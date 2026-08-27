The Jackson Hole Shopping Guide for Western Style Without the Costume
Jackson Hole style is equal parts ranch, mountain and restraint, and these shops understand the balance.Read More
The rugged and adventurous spirit of the Old West may live on in Jackson Hole, but the destination has increasingly become a stylish enclave for the well-heeled—or well-booted—traveler. For all its recent growth, there remains a discreet yet distinct unwritten rule for how visitors should dress on sojourns out West. Unlike Aspen, however, wearing all-out cowboy drag remains déclassé in a town where actual ranchers still manage herds out in the open plains by day. (“All hat, no cattle” is an enduring local put-down). Jackson Hole is still a town where tough outdoor pursuits remain supreme—so, even if you’re not planning on skiing the famed drop of Corbet’s Couloir, you should look like you could potentially survive such a descent without a torn ACL.
True quiet luxury reigns in Jackson Hole, where it’s difficult to discern whether the denim-clad stranger sidling up on the saddle beside you at the Million Dollar Cowboy Bar is a billionaire or a rancher. Still, there’s been a wave of Western-chic designers and brands taking up space along the old town square, from Lela Rose to Kemo Sabe. But when taking advantage of the recent influx of designer goods, remember the old Chanel adage: take one thing off before heading out the door. As in, maybe don’t wear your cowboy boots, hat and turquoise belt at the very same time. Similar discretion is required on the slopes, too—forget the Monclers parodied in the @microwavesofaspen Instagram account, and opt for local brands like Stio instead, where the logo is smaller and the design more athletic than attention-seeking.
Whether you’re looking to stay chic in the ski chutes or master the art of ranch dressing, we’ve got you covered. From designer cowboy hats to vintage denim, read on for the top places to shop in Jackson Hole.
Best Jackson Hole Shopping Destinations
Lela Rose Ranch
- 1230 Ida Drive, Wilson, WY 83014
For the ultimate in western chic, check out Lela Rose Ranch, which opened in summer 2023 in a log cabin storefront in the town of Wilson. Expect custom designer pieces and a “Branding Bar,” which is essentially an engraving and personalization station for vintage belts, flasks and leather goods. Lela Rose is known for handmade dresses with whimsical designs and elegant silhouettes, and this particular venture was born out of her time spent at her Jackson Hole home, which inspired the designer to create an exclusive collection for her Wyoming home away from home. Think: fringe skirts, embroidered chambray tops and vintage silver pieces. It’s fitting that the flagship for the well-curated boutique opened in the town of Wilson, home to legions of stylish Wyoming women, both seasonal and year-round alike. (There’s even a cocktail at the Mangy Moose named the Wilson Mom, a variation on the always-popular espresso martini). If you’re strolling through town, check out the Outpost, which opened in June 2026 on Center Street in downtown Jackson, and features more lifestyle items and Lela Rose ready-to-wear along the Town Square.
Stio
- 10 E Broadway, Jackson, WY 83001
True Jackson Hole insiders know that the off-season is the best season (“come for the winter, stay for the summer” is a common refrain), but this Teton town is famous for its ski slopes. Jackson Hole Mountain Resort is widely considered the most challenging terrain in the lower 48, boasting a staggering 4,139-foot vertical drop that’s not for the faint of heart. It’s perhaps no coincidence, then, that the accompanying alpine attire focuses more on function than fashion—save your fur-lined one-pieces for your winter trip to St. Moritz. To look like a local (even if you can’t quite ski like one), check out Stio, a Jackson-based outdoor apparel company located downtown on East Broadway. Expect elevated high-altitude classics with an emphasis on sustainability, as the brand incorporates recycled materials and partners with nature preservation organizations. Other local purveyors of mountain style include the Jackson Hole Resort Store, which has outposts both on the mountain and in the town square, and Teton Gravity Research, whose cult-favorite accessories and apparel are a perennial favorite every winter season.
Kemo Sabe
- 165 Center St, Unit #1, Jackson, WY 83001
When Kemo Sabe first opened in the summer of 2022, many feared the ultra-luxe western apparel shop was a harbinger of doom. Would Jackson Hole become just another Aspen? The Colorado-born brand quickly gained fame for its more-is-more cowboy decor and custom-made cowboy hats, which can retail for upward of $1,000. Four years on, it’s safe to say that the spirit of Jackson Hole remains unchanged, and Kemo Sabe’s Wyoming outpost has established itself as a go-to shopping experience in downtown Jackson. The shop is less a commerce site than an immersive experience, one where photogenic associates dressed as Ralph Lauren-esque cowboys and cowgirls assist customers with the cowboy hat of their dreams, modeled to accentuate face shape and coloring—there’s something for everyone, whether your style inspiration is Stevie Nicks or Emmylou Harris. Prepare to set aside an hour of your time and to spend more than you planned, no matter your original budget—each rope braid, feather and turquoise stone comes extra, but really, what’s the point of paying so much for a hat if you can’t customize it to your liking?
