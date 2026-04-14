The Essentials With Selma Blair: Bed Jackets, Beaches and Sant Ambroeus

In the early days following Selma Blair’s diagnosis with multiple sclerosis (MS) in 2018, the actress’s battle with symptoms like fatigue, muscle weakness and speech impairment left her largely bedridden. While working with doctors and undergoing treatments, it was the smaller, unexpected acts of kindness that kept Blair’s spirits up, including a gift from the co-founders of Mersea, Lina Dickinson and Melanie Bolin. “At the time, I was on a different track; I was sick with MS, and I wasn’t leaving my house much, and these travel-inspired pajamas and candles just made me feel nurtured and gave me hope that I would get out again and have these luxurious moments,” Blair tells Observer. Even with her MS in remission, that gesture stayed with Blair. Now, she’s teaming up with Mersea to create her own sleepwear collection so she can help bring that same sense of care to others, whether they’re navigating a chronic illness or simply looking for some relaxation after a long day.

Robin Harper for Mersea Selma Blair.

“I’m a bed person a lot of the time when I get back home because I have to have my catch-up sleep,” says Blair. “I don’t know how to cook, but I do know how to sleep.” To blend her love for red carpet glamour with her newfound emphasis on self-care, Blair turned to a sleepwear staple of her mother’s for inspiration: a bed jacket. “When I first moved to New York, I didn’t have any clothes to go to a nice dinner at Gramercy Tavern. But my mom had packed her bed jacket for me as a cozy thing, so I just wore this satin, mint-colored bed jacket with a pair of pants and high heels,” Blair recalls. A loungewear essential from the 1930s through the 1950s, the bed jacket became the most personal piece in the collection for Blair, who sketched up several designs before landing on the collared version in her Sea La Vie collection with Mersea.

Courtesy Selma Blair One of Selma Blair's sketches of the pale pink Molly jacket.

Named after her mom, the Molly comes in pale pink, as well as in a midnight blue with red piping that Blair wears with jeans and her satin Kiss Kiss top when she walks us through the 14-piece capsule collection alongside her service dog, Scout (who’s also dressed in a coordinated bandana for the occasion). “This blue one is definitely more wearable outside—I mean, do as you please—but I love the way it looks, it’s lightweight, and the bed jacket was really my first request.”

Satin pajamas and preppy cotton sets were also top of the list for Blair, who added her own touches with lip prints she originally kissed onto a note and embroidered details she handwrote for the collection. “I wanted it to feel personal because that’s what Mersea felt to me when I originally met them,” says Blair. Another distinctive touch of the collaboration is Mersea’s philanthropic commitment to donating 10 percent of the collection's profits to the American Brain Foundation, where Blair serves as the Global Ambassador and National Chair for Brain Health. “There are some women that have really come forward—men, too—that have done something that makes all the difference in that moment: a kind gesture, sending something, wanting to engage with you,” Blair says of the importance of not only supporting research for neurological disorders like MS, but also raising awareness to reduce the stigma attached to chronic illness.

Robin Harper for MERSEA Selma Blair in the Bed Jacket.

“I always loved couture, or high fashion or vintage, but then when I did need more sleep, I was like, ‘Well, where’s my glamorous pajamas?’ Clothes have had a very profound, nurturing effect on me, and what Mersea did to make another woman feel special is a huge part of that story.” Ahead of Selma Blair’s Sea La Vie collection with Mersea, which debuts April 14, she sat down with Observer to share her current essentials, from her go-to breakfast spot in New York City to the current read she picked up from a former onscreen co-star.