A Design Lover’s Guide to São Paulo
For art and design enthusiasts, São Paulo offers a unique blend of venues that highlight both Brazilian and international works across a range of movements and perspectives.
While Rio de Janeiro often captures the spotlight in travel guides, São Paulo has quietly emerged as a major cultural destination in Brazil, drawing more visitors annually than Rio with over 2.1 million tourist arrivals last year. The city’s expanding tourism sector reflects a wider interest in its art scene, with recent data underscoring this growth: attendance at the SP-Arte fair, one of Latin America’s largest and most influential annual art fairs, rose from 26,000 in 2019 to 31,000 in 2023.
“We are seeing a rise in visitors who are specifically interested in the new directions Brazilian art is taking,” Lucio Gueller, a tour guide in São Paulo, tells Observer.
São Paulo’s art landscape includes landmark institutions, such as the São Paulo Museum of Art (MASP) and Instituto Tomie Ohtake, alongside specialized spaces like the Afro Brazil Museum. These venues offer an extensive exploration of Brazilian and international art, inviting visitors to engage with pieces that range from contemporary installations to traditional works.
For those interested in the city’s commitment to contemporary art, Pina Contemporânea, a brand new extension of the Pinacoteca de São Paulo, serves as an essential stop. Housed in a newly constructed building, the space focuses on modern Brazilian and international artists.
But art isn’t limited to museum walls in Sao Paulo—it’s everywhere. Street art is a defining feature of the city’s urban identity, offering bold murals—many spanning entire high-rise apartment buildings—that captivate visitors at every turn, showcasing the talent of São Paulo’s graffiti scene. Tourists can explore neighborhoods like Vila Madalena, where visitors should visit the tiny street of Beco do Batman (which translates to “Batman’s Alley”) for its colorful walls created by local and international graffiti artists.
“São Paulo is a significant part of Brazil’s art narrative,” says André Vechi Torres, a researcher and curator with the Rosewood São Paulo’s art library. “The variety here appeals to those seeking a deeper understanding of Brazilian art in a global context.”
Aside from the art scene, São Paulo has been attracting visitors (and chefs) from around the world with its growing culinary landscape, renowned for its diverse restaurants, spirited nightlife and sprawling shopping districts. And the city’s role as Brazil’s financial powerhouse also makes it a hub for business travelers; São Paulo’s GDP makes up about a third of Brazil’s total economy. Additionally, the Formula 1 Grand Prix has become an economic boon for the region with a record 267,000 attendees this year; organizers expect to host even more next year, which should heavily benefit the local hotel and restaurant industries.
This guide highlights some of the city’s key destinations for both visual, design and culinary arts, offering insights for visitors aiming to navigate São Paulo’s cultural landscape and experience the city’s evolving contributions to the world.
What To Do
Casa Bradesco
- R. Itapeva - Bela Vista, São Paulo - SP, 01332-000, Brazil
Casa Bradesco sits in a stunningly restored former hospital located within the Cidade Matarazzo complex. This multipurpose space serves as a dedicated venue for hosting significant art exhibitions by both Brazilian and international artists. Currently, Casa Bradesco is featuring Inflamação, an exhibition by internationally acclaimed artist Anish Kapoor. Curated by Marcello Dantas, the exhibit includes 19 large-scale works that explore themes of perception, color and form. Highlights include site-specific installations such as “Blinded by Eyes, Butchered by Birth,” which interact dynamically with the space, inviting viewers into a sensory and psychological exploration. This exhibition runs through January 2025.
MuseuAfroBrasil (Afro Brazil Museum)
- Portão 10, Av. Pedro Álvares Cabral, s/n - Vila Mariana, São Paulo - SP, 04094-050, Brazil
The Afro Brazil Museum has a unique and extensive collection that chronicles the history, culture, and contributions of Black Brazilians. The non-traditional museum, designed by Brazilian architect Oscar Niemeyer, approaches its exhibits from a distinctly unorthodox, non-Western perspective, covering topics from the legacy of slavery to contemporary cultural expressions. The vast space provides visitors with the opportunity to explore in depth, and many find that two or three days are needed to fully engage with the comprehensive displays.