Lee’s Tees
- 10 E Broadway Ave, Jackson, WY 83001
One of the best parts of traveling to a remote destination is coming home with souvenirs you can proudly display back at home—and in a ski town, merch is king. Enter Lee’s Tees, which first opened its doors on the town square in 1978. This spacious shop is a mecca for acquiring all things Jackson Hole-related, from branded T-shirts, fleeces and sweatshirts, to an assortment of decals and stickers. Despite the steep increase in Jackson commercial rent over the last 48 years, the apparel prices remain (kind of) reasonable, at least by Jackson standards (a T-shirt is less than $30). If it’s branded home decor and trinkets you’re after, head three blocks up East Broadway to Jackson Mercantile, another historic gift shop that opened even earlier, in 1906. Look for the taxidermied buffalo greeting visitors out front and step inside for more wildlife-themed objets d’art, from antlers to fleece blankets, Christmas ornaments to coffee mugs.
Overland Sheepskin Company
- 80 E Broadway, Jackson, WY, United States, 83001
Another iconic institution along East Broadway, Overland Sheepskin Company is a steadfast purveyor of Western-chic accessories and apparel, with a range of designers and styles sure to appeal to nearly every type of traveler. Dangerously located beneath the Snake River Grill, the shop is perfect for finding suede cowboy boots or fringed leather jackets that seem less like a splurge and more like a necessity after a drink or two at the bar upstairs. While the brand is primarily situated in the American West, it’s also opened up shops in New Hampshire and the Adirondacks—destinations where the rugged mountain lifestyle similarly prevails. Lovers of classic outdoor style should also head over to Jackson Hole Pendleton to peruse the vibrant array of the brand’s signature ranch jackets and woolen blankets, often adorned with Jackson-specific patterns and motifs.
Womenfolk
- 140 E Broadway Ave, Jackson, WY 83001
Many things in life only get better with age, and the same is true for Western wear—nothing outs you as a Wyoming pretender more than brand-new denim or too-crisp cowboy boots. There’s a fine line between antique-chic and worn-down, and Womenfolk prevails as the ultimate purveyor of high-end mountain style and heirloom classics, carrying handcrafted jewelry and offerings from local artisans. This cult-favorite boutique in downtown Jackson specializes in vintage designer clothing and consignments, hosting in-store events to fête new, limited-edition drops. The shop also carries local skincare brands, including Alpyn Beauty, a regional line with eco-friendly offerings designed to combat the dryness of mountain life while incorporating the bountiful harvest of the local flora in their ingredients.
Altitude
- 48 E Broadway Ave, Jackson, WY 83001
For more high-end Western fashion, head over to Altitude, where shoppers can peruse a thoughtful assortment of contemporary designer styles, from luxury denim to cozy sweaters. The boutique also carries lifestyle and wellness items, and is especially popular for its collection of roll-on oils and perfumes. The apothecary pairing matches a sartorial selection with a local Jackson Hole gift or fragrance; the “cozy routine” pairs a chunky sweater with a cedar candle for the ultimate in mountain hygge. Even better? The elegant gift-wrapping ensures your present is ready for its lucky recipient the moment you exit the store. For additional gifting options, head over to Accentuate, which features an extensive assortment of one-of-a-kind jewelry, and Made in Gaslight Alley, which specializes in hand-curated American artisanal goods.
Wild by Nature Gallery
- 95 W Deloney Ave, Jackson, WY 83001
Jackson Hole is famous for its sweeping mountain vistas, and if you’re unable to permanently relocate to a Western-style log cabin overlooking Grand Teton National Park, your next best bet is bringing the view home with you. There are a plethora of independent art galleries in downtown Jackson, but Wild by Nature offers a particularly striking collection of wildlife and nature photography. The gallery showcases the work of Henry H. Holdsworth, whose art is available not only via original prints, but also as calendars, notepads and keepsake boxes. Additional galleries to peruse include Mangelsen—Images of Nature Gallery, which showcases the work of landscape and wildlife artist Thomas Mangelsen, Astoria Fine Art, which exhibits Western art by both international and domestic artists, and Gallery Wild, which showcases a curated, conservation-focused collection of wildlife art, paintings and sculptures.