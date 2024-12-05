A Design Lover’s Guide to São Paulo

For art and design enthusiasts, São Paulo offers a unique blend of venues that highlight both Brazilian and international works across a range of movements and perspectives.

While Rio de Janeiro often captures the spotlight in travel guides, São Paulo has quietly emerged as a major cultural destination in Brazil, drawing more visitors annually than Rio with over 2.1 million tourist arrivals last year. The city’s expanding tourism sector reflects a wider interest in its art scene, with recent data underscoring this growth: attendance at the SP-Arte fair, one of Latin America’s largest and most influential annual art fairs, rose from 26,000 in 2019 to 31,000 in 2023.

“We are seeing a rise in visitors who are specifically interested in the new directions Brazilian art is taking,” Lucio Gueller, a tour guide in São Paulo, tells Observer.

São Paulo’s art landscape includes landmark institutions, such as the São Paulo Museum of Art (MASP) and Instituto Tomie Ohtake, alongside specialized spaces like the Afro Brazil Museum. These venues offer an extensive exploration of Brazilian and international art, inviting visitors to engage with pieces that range from contemporary installations to traditional works.

For those interested in the city’s commitment to contemporary art, Pina Contemporânea, a brand new extension of the Pinacoteca de São Paulo, serves as an essential stop. Housed in a newly constructed building, the space focuses on modern Brazilian and international artists.

But art isn’t limited to museum walls in Sao Paulo—it’s everywhere. Street art is a defining feature of the city’s urban identity, offering bold murals—many spanning entire high-rise apartment buildings—that captivate visitors at every turn, showcasing the talent of São Paulo’s graffiti scene. Tourists can explore neighborhoods like Vila Madalena, where visitors should visit the tiny street of Beco do Batman (which translates to “Batman’s Alley”) for its colorful walls created by local and international graffiti artists.

“São Paulo is a significant part of Brazil’s art narrative,” says André Vechi Torres, a researcher and curator with the Rosewood São Paulo’s art library. “The variety here appeals to those seeking a deeper understanding of Brazilian art in a global context.”

Aside from the art scene, São Paulo has been attracting visitors (and chefs) from around the world with its growing culinary landscape, renowned for its diverse restaurants, spirited nightlife and sprawling shopping districts. And the city’s role as Brazil’s financial powerhouse also makes it a hub for business travelers; São Paulo’s GDP makes up about a third of Brazil’s total economy. Additionally, the Formula 1 Grand Prix has become an economic boon for the region with a record 267,000 attendees this year; organizers expect to host even more next year, which should heavily benefit the local hotel and restaurant industries.

This guide highlights some of the city’s key destinations for both visual, design and culinary arts, offering insights for visitors aiming to navigate São Paulo’s cultural landscape and experience the city’s evolving contributions to the world.