The Smart Traveler’s Guide to Where to Stay, Eat and Explore in Seoul

In 1953, Seoul was a city of broken bridges and roofless blocks, with more than a million residents driven from their homes. Seventy-three years later, it exports songs that fill stadiums and dramas watched far beyond Korea. Its beauty industry has stocked American bathroom shelves with small glass bottles labeled in Hangul.

Seoul became the Joseon capital in 1394, and permanence has been tested ever since. Japanese rule redrew its streets, and the Korean War nearly leveled what remained. Each recovery left something the next one had to build around: a tiled gate holding its ground against six lanes of traffic, a brick workshop at the foot of an office tower, plywood already rising around the next idea. Preservation and progress share the same block only because history gave them little choice—and that’s exactly why it’s such a fascinating destination.

Each September, the international art world arrives in Seoul for a week of fairs and late gallery nights, a recent ritual that has made the capital one of Asia’s essential cultural stops. The collectors eventually leave, while new museums and returning Korean chefs keep the calendar moving through the year. That abundance tempts visitors to let a reservation app fill every hour before breakfast, an optimism the width of the Han, the hills and a dinner that acquires a second address after midnight will eventually correct. The guide that follows favors places worthy of the time they require, giving first-timers a way into Seoul and returning visitors a reason to look again, with enough of the day unclaimed for whatever happens after dinner.