pieces from D.J. Sorensen to name a few.
Forage Florals
- 1095 Meadowvale Road, Santa Ynez, CA 93460
This boutique floral shop is stocked with beautiful blooms and arrangements made using locally farmed flowers. Check out the website for ongoing workshops and in-store events including winter wreath-making and floral arrangement classes perfect for the holidays. Pick up a bouquet of pretty petals and shop for gifts including candles, housewares and home decor. On your way out, don’t forget to buy a few locally-made French macarons in flavors like red velvet, pistachio, lemon and raspberry.
Shift Studio
- 3563 Numancia St., Unit 103, Santa Ynez, CA 93460
If being away from the hustle and bustle of the city isn’t zen enough, Shift Studio will do the trick. The sun-drenched wellness studio in downtown Santa Ynez offers a range of classes and therapies including yoga, guided meditation, infrared sauna, cold plunge and massages to calm your nerves. You can reserve your spot in advance, but drop-ins are welcome, too.
Solvang Bakery
- 438 Alisal Rd., Solvang, CA 93463
It’s nearly impossible to leave this traditional Danish bakery empty-handed. Indulge in freshly-based signature pastries including Danish waffles, an assortment of butter cookies, the Sarah Bernhardt gluten-free almond cookie (named after the French actress) or a slice of decadent white cake with Bavarian cream and strawberries. The bakery is known for its elaborate (and pricey) gingerbread houses for the holidays, with Christmas and Hanukkah offerings, but you can also pick up a DIY kit to design your own home, too.