Brazilian Museum of Sculpture and Ecology (MUBE)
- R. Alemanha, 221 - Jardim Europa, São Paulo - SP, 01448-010, Brazil
Dedicated to the appreciation of Brazilian sculpture, the Brazilian Museum of Sculpture and Ecology (MUBE) features both indoor and outdoor exhibits that blend natural and artistic elements. The museum highlights the evolution of Brazilian sculpture through a variety of works, many of which are displayed naturalistically within the surrounding landscape. This combination of ecological integration and artistic focus positions MUBE as a notable landmark within São Paulo’s art scene.
Instituto Tomie Ohtake
- Rua Coropé, 88 - Pinheiros, São Paulo - SP, 05426-010, Brazil
Named after artist Tomie Ohtake (whose son, architect Ruy Ohtake, designed the building) Instituto Tomie Ohtake is a museum that focuses on architecture and design with a particular emphasis on contemporary art. The eponymous gallery hosts exhibitions that examine modern movements and innovative approaches within Brazilian and international art. Its programming extends beyond traditional exhibitions, often incorporating architectural and design elements that appeal to those interested in contemporary aesthetics and artistic expression.
Museu do Ipiranga (Ipiranga Museum)
- Parque da Independência - Ipiranga, São Paulo - SP, 04263-000, Brazil
Resembling the grandeur of the Palace of Versailles, the Ipiranga Museum is both an architectural landmark and a site of historical significance for Brazil. Brazil’s independence was declared in front of this building in 1822. Its exhibitions document Brazil’s history through artifacts, documents and artworks that together provide a structured view of the nation’s past and its journey toward independence.
Instituto Bardi (Lina Bo Bardi Institute)
- Rua General Almerio de Moura 200, São Paulo - SP, 05690-080 Brazil
Honoring the influential architect Lina Bo Bardi, the Institute presents exhibitions that explore the intersections of architecture, design and visual art. This institution delves into Italian architect Bo Bardi’s legacy, showcasing works that reflect her contributions to Brazilian culture and her commitment to accessible, socially engaged design. The institute’s exhibits are carefully curated to engage viewers with both historical context and contemporary relevance.
MASP (São Paulo Museum of Art)
- Av. Paulista, 1578 - Bela Vista, São Paulo - SP, 01310-200, Brazil
The São Paulo Museum of Art (Museu de Arte de São Paulo), commonly known as MASP, is an absolute must for anyone visiting the city. Notable for its extensive collection of Western art from the Renaissance to modern Brazilian, the permanent collection is displayed in an innovative manner—chronologically but backwards—within the museum’s iconic structure on Paulista Avenue. The building’s glass architecture and striking design, created by Lina Bo Bardi, houses a range of works from the Renaissance to contemporary periods. MASP’s exhibitions are known for their distinctive “floating” displays, which allow visitors to view each piece individually without the traditional framing against walls, thus encouraging a more immersive and focused experience.
Museum of Modern Art of São Paulo (MAM São Paulo)
- Av. Pedro Álvares Cabral, s/n° - Vila Mariana, São Paulo - SP, 04094-000, Brazil
The Museum of Modern Art of São Paulo (MAM) is a central institution for modern art in Brazil, housing works that reflect both Brazilian and international movements. Located in Ibirapuera Park, MAM serves as a platform for modernist and contemporary artists through a program of exhibitions, educational activities and events. The museum’s collection and its commitment to modern art make it an essential destination for visitors seeking to understand the development of modernist aesthetics in Brazilian art.
Pinacoteca de São Paulo
- Praça da Luz, 2 - Luz, São Paulo - SP, 01120-010, Brazil
Pinacoteca de São Paulo is one of Brazil’s oldest art museums, known for its comprehensive collection of Brazilian art spanning the 19th century to the present. Housed in a historic, carefully restored building, the museum presents a range of works—organized and separated by themes, such as gender and violence—that offer insight into Brazil’s artistic development and cultural identity. Its exhibitions feature a mix of permanent collections and rotating displays, including towering installations that span multiple stories and represent diverse artistic movements throughout both the history of Brazil as well as Latin America at large.
