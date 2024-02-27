How to Plan a Flawless Trip to Singapore

The island of Singapore, also known as the Lion City, is considered a gateway to Southeast Asia. Its natural beauty and green spaces, culinary delights and vibrant neighborhoods teeming with culture draw expats and visitors from all over the world. From 1819 until 1963, Singapore was largely held under British control, and then briefly became a part of Malaysia, although that was short-lived. After two years, Singapore gained independence and complete sovereignty in 1965, and it didn’t take long for it to become the modern city it is today, with concrete skyscrapers, a robust transportation system and arguably one of the most beautiful airports in the world. It’s an attractive destination for both expats and visitors alike, and with so many new developments on the rise, an exciting culinary scene and enticingly warm temperatures year-round, Singapore should be on everyone’s bucket list. Here’s a guide to Singapore to help plan your next trip.