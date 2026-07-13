Where to Eat in Silicon Valley, According to the Local Chefs Who Cook There

Silicon Valley has a big appetite for money, talent and the next big tech startup. Its dining scene reflects that same drive, with polished rooms, tasting menus and Michelin attention built around a region full of ambition. Ask chefs where they eat on their days off here, and the answers may surprise you. They look past polished dining rooms and return to kitchens that have earned their trust through consistency and hospitality. That trust can also be shaped by a childhood ritual, a comforting meal or a recommendation passed from one cook to another after years in serious kitchens. Other times, it comes from watching another chef work with confidence and a point of view that feels distinct from their own. The throughline is less about these recs being fancy versus casual or old-guard versus newcomer. These chefs notice details that guests may not pick up, like the balance of acidity, the crispiness of a crust or the flow (or lack thereof) of service—even on the days they’re clocked out. For this guide, seven chefs working across Silicon Valley and the greater South Bay share the restaurants they happily recommend to friends. The group includes chefs from Michelin-recognized kitchens and a Top Chef winner. Together, they showcase a variety of restaurants beyond the expected tasting menus and expense-account-type dining rooms, without dismissing the appeal of either. For the days you don’t feel like arguing about where to go eat, here are 15 chef-recommended restaurants to check out in Silicon Valley.

John Madriaga, Executive Chef at Vina Enoteca

Vina Enoteca’s executive chef, John Madriaga, grew up in the South Bay. His impressive resume includes the three-Michelin-starred Noma in Copenhagen and Mirazur in France. For his recommendations, however, he leans more into his childhood when he speaks of his favorite Silicon Valley spots. Otherwise, he’s going to places recommended by his former restaurant peers or enjoying restaurants that are different from what he’s cooking every night.

Pho Kim Long 2082 North Capitol Avenue, San Jose, CA 95132 Pho Kim Long is a longtime favorite of Madriaga, first suggested to him by fellow cooks. “My colleagues at Manresa, where I previously worked, introduced me to their version of bún riêu, a dish of fluffy crab meatballs served with shredded cabbage, pungent shrimp paste and spicy condiments that can be added at will,” he explains. Beyond bún riêu, Pho Kim Long specializes in pho, crispy pan-fried noodles and a variety of other Vietnamese noodle soups. Pho Kim Long. Pho Kim Long

Stan’s Donut Shop 2628 Homestead Road, Santa Clara, CA 95051 For Madriaga, Stan's Donut Shop is “the best in the Bay Area.” Much of its allure lies in nostalgia. The Santa Clara store has been his favorite since childhood, and continues to evoke pleasant memories. His order is specific: maple-glazed doughnuts, crullers and buttermilk-banana doughnuts. Stan's Donut Shop. Stan's Donut Shop

Slice of Homage Pizza 1253 West El Camino Real, Sunnyvale, CA 94087 For a casual option, Madriaga heads to Slice of Homage in Sunnyvale. Steven Barrantes, the pizzeria's chef, has worked in the business for 20 years. He started as a dishwasher, worked his way up to general manager, and is now an owner. When Madriaga goes there, his go-to is Detroit-style pizza for its thick, crispy edges. “It looks like it would be heavy, but it’s really light and crispy,” he says.

Andrew “Shito” Thai.

Andrew “Shito” Thai, Executive Chef at Be.Steak.A

Andrew “Shito” Thai brings the perspective of a chef running one of Campbell’s most elegant restaurants. At Michelin-recommended Be.Steak.A, his work happens in a steakhouse built around special-occasion dining and the pressure of making a high-touch restaurant feel seamless. That background makes his off-duty preference more telling, because his answer moves away from fine dining and more toward comfort.

Hue Restaurant 3005 Silver Creek Road, Suite 190, San Jose, CA 95121 Thai tends to skip the fancy meal, unless he’s doing research and development. His day-off restaurant is Hue Restaurant in San Jose. “It’s a mom-and-pop spot that serves Vietnam’s Central Region’s cuisine, and they do it really well,” he says. When asked why, Thai notes, “It’s simple for me, really. We folk who work in the industry pride ourselves on being able to provide guests with a sense of comfortability—that hospitality and/or food makes someone feel at home.” And that hospitality is the job, night after night. So, when Thai is the one sitting down, he wants to experience the exact same.

Stephanie Izard.

Stephanie Izard, Chef of Valley Goat at Treehouse Hotel Silicon Valley

Top Chef alum Stephanie Izard is the newest member of this group. She opened Valley Goat at Treehouse Hotel Silicon Valley in Sunnyvale last year, and found herself learning about the region with fresh eyes. “What first drew me to Silicon Valley was the weather, the incredible growing season, and access to some of the best produce in the country,” she said.

When Izard met the Treehouse team, she explained that it felt like the right home for Valley Goat. “There's a playful, welcoming energy to the hotel that's a perfect match for our style of cooking, and I love how connected it is to the outdoors and the surrounding community.” Her favorite restaurants in Silicon Valley range from Chinese hot pot to Korean barbecue to a Santa Clara brewery with her top beers.

Shancheng Lameizi 286 Barber Court, Milpitas, CA 95035 For hot pot, Izard recommends Shancheng Lameizi in Milpitas. “An awesome spot for Chinese hot pot,” she says. “The broths are packed with flavor, and it's the kind of meal that's perfect for gathering around the table with friends and trying a little bit of everything.” The appeal is built into the format. What's better than a table full of broths, vegetables, meat, seafood and sauces, with dinner unfolding one shared bite at a time?

