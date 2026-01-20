An Upscale Guide to Super Bowl Weekend in Silicon Valley

Super Bowl LX is right around the corner, and whether you’re a SoCal local driving up to Santa Clara or an East Coast fan traveling across the country, we’ve curated the ultimate guide to game day in Silicon Valley—because yes, the area is more than just home to tech industry titans. From San Jose to Palo Alto, Silicon Valley offers premier restaurants and a few five-star hotels, ensuring that everything you need is within a 30-minute reach.

Though football is all about ice-cold beers, camaraderie, and a little friendly competition, why not take the time to explore one of Silicon Valley’s most critically acclaimed restaurants while in town? Protégé is a Michelin-starred eatery that offers a formal tasting menu along with a more laid-back à la carte experience, while Puesto serves premier Mexican cuisine less than two miles away from Levi’s Stadium.

For cocktails, head to Madera Bar for swanky vibes and people-watching, or keep things simple by visiting Taplands upbeat taproom. During downtime, explore local highlights like Santana Row, the Intel Museum or Mission Santa Clara de Asís. Not sure where to start? Follow our guide for an upscale Super Bowl weekend in Silicon Valley.