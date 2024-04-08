How to Spend a Long Weekend in Savannah, Georgia

Savannah, Georgia is one of the most captivating cities in the South, thanks to the dreamy combination of its lush landscape, sense of history and old-fashioned Southern charm. Whether you’re a foodie, history buff, nature lover or architecture enthusiast, Savannah truly has something for everyone—the picturesque yet quirky coastal city is the perfect place for a long weekend getaway.

While Savannah is often overlooked in favor of popular spots like Charleston or New Orleans, it's time to give the city it's due. Along with a plethora of idyllic luxury hotels, Savannah’s culinary scene has also become a major attraction as of late, with an impressive roster of innovative chefs taking advantage of the state’s local resources to build robust menus inspired by the surrounding landscape.

The longstanding creative presence of the Savannah College of Art and Design fuels a dynamic and artistic atmosphere throughout the entire city, and there are plenty of historic museums and attractions among the cobblestone streets worth a visit—and don't forget to stop at the Forrest Gump bench on Chippewa Square. Aside from its obvious small town allure, Savannah is also a wonderfully eccentric spot—founded in 1773, Savannah is considered to be one of America’s most haunted cities, and features several eerily beautiful cemeteries (Bonaventure Cemetery is a standout).

Now that you're ready to pack your bags and head to the the charming coastal community, check out our guide on what to do when you visit Savannah.