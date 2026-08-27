The Jackson Hole Shopping Guide for Western Style Without the Costume

The rugged and adventurous spirit of the Old West may live on in Jackson Hole, but the destination has increasingly become a stylish enclave for the well-heeled—or well-booted—traveler. For all its recent growth, there remains a discreet yet distinct unwritten rule for how visitors should dress on sojourns out West. Unlike Aspen, however, wearing all-out cowboy drag remains déclassé in a town where actual ranchers still manage herds out in the open plains by day. (“All hat, no cattle” is an enduring local put-down). Jackson Hole is still a town where tough outdoor pursuits remain supreme—so, even if you’re not planning on skiing the famed drop of Corbet’s Couloir, you should look like you could potentially survive such a descent without a torn ACL.

True quiet luxury reigns in Jackson Hole, where it’s difficult to discern whether the denim-clad stranger sidling up on the saddle beside you at the Million Dollar Cowboy Bar is a billionaire or a rancher. Still, there’s been a wave of Western-chic designers and brands taking up space along the old town square, from Lela Rose to Kemo Sabe. But when taking advantage of the recent influx of designer goods, remember the old Chanel adage: take one thing off before heading out the door. As in, maybe don’t wear your cowboy boots, hat and turquoise belt at the very same time. Similar discretion is required on the slopes, too—forget the Monclers parodied in the @microwavesofaspen Instagram account, and opt for local brands like Stio instead, where the logo is smaller and the design more athletic than attention-seeking.

Whether you’re looking to stay chic in the ski chutes or master the art of ranch dressing, we’ve got you covered. From designer cowboy hats to vintage denim, read on for the top places to shop in Jackson Hole.