10 Butchers Korean BBQ 595 East El Camino Real, Sunnyvale, CA 94087 At 10 Butchers Korean BBQ in Sunnyvale, Izard calls out fluffy jeon and perfectly seasoned beef as her favorite dishes. The interactive nature of the meal is part of the draw, which makes sense since Izard’s own menu is built around family-style dishes, where sharing is part of the experience. For Izard, the interactive experience of cooking together at the table can’t be beat.

Barebottle Brewing Co. 2520 Augustine Drive, Santa Clara, CA 95054 The Barebottle Brewing Co. recommendation has a direct connection to her restaurant. “I love their beer selection, and we actually serve several of their brews at Treehouse,” she says. “They're constantly experimenting with interesting styles while making beers that are incredibly approachable and food-friendly.” Whether you head to the Santa Clara brewery or enjoy a beer at Treehouse, its beers stand well on their own or work easily with dinner. Barebottle Brewing Co. Barebottle Brewing Co.

Tetra Hotel Chef Paul Rohadfox.

Paul Rohadfox, Executive Chef of Tetra Hotel

Paul Rohadfox approaches restaurants with a careful, disciplined eye. A New York native, he now leads Adrestia at Tetra Hotel in Sunnyvale after studying at the Culinary Institute of America and serving in the Marine Corps. His style depends on sensing when to keep a dish simple and when to let it grow more intricate, which may be why his suggestions range from an emphasis on the precise to relaxed charm.

The Plumed Horse 14555 Big Basin Way, Saratoga, CA 95070 Rohadfox sees The Plumed Horse as one of the best dining experiences in the region. "The menu is always evolving, the service is attentive yet unobtrusive, and the staff is both welcoming and knowledgeable," he says. "Their tasting menu is excellent, and the caviar service adds an extra layer of luxury. Consistency is key in this industry, and they execute it flawlessly.”

Limón 800 California Street, Mountain View, CA 94041 When Rohadfox wants something more easygoing, he turns to Limón in Mountain View. The place focuses on Peruvian dishes with Latin and Asian touches. The atmosphere is lively and a great spot for families or groups. His favorites are the classics like pisco sours, bright ceviches and rotisserie chicken, especially with aji amarillo sauce.

Meichih Kim, Co-Chef at Yeobo, Darling

Meichih Kim's recommendation comes from the realities of a restaurant-family schedule. She now runs Yeobo, Darling with her husband, chef Michael Kim, after the two built their careers in some of California's most respected kitchens, including Maum, their now-closed Michelin-starred Korean restaurant. Sundays off from service are for their son, so the meal needs to be intentional enough to fit into family time.

Che Fico Parco Menlo 1302 El Camino Real, Menlo Park, CA 94025 Che Fico Parco Menlo draws inspiration from its San Francisco sister restaurant, bringing its Italian-California cooking to Springline in Menlo Park. The menu at this location centers on naturally fermented sourdough pizza, handmade pasta and seasonal Bay Area ingredients. “As we have Sundays off to spend with our son, we relish our family time together and enjoy the pizzas and pastas,” Meichih Kim said. The choice is simple. They want a dependable Sunday spot with food their family enjoys. Che Fico. Eric Wolfinger

Sergio Box, Executive Chef and Partner at Macarena

Chef Sergio Box looks for restaurants that really know what they’re doing, whether it’s pizza in a lively spot, Mediterranean plates that stay consistent, or fine dining that inspires him. The executive chef and partner at Macarena in Palo Alto, Box runs a kitchen that specializes in Spanish cooking. To him, restraint counts just as much as flavor. His choices mirror that same idea, favoring places that feel sure of themselves without trying too hard to impress.

Evvia Estiatorio 420 Emerson Street, Palo Alto, CA 94301 Evvia has become one of Box's most trusted Bay Area spots. “The quality of the ingredients is exceptional, and they're one of the most consistent restaurants I've been to,” he says. “It's the kind of place that makes classic Mediterranean cuisine look effortless.” This Palo Alto institution has built its reputation on Greek and Mediterranean classics that rarely miss, built around strong ingredients and a talented team.

Navio The Ritz-Carlton, 1 Miramontes Point Road, Half Moon Bay, CA 94019 Box’s most far-reaching pick is Navio, the Ritz-Carlton Half Moon Bay restaurant he visits when he wants to see another kitchen working at a high level. “They work with exceptional ingredients and a chef-driven approach,” he explains. He enjoys discovering new techniques, presentations and ideas while experiencing beautifully executed cuisine. This is his pick when he’s looking to refresh his perspective as a chef. The Ritz-Carlton, Half Moon Bay HAFRZ The Ritz-Carlton, Half Moon Bay

Nicko Moulinos, Executive Chef of Eos & Nyx

Nicko Moulinos brings a Mediterranean lens to downtown San Jose. He was raised in Corfu, Greece, and trained in kitchens including Le Bernardin and Kith/Kin. Now, he leads a restaurant built around California ingredients and Mediterranean influences. His recommendations stay close to the South Bay, yet they all satisfy different cravings.

Goodtime Bar 30 Fountain Alley #160, San Jose, CA 95113 For Moulinos, Goodtime Bar in San Jose comes with a personal connection. “Chef Alex is a good friend and one of the best chefs in the area, in my opinion,” he says. The cooking backs up that praise. Moulinos points to the tostadas as a regular standout, along with the fennel salad, which he describes as “bright, with great acidity.”

Vicinity 368 Village Ln, Los Gatos, CA 95030 Moulinos also recommends Vicinity, where chef Julian Silvera’s tasting-menu format offers a more elevated experience. “Chef Julian is raising the bar constantly,” Moulinos says. “His storytelling through his courses really makes you feel special and really feel the love and passion with every dish.” He explains that the meal is not only about what arrives on the plate, but how each course builds on the last. Vicinity. Jesse Cudworth