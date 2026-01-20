An Upscale Guide to Super Bowl Weekend in Silicon Valley
From Michelin-starred dining to polished hotels and game-day cocktails, here’s how to do Super Bowl weekend right.Read More
Super Bowl LX is right around the corner, and whether you’re a SoCal local driving up to Santa Clara or an East Coast fan traveling across the country, we’ve curated the ultimate guide to game day in Silicon Valley—because yes, the area is more than just home to tech industry titans. From San Jose to Palo Alto, Silicon Valley offers premier restaurants and a few five-star hotels, ensuring that everything you need is within a 30-minute reach.
Though football is all about ice-cold beers, camaraderie, and a little friendly competition, why not take the time to explore one of Silicon Valley’s most critically acclaimed restaurants while in town? Protégé is a Michelin-starred eatery that offers a formal tasting menu along with a more laid-back à la carte experience, while Puesto serves premier Mexican cuisine less than two miles away from Levi’s Stadium.
For cocktails, head to Madera Bar for swanky vibes and people-watching, or keep things simple by visiting Taplands upbeat taproom. During downtime, explore local highlights like Santana Row, the Intel Museum or Mission Santa Clara de Asís. Not sure where to start? Follow our guide for an upscale Super Bowl weekend in Silicon Valley.
Where to Stay
Rosewood Sand Hill
- 2825 Sand Hill Rd, Menlo Park, CA 94025
Rosewood Sand Hill is a refined, 121-room property located on a premier stretch of land in Menlo Park. The guest rooms are sleek yet inviting, effortlessly blending indoor/outdoor living with spacious balconies and large windows that let in ample light. Rosewood Sand Hill’s stunning pool deck is the hotel’s crown jewel, offering a picturesque view for guests dining on signature restaurant Madera’s terrace. During your downtime, head to the recently reimagined Asaya Spa for the Immunity Hot Stone Massage.
Four Seasons Silicon Valley at East Palo Alto
- 2050 University Ave, East Palo Alto, CA 94303
Those hoping to be about 20 minutes outside of the chaos on Super Bowl weekend should book a room at Four Seasons Silicon Valley at East Palo Alto. This 200-room hotel blends business with pleasure in the heart of Silicon Valley, with guest rooms that maintain a clean, minimalistic look. If you’re looking to break a sweat before the big game, swim a round of laps at the rooftop pool or head to nearby Stanford University and run a mile on the school’s 400-meter oval track.
The Clement Palo Alto
- 711 El Camino Real, Palo Alto, CA 94301
The Clement Palo Alto offers an upscale all-inclusive format, ensuring that all your amenities and dining needs are taken care of the moment you book. With only 23 rooms across four floors, The Clement is intimate and exclusive, and the residential style allows you to feel right at home during your travels. In addition to the Dining Room, which offers a chef-driven menu for breakfast, lunch and dinner, guests have uninterrupted, complimentary access to The Kitchen, where you’ll find a fully stocked snack pantry, charcuterie, seasonal fruit plates and plenty of wine, beer and cocktails.
Where to Eat and Drink
Joey Valley Flair
- 2855 Stevens Creek Blvd Suite 1840, Santa Clara, CA 95050
Located 15 minutes up the road from Levi’s Stadium, Joey Valley Flair serves globally-inspired fare in a sleek and trendy yet relaxed setting. If you’re visiting with a group or family that struggles to agree on food, this should be at the top of your list, as the menu features everything from sandwiches and pastas to sushi and steak. Seafood lovers won’t want to miss the fire-roasted seafood tower or seared salmon roll, but those craving something rich and comforting to beat the winter blues should order the truffle udon carbonara.
Puesto Santa Clara
- 2752 Augustine Dr #110, Santa Clara, CA 95054
Nothing beats a burrito or tacos during game day, but at Puesto, Mexican cuisine gets a modern upgrade that’s vibrant, creative and fresh. One of the best parts about dining at Puesto during Super Bowl weekend is its location; it’s a mere one-and-a-half miles away from Levi’s Stadium. Start with the guacamole sampler and ceviche zarandeado before moving on to the wagyu suadero brisket tacos or short rib enchiladas. Round all of this out with a spicy margarita and a side of street corn.
Madera Bar
- 2825 Sand Hill Rd, Menlo Park, CA 94025
Sleek and swanky, Madera Bar is the ultimate place for a craft cocktail in Menlo Park. During Super Bowl weekend, expect an interesting crowd, as the Rosewood Sand Hill will likely host some of the country’s most elite attendees. Warm, wood-paneled walls and mid-century modern leather booths set the scene, while attentive bartenders keep sophisticated cocktails and light bites flowing. The Tropic Noir is vibrant and tangy, but if you’re hopping on the tiny ‘tini trend, opt for the sake, vodka and olive leaf tincture-based Pacific Sync.
