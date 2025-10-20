The Best Hotels in Savannah, Where History Meets Hospitality
From heritage inns to cocktail-forward boutiques, Savannah’s best hotels capture the city’s timeless allure while reimagining modern Southern hospitality.Read More
Savannah, Georgia is known for its well-preserved Historic District, a 2.5-square-mile radius of cobblestone streets, moss-draped oak trees, grand mansions and historic inns. Beyond the shaded squares, Greek Revival homes and gas lanterns that nod to its past, the city has many present-day stories to tell.
To the north, the Plant Riverside District (also called the Savannah River District), which was home to the original Riverside Station and the electric power plant that powered the city for 92 years, now showcases a lively mix of entertainment, dining, shopping and a paved walking path on River Street, along the water’s edge. To the south, Forsyth Park provides a leafy refuge with grassy lawns, shaded benches, a large fountain and weekly artisan markets. Continue down Bull Street and you’ll hit the Starland District, a revitalized pocket reflective of the creative energy of present-day Savannah through its murals, galleries and quirky shops.
Savannah’s welcoming spirit has earned it the nickname the Hostess City of the South. Throughout the compact, walkable city are beloved restaurants slinging Low Country fare for authentic dining experiences and a wave of new eateries bringing international flavors to the table. Warm hospitality is woven into the hotel scene, where a thoughtful collection of overnights is reinterpreting Southern charm and character for an audience who doesn’t want to compromise on heritage, style or modern-day comforts.
From historic haunts to brand-new boutiques, these are the best places to stay in Savannah.
Municipal Grand
- 45 Abercorn St, Savannah, GA 31401
Have you ever walked into a hotel lobby and thought, "this would be way better if it doubled as a bar?" The guys behind Midnight Auteur agree. Municipal Grand—the Southeast debut for the new hospitality brand from the founders of the Death & Co. empire and The Ramble Hotel in Denver—puts cocktails and conviviality at the center of it all. Set in the 1961-built First Federal Savings and Loan Association building, on the corner of Broughton and Abercorn in downtown Savannah, the 44-key boutique blends midcentury flair and a modern sensibility. The all-day eatery is the place for brunch, a leisurely late lunch, dinner or drinks (actually, it's the best martini in town). After a few expertly mixed tipples at the new subterranean bar, the voyage home involves nothing more than stepping into a tiled elevator and strutting down a swirl-carpeted hallway on the way to your well-designed room.
The Douglas
- 14 E Oglethorpe Ave, Savannah, GA 31401
The Historic District is home to numerous 19th-century mansions. Yet the revived residence to boutique hotel pipeline really hasn’t taken off—yet. Occupying a restored 1853 townhouse, The Douglas brings a modern-minded approach to hospitality laced with Southern charm and an adults-only policy to protect the peace. All 16 individually styled guest rooms reflect the building's roots in the heart of the Historic District. Original features like fireplaces, Murano chandeliers and stained glass windows letting in natural light mingle with four-poster beds and reupholstered Danish sofas sourced from antiques shows. It also boasts the only bar exclusive to guests in Savannah. Overnight visitors can also enjoy breakfast and canapés cooked up by James Beard Award-nominated chef Jacques Larson, of The Obstinate Daughter fame. A French-inflected seafood restaurant is slated to debut in spring 2026.
Hotel Bardo Savannah
- 700 Drayton St, Savannah, GA 31401
Some folks are city hotel types, others prefer a resort getaway with extensive facilities and space to splash out. Hotel Bardo Savannah satisfies both camps with its smack-dab location, right across from Forsyth Park, and an extensive list of activities and amenities. Guests can start the day with mat Pilates in the fitness studio before getting pampered at the spa or lying by the pool and enjoying shaker-to-sunned cocktail service. The mural-clad Bar Bibi beckons for al fresco lunches, while Saint Bibiana serves coastal Italian fare. There are Wednesday game nights with classics like Scrabble and Taboo at Club Bardo (open exclusively to members and guests) and stylish poolside suites to return to after all the excitement.
