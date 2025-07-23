The Most Exciting New Spots to Eat and Drink in Singapore

The buzziest new restaurants and bars in Singapore understand the assignment. It’s about creating fresh energy while celebrating classic flavors. It’s about top-tier experiences that are welcoming and aren’t fussy. It’s about favoring fun over rigidity.

Singapore has long been known for both its street food and its ultra-fine dining, but it turns out that what’s in the middle can be just as wondrous as affordable satays and caviar-laden tasting menus. Chefs who worked for world-renowned restaurant brands inside high-end casino resorts are now cooking on their own terms at vibrant new spots. Cool hotels, recognizing how much guests enjoy hawker-stand food around the city, are weaving dishes like Singaporean laksa and Hainanese chicken into their dining and nightlife portfolios. Restaurant groups are getting more ambitious and high-spirited as they redefine what makes Singaporean food.

This is a city where food is truly international and always leveling up, and locals are spoiled with the array of offerings. Even Din Tai Fung, a highly coveted reservation in many cities, is easily accessible in Singapore. And Din Tai Fung’s numerous locations at shopping malls, including one at the Jewel Changi airport, serve specials like chili crab soup dumplings and kaya buns.

What’s happening now in Singapore mirrors what’s happening in many important food cities around the world. Yes, the global dining brands are here and have calibrated their restaurants for both a local and an international audience. But there are also great neighborhood destinations and scenester hangouts, whether you’re looking for a curry-powered dinner or a bistro lunch or a beachy barbecue. Here are some new players re-setting the scene.