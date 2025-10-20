The Best Hotels in Savannah, Where History Meets Hospitality

Savannah, Georgia is known for its well-preserved Historic District, a 2.5-square-mile radius of cobblestone streets, moss-draped oak trees, grand mansions and historic inns. Beyond the shaded squares, Greek Revival homes and gas lanterns that nod to its past, the city has many present-day stories to tell.

To the north, the Plant Riverside District (also called the Savannah River District), which was home to the original Riverside Station and the electric power plant that powered the city for 92 years, now showcases a lively mix of entertainment, dining, shopping and a paved walking path on River Street, along the water’s edge. To the south, Forsyth Park provides a leafy refuge with grassy lawns, shaded benches, a large fountain and weekly artisan markets. Continue down Bull Street and you’ll hit the Starland District, a revitalized pocket reflective of the creative energy of present-day Savannah through its murals, galleries and quirky shops.

Savannah’s welcoming spirit has earned it the nickname the Hostess City of the South. Throughout the compact, walkable city are beloved restaurants slinging Low Country fare for authentic dining experiences and a wave of new eateries bringing international flavors to the table. Warm hospitality is woven into the hotel scene, where a thoughtful collection of overnights is reinterpreting Southern charm and character for an audience who doesn’t want to compromise on heritage, style or modern-day comforts.

From historic haunts to brand-new boutiques, these are the best places to stay in Savannah.