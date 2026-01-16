Super Bowl LX is taking place at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, and whether you’re a Bay Area local or a fan traveling in for the game, we’ve got the rundown on where to eat in Silicon Valley. Though places like San Jose and Palo Alto are best known as the main hubs of the tech world, Silicon Valley is also sprinkled with Michelin-recommended eateries that rival restaurants found in the heart of San Francisco.

While sports bars will certainly be packed to the brim all weekend long, there’s no reason to limit yourself to chicken wings and beer during special occasions such as this. Those looking to splurge on fine dining can make a reservation at Protégé or Madera, while spots like Joey Valley Flair and Camper have mastered the art of a casual ambiance with five-star food. If you’re visiting with a large group or family, branch out with an interactive dining experience at Mikiya Wagyu Shabu House, or keep things simple with margs and tacos at Puesto. From a one-Michelin-star eatery in Woodside to a modern Indian bistro in Menlo Park, these are the best Silicon Valley restaurants to visit during Super Bowl weekend.