Perry Lane Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Savannah
- 256 E Perry St, Savannah, GA 31401
If you came to Savannah a decade ago in search of luxe lodgings, the Perry Lane Hotel was basically the only game in the historic downtown. These days, it’s very much still putting in the work to remain the top pick for discerning travelers who now have more options. The 167 rooms and suites at the luxury hotel are done up with leather headboards and Frette linens. The impressive art collection and a guitar lending program with Benedetto Guitars give it plenty of creative cred. The crown jewel rooftop has a newly refreshed pool and a buzzy bar, Peregrin, for cocktails and sweeping views. Though ample dining awaits just outside the front door, it’s well worth sticking around to savor the Southern flavors at Emporium Kitchen.
Bellwether House
- 211 E Gaston St, Savannah, GA 31401
Check into Bellwether House in the Historic District for a heritage stay with heaps of character and no chance of spirited (aka noisy) little ones compromising the calm. Occupying two Gilded Age townhouses, once owned by prominent Savannah families, this adults-only gem has the intimate feel and personalized, know-everyone-by-name service of a traditional B&B, but supplies a more elevated experience than just a spare room and some scrambled eggs for breakfast. No two of the 16 accommodations are the same. Our favorite suites have arched details, wood floors and clawfoot tubs. Mornings start with local baked goods and fresh, healthy fare. There’s afternoon high tea and evening Champagne sabering, plus a guest-only spa for massages. The hotel is within walking distance of several historical sites, including the Mercer Williams House.
Thompson Savannah, by Hyatt
- 201 Port St, Savannah, GA 31401
Planning to spend a lot of time dining and drinking in the Savannah River District? Go ahead and base yourself right in the beating heart of the waterfront action at the Thompson Hotel. With botanical flourishes, jewel tones and art, it looks every bit the modern urban oasis—and gives off revelrous-meet-rejuvenating girls' trip energy. The 193-room hotel has all the swish stuff you’d expect: chic rooms (many with river views), a sleek restaurant, a rooftop cocktail bar and a swimming pool. Return travelers who have maxed out on historic walking tours will appreciate the less expected offerings, such as private electric boat charters, agave glow massage in spa cabanas, wellness IV infusions and Moke rentals.
The Ann Savannah, Apartments By Marriott Bonvoy
- 110 Ann St, Savannah, GA 31401
The residential-style digs at The Ann Savannah are well-suited for families, bachelorette groups (it’s a growing tourism sector in the city) and gig workers. Set in the Savannah Historic District, within walking distance of City Market, the all-suite property offers spacious units, ranging from studios to four-bedroom lofts, that blend the timeless appeal of exposed beams and hardwoods with contemporary comforts. The setups, complete with full kitchens, in-room laundry and comfy sofas, are well-suited for short or long-term stays. Unlike most apartment-hotels, there’s an on-site all-day restaurant, plus a grab-n-go gourmet market and an outdoor pool. The Malin, a spiffy workspace founded by SCAD alumni, recently opened next door with discounted passes for hotel guests.
The Drayton Hotel Savannah, Curio Collection by Hilton
- 7 Drayton St, Savannah, GA 31401
Most Savannah-bound travelers are looking for a warm Hostess City of the South welcome (and service to match), and a home base that’s both walkable to key sights and chock-a-block with Southern charm. That’s exactly what you get at The Drayton Hotel Savannah, Curio Collection by Hilton. Housed in the former 1890s American Bank and Trust Company building in the downtown Historic District, the 50-room hotel retains much of its original character—the façade, entrance canopy and cornices—while layering in reclaimed oak flooring, floral motifs and wicker furnishings. For post-sightseeing sundowners, head up to the rooftop bar to sip cocktails while watching the warm glow over City Hall and the Savannah River.