Protégé
- 250 California Ave, Palo Alto, CA 94306
For a fancy, Michelin-starred meal in Silicon Valley, consider booking Protégé. Helmed by former French Laundry chef Anthony Secviar, Protégé offers a more laid-back à la carte menu in the lounge and a formal tasting menu in the dining room, allowing you to curate your ideal dinner. Though the tasting menu changes seasonally, you can expect a seven-course meal balanced between seafood and meat, while standout lounge dishes range from ricotta dumplings to duck leg confit.
Mikiya Wagyu Shabu House | Santa Clara
- 3590 Homestead Rd, Santa Clara, CA 95051
Mikiya Wagyu Shabu House hosts an interactive, meat-heavy all-you-can-eat experience. There are three dining tiers, depending on how much you want to spend and what dishes you’re hoping to try: the $55 Silver Set, the $78 Gold Set and the $98 Diamond Set. Though certain tiers feature various veggie and seafood courses, the star of the show is wagyu, which Mikiya exclusively sources from Australia and Japan. Before you start dipping your meats into the restaurant’s signature savory broth, appreciate some of the raw items like the wagyu nigiri, sweet shrimp sashimi and wagyu tartare.
Taplands
- 1171 Homestead Rd, Santa Clara, CA 95050
Beer and game day go hand-in-hand, but if you’re new to Silicon Valley and not sure where to grab a brewskie, head to Taplands. This downtown taproom is just 10 minutes away from Levi’s Stadium in downtown Santa Clara, and boasts one of the only outdoor patios in the area. Though Taplands focuses on Bay Area breweries, their 24 taps rotate regularly, so you’re always bound to find a new favorite IPA or lager during your visit. If you get hungry, order Taplands' famous deviled eggs, buffalo chicken dip or one of their generously stuffed sandwiches.
Haberdasher
- 43 W San Salvador St, San Jose, CA 95113
Located underground in a sultry, dim-lit basement, Haberdasher serves craft cocktails with speakeasy vibes in San Jose. Cozy booths are separated by red, velvety curtains, but if you’re looking to mix and mingle with other potential football fans, grab a red barstool and sip in the middle of the action. The pumpkin-spiced espresso martini is a house favorite, and while you’ll find Moscow Mules and Palomas on tap, you can’t go wrong with Haberdasher’s herbaceous, fresh and slightly savory Pagoda cocktail.
What to Do
Tailgate at Levi’s Stadium
- 4900 Marie P DeBartolo Way, Santa Clara, CA 95054
No football game is complete without a traditional tailgate. Whether you’re looking for a classic parking lot experience at Levi’s Stadium or plan to attend Guy Fieri’s Bay Area Flavortown Tailgate Party, ice-cold beers and getting in the game day spirit are guaranteed. If you’re not attending the Super Bowl and won’t be able to tailgate at the stadium, consider buying tickets to the nearby Players Tailgate.
Visit Mission Santa Clara de Asís
- 500 El Camino Real, Santa Clara, CA 95053
Looking to experience some local culture and history during your trip? Mission Santa Clara de Asís is one of the 21 missions that line the California Coast. It’s located on the Santa Clara University campus, and actually serves as a student chapel. Since it is an active church, guests can visit seven days a week, but it’s important to be mindful of mass, events and other happenings. Though you can’t access the garden directly, as it’s closed to the public, take some time to observe the rose garden from the old porch steps and pay your respects to the many Ohlone peoples buried there.
Shop at Santana Row
- 377 Santana Row, San Jose, CA 95128
With more than 50 stores ranging from Madewell and Paige to Sephora and Todd Snyder, it’s easy to spend a day getting lost at Santana Row. This upscale shopping destination is situated in San Jose’s Winchester neighborhood, and whether you’re looking to bring a special gift back home or simply need to take a breather from all of the football talk, Santana Row offers a fun glimpse into the local community and lifestyle.
Explore the Intel Museum
- 2200 Mission College Blvd, Santa Clara, CA 95054
Silicon Valley’s Intel Museum offers an inside glimpse into the region's unique tech history. This 10,000-square-foot museum houses plenty of interactive exhibits, ensuring your experience is both educational and fun and lively. In addition to learning about Intel’s impressive history and interacting with various technologies, museum goers also get a true glimpse into the behind-the-scenes of a highly automated silicon chip factory.