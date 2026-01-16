Where to Eat in Silicon Valley
From a one-Michelin-star eatery in Woodside to a modern Indian bistro in Menlo Park, these are the best Silicon Valley restaurants to know for Super Bowl weekend.Read More
Super Bowl LX is taking place at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, and whether you’re a Bay Area local or a fan traveling in for the game, we’ve got the rundown on where to eat in Silicon Valley. Though places like San Jose and Palo Alto are best known as the main hubs of the tech world, Silicon Valley is also sprinkled with Michelin-recommended eateries that rival restaurants found in the heart of San Francisco.
While sports bars will certainly be packed to the brim all weekend long, there’s no reason to limit yourself to chicken wings and beer during special occasions such as this. Those looking to splurge on fine dining can make a reservation at Protégé or Madera, while spots like Joey Valley Flair and Camper have mastered the art of a casual ambiance with five-star food. If you’re visiting with a large group or family, branch out with an interactive dining experience at Mikiya Wagyu Shabu House, or keep things simple with margs and tacos at Puesto. From a one-Michelin-star eatery in Woodside to a modern Indian bistro in Menlo Park, these are the best Silicon Valley restaurants to visit during Super Bowl weekend.
Madera
- 2825 Sand Hill Rd, Menlo Park, CA 94025
Located at the Rosewood Sand Hill, Madera uses a wood-fired grill and hearth to showcase a bounty of farm-fresh California cuisine. The seasonal menu reflects the very best of what the Golden State has to offer, from locally-sourced produce to wild-caught seafood. Though Madera offers a solid selection of wines by the bottle and glass, explore elegant cocktails like the Dirty Martini Highball and the pear-and-thyme-infused Last Word. Highlights from the current food menu include the shareable clam toast, chestnut truffle bisque and sunchoke cappelletti, but if you’re in the mood for meat, you can’t go wrong with the Brandt Ranch filet.
Dio Deka
- 210 E Main St, Los Gatos, CA 95030
Looking to unwind from the game-day chaos with a taste of the Mediterranean? Head to downtown Los Gatos for classic Greek fare at Dio Deka. Explore an array of wine bottles or kick off your meal with a refreshing Mykonos Gimlet. The menu changes with the seasons, but you can always expect regular favorites like the tzatziki, halloumi and house-made, oven-baked pita bread. When it comes to entrées, explore dishes like the seared Chilean sea bass, moussaka or mesquite-grilled branzino.
Joey Valley Flair
- 2855 Stevens Creek Blvd Suite 1840, Santa Clara, CA 95050
Just 15 minutes from Levi’s Stadium, Joey Valley Flair is a sleek, upscale restaurant that offers a variety of globally inspired dishes. From sandwiches and pastas to sushi and steak, Joey Valley Flair has it all. The cocktails are pretty standard, but if you like a balanced blend of spicy and sweet, opt for the serrano-infused passion fruit margarita. Since the food menu covers so much ground, we recommend ordering a smorgasbord of diverse bites for the table. Seafood lovers should start with the fire-roasted seafood tower, which features braised clams, grilled lobster tails, seared scallops, spicy crab dip and more. The truffle udon carbonara is another fun dish, while the seared salmon roll is perfect for sharing.
The Village Pub
- 2967 Woodside Rd, Woodside, CA 94062
The Village Pub is a Michelin-starred eatery that specializes in contemporary California cuisine. Hyperlocal sourcing is the foundation of the food menu, and if you’re looking to enjoy an upscale multi-course meal during your Super Bowl weekend, this Woodside restaurant should be at the top of your list. After perusing the extensive wine list, enjoy a delicate selection of canapés followed by warm Parker house rolls and dishes ranging from cured Hokkaido scallops to dry-aged duck breast. For a more casual experience, grab a seat at the “pub” or bar for à la carte classics like steak tartare, a Caesar salad or butter-poached Maine lobster roll.
Puesto Santa Clara
- 2752 Augustine Dr #110, Santa Clara, CA 95054
From fresh ceviches and chicharrones to tacos and enchiladas, Puesto checks all the boxes for comforting Mexican cuisine in a chic yet casual Santa Clara setting. Whether you’re looking to grab a bite before the big game or after, Puesto is a mere mile-and-a-half away from Levi’s Stadium, making it a great place for pre-gaming or post-celebrating. Though you can’t go wrong with classic fillings like carnitas and Baja fish, the taco section features several more unique creations, like wagyu suadero brisket tacos and huitlacoche mushroom tacos. The short rib birria bowl is another standout menu item, as are the green Suizas enchiladas.
Camper
- 898 Santa Cruz Ave, Menlo Park, CA 94025
Rustic yet sophisticated, Camper is a Michelin-recommended restaurant focused on hyper-seasonality. The space is bright and airy, replete with modern charm. The menu regularly rotates to showcase the very best of California’s farmers and fishermen. Start with the cast-iron buttermilk cornbread and garlicky deviled eggs before indulging in the ricotta agnolotti or wagyu cheeseburger. The cheesy grits are a can’t-miss side, and when it comes to drinks, explore the carefully curated selection of wines by the glass.
Protégé
- 250 California Ave, Palo Alto, CA 94306
Another of Silicon Valley’s Michelin-starred restaurants, Protégé, offers two dining experiences designed to cater to two different tastes. In the more laid-back lounge, guests can enjoy à la carte ordering of dishes like ricotta dumplings, Spanish octopus and a tender duck leg confit. In the dining room, however, your taste buds are taken on a seven-course journey that reflects NorCal’s seasonal bounty. Round out your meal with some sommelier-suggested wines or branch out with the unique Kiwi Have Another? cocktail, made with mezcal, cachaça, passion fruit and elixir végétal.
Eylan
- 500 El Camino Real, Menlo Park, CA 94025
If you catch a craving for Indian fare while exploring Silicon Valley, pop over to Menlo Park for a meal at Eylan. This bright, airy and elegant restaurant puts an inventive and upscale spin on nostalgic Indian flavors, resulting in ember-grilled meats, traditional breads and plenty of vegetarian options. The family-style prix fixe menu is great if your entire group is on the same page, but you can also opt for the individually plated tasting menus, one of which is entirely plant-based. The cocktail program is also worth highlighting, featuring signature creations like the milk punch-inspired La Guadalitini and the tangy Bazaar Paloma.
Luna Mexican Kitchen
- 1495 The Alameda, San Jose, CA 95126
If you're seeking a more casual vibe, head to Luna Mexican Kitchen in San Jose and dine amid exposed brick walls, industrial accents and high-top tables. Rooted in a mission to share authentic Mexican recipes that nourish and heal, Luna is committed to using real ingredients free of additives or preservatives. Everything, from the tortillas and chips to the stocks and salad dressings, is made from scratch daily, ensuring that no shortcuts are taken in the kitchen. Sip on the signature Lunarita while enjoying a shareable spread of guacamole, chile verde pork tacos, lobster enchiladas and chicken flautas.
Mikiya Wagyu Shabu House | Santa Clara
- 3590 Homestead Rd, Santa Clara, CA 95051
For an interactive dining experience that keeps the game-day energy going, visit Mikiya Wagyu Shabu House. Located just 15 minutes from Levi’s Stadium, this all-you-can-eat destination exclusively serves wagyu from Australia and Japan, along with a wide array of seafood and veggies to be dipped in the restaurant’s signature savory broth. There are three dining tiers: the $55 Silver Set, the $78 Gold Set and the $98 Diamond Set. Though dishes differ across tiers, standout courses include the premium Australian Wagyu brisket, the Japanese A5 Wagyu shoulder cut and the wagyu nigiri.