Where To Eat and Drink
Blaise
- R. Itapeva, 435 - Bela Vista, São Paulo - SP, 01332-000, Brazil
Blaise offers a refined approach to Brazilian cuisine, housed within São Paulo’s historic Maternity building. Inspired by Swiss writer Blaise Cendrars, the restaurant blends Brazilian and French influences, featuring an open kitchen lined with hand-painted tiles by artist Fernando de La Rocque. The menu prioritizes local ingredients, with dishes designed for ordering à la carte or sharing family-style. The restaurant’s understated décor complements its culinary focus, highlighted by marble tabletops and views of lush gardens that evoke a secluded chalet atmosphere. Blaise serves as a brasserie where regional Brazilian flavors meet French technique, grounded in a straightforward yet engaging presentation.
D.O.M.
- R. Barão de Capanema, 549 - Jardins, São Paulo - SP, 01411-010, Brazil
D.O.M. remains a centerpiece of Brazilian fine dining, recognized for its exploration of native ingredients across the country’s ecosystems. Chef Alex Atala incorporates flavors from the Amazon, Caatinga and São Francisco River Valley, crafting a distinctive culinary experience rooted in local biodiversity. Its thoughtful use of indigenous ingredients continues to set a high standard in contemporary Brazilian cuisine. D.O.M. holds a prominent position on the global stage, having been named among the World’s 50 Best Restaurants in 2022.
Makoto
- Av. Magalhães de Castro, 12000 - Morumbi, São Paulo - SP, 05502-001, Brazil
Makoto, already a hotspot in Miami, brings its Japanese culinary style to São Paulo with a commitment to quality and precision. Chef Makoto Okuwa presents a Japanese dining experience shaped by a balance of innovative technique and traditional flavors, which has earned the restaurant a notable following. Japanese food is extremely popular in the city; there are approximately 1.6 million Japanese-Brazilians living in São Paulo, making it the largest concentration of individuals of Japanese descent outside of Japan. Makoto provides a steady presence for Japanese cuisine enthusiasts, delivering a meticulously crafted menu within an upscale setting. Located at the top of a luxury retail center in the posh Cidade Jardim neighborhood, surrounded by Brazilian designer shops, Makoto in São Paulo marks the restaurant’s third location outside the United States.
Tan Tan
- R. Fradique Coutinho, 153 - Pinheiros, São Paulo - SP, 05416-010, Brazil
Tan Tan is a contemporary izakaya in São Paulo’s Pinheiros district, offering a unique blend of Japanese-inspired dishes and artisanal cocktails. Known for its minimalist setting, Tan Tan combines tradition and creativity in a menu that spans ramen bowls, small plates and specialty drinks. Its ambiance aligns with a modern interpretation of Japanese pub culture, designed to attract both casual diners and food enthusiasts. The restaurant’s relaxed yet curated approach has made it a popular destination for those seeking a sophisticated and accessible experience in Japanese-style dining. But it’s the cocktails that have gained the most attention—the site is new on the World's 50 Best Bars list, coming in at number 31 this year.
Varanda
- Rua Prudente Correia, 432 - Jardim Europa, São Paulo - SP, 01450-030, Brazil
Varanda is recognized for its dedication to quality meats and expert grilling techniques, located in the upscale Jardim Europa neighborhood. Specializing in Brazilian-style barbecue, the restaurant emphasizes premium cuts and precision cooking, supported by a selection of local and international wines. Varanda’s straightforward interior and attentive service make it a reliable choice for discerning diners looking to experience Brazil’s churrasco tradition in a refined environment.
Where To Stay
Emiliano São Paulo
- R. Oscar Freire, 384 - Jardim Paulista, São Paulo - SP, 01426-000, Brazil
Located in the upscale Jardins district, this five-star boutique hotel is a glass skyscraper set amidst high-end shops, art galleries and well-known restaurants, offering a convenient base for visitors near the financial centers on Avenues Paulista and Faria Lima. Also a member of the Small Luxury Hotels of the World hospitality group, the hotel features a spa that focuses on relaxation and wellness with a range of treatments including shiatsu, lymphatic drainage and reflexology. Emiliano Restaurant, led by chef Viviane Gonçalves, showcases a contemporary menu with Brazilian influences, emphasizing quality ingredients. The restaurant’s wine selection, curated by sommelier Luís Otávio Álvares Cruz, enhances the dining experience with choices from classic labels to selections from small producers, creating an elevated culinary environment.
Palácio Tangará
- R. Dep. Laércio Corte, 1501 - Panamby, São Paulo - SP, 05706-290, Brazil
Palácio Tangará stands in the serene surroundings of Burle Marx Park, seamlessly combining modern design with Brazil’s natural beauty. Known for its extensive indoor and outdoor swimming facilities, the hotel features a temperature-controlled indoor swimming pool and a tropical outdoor pool area. The spa, part of the Lancôme Absolue collection, provides a space for rest with refined decor and ample natural light. The outdoor pool area, surrounded by lush vegetation and fitted with comfortable loungers, offers a quiet escape within the city. Palácio Tangará’s setting and thoughtful amenities provide guests with a peaceful stay that blends the allure of natural surroundings with the convenience of city proximity.
Rosewood São Paulo
- R. Itapeva, 435 - Bela Vista, São Paulo - SP, 01332-000, Brazil
Rosewood São Paulo combines luxury with Brazilian art, housing over 450 commissioned pieces on-site that transform the hotel into a dynamic gallery. Designed by Philippe Starck, the hotel’s interiors mix natural Brazilian materials with bold architecture, crafting a sophisticated ambiance throughout the guest rooms and public areas. The hotel’s dining venues draw locals and visitors alike, almost every day of the week. The speakeasy bar Rabo di Galo offers both classic and inventive cocktails, while Le Jardin provides a lively café setting with outdoor seating amidst greenery. (Notably, it’s also open 24 hours a day) The spa includes a distinctive Crystal Room, offering crystal healing therapies, and specialized treatments such as reflexology, enhancing relaxation. The private outdoor pool and cabanas, surrounded by lush foliage, create a secluded, inviting space in the heart of São Paulo.
Soho House
- R. São Carlos do Pinhal, 764 - Bela Vista, São Paulo - SP, 01332-000, Brazil
Set within the historic Cidade Matarazzo complex, the first Soho House (with hotel) in South America offers an exclusive experience with its 32 rooms, rooftop pool, bar and club spaces. The site is expanding next year to include a massive underground performance space as well as multiple high-end dining options. The interiors, inspired by Brazilian modernism and Portuguese heritage, were created with input from local artisans. Opened just this summer, the property includes a central courtyard with access to multiple gathering areas, including a main bar and game room, as well as private event spaces. Executive chef João Melo’s menu blends global Soho House dishes with Brazilian flavors, featuring local ingredients. The terrace restaurant offers open-air seating surrounded by greenery and the hotel’s art collection includes works by Brazilian artists, celebrating the country’s vibrant contemporary scene—especially on Sundays for Soho House’s global tradition of Sunday Feast.
Tivoli Mofarrej São Paulo Hotel
- Alameda Santos, 1437 - Cerqueira César, São Paulo - SP, 01419-001, Brazil
Located near Avenida Paulista in the Jardins district, the five-star property offers a mix of luxury and convenience with its extensive facilities. Guests can enjoy the Anantara Spa and the rooftop Seen Restaurant & Bar, which provides sweeping views of the São Paulo skyline. A member of the Leading Hotels of the World group, the Tivoli Mofarrej features spacious accommodations, including a notable presidential suite, meeting spaces and an outdoor pool.
Hotel Fasano São Paulo Itaim
- R. Vitório Fasano, 88 - Cerqueira César, São Paulo - SP, 01414-020, Brazil
Fasano São Paulo Itaim, the second Fasano hotel in the city, is located in the Itaim-Bibi neighborhood and combines the brand’s Italian heritage with contemporary design elements in a project led by Brazilian architecture firms Studio Mk27 and Aflalo/Gasperini. The hotel features 107 accommodations across 20 floors, carefully curated with imagery by Gero Fasano (a Brazilian businessman and the majority owner of Fasano Group) from his travels around the world. The design also incorporates pieces by renowned Brazilian designers such as Sergio Rodrigues and Jader Almeida. The hotel’s dining centerpiece, Gero Itaim, offers a menu rooted in Italian culinary traditions, featuring risottos, pastas and seafood. But one of the top highlights (both literally and figuratively) at this property is the rooftop pool, which is heated and reserved for guests, providing sweeping views of the city, complemented by an all-day bar serving cocktails, fresh juices and light bites.