Six Senses Rome: A Wellness Retreat in the Eternal City
Six Senses is known for its wellness-focused resorts in secluded, tropical destinations like the Maldives, Fiji and Bali, so when the luxury brand announced plans to debut a decidedly urban property in the middle of Rome, I wondered how that spa-focused ethos would translate with this city hotel.
Would Six Senses plop a sleek, modern and minimalist structure, akin to their other properties, in the middle of the Italian capital? Would they abandon their signature aesthetic and go for classic Italian design? And what about the clientele—would those who typically flock to Six Senses' beachy resorts find themselves booking a trip to Rome, instead? Or is this for a different kind of traveler than the usual wellness lover?
As I got out of the car and peered up at the Six Senses in Rome, I was pleasantly surprised to find that this wasn't a contemporary eyesore in the midst of one of the Eternal City's most bustling areas, set back from Via del Corso. The hotel occupies the historic 15th-century Palazzo Salviati Cesi Mellini, and the façade has been painstakingly restored to its original glory.
Six Senses brought in Spanish designer Patricia Urquiola for the interiors, who focused on blending the old and the new—the historic setting and Six Senses' own emphasis on well-being and fresh, clean lines. That dichotomy is perhaps most evident in the lobby spaces—the exterior is distinctly rooted in Italian tradition, and while there are nods to the building's heritage inside, including a carefully restored marble staircase, the lobby is overtly Six Senses: Think neutral colorways, minimalist, low seating, a plethora of green plants and floor-to-ceiling glass windows opening to an inner courtyard.
Urquiola pays homage to the historic setting, though, largely through the materials used—locally-sourced travertine, cocciopesto and marble throughout the common spaces, within the rooms and, most notably, in the sprawling, two-story spa.
While many hotels love to declare that they're an oasis within a city, Six Senses Rome is, in fact, an escape from the hustle and bustle of Rome. It's sure to attract those who make wellness a top priority when traveling, and it's also a solid choice for anyone who simply wants a calmer atmosphere than some of the buzzier properties elsewhere in Rome. It's not the traditional Roman travel experience, but that's not a bad thing—the hotel is ideal for jet-setters who may have already been to Rome (perhaps several times before), and don't feel the need to run around to the tourist traps all day, but instead want to spend some time indulging in the spa activities.
Here's what to know about Six Senses Rome.
What's the background here?
Six Senses Rome is the brand's first Italy property, and finally opened its doors in March 2023 after a nearly five-year process, with Patricia Urquiola at the design helm. Situated in a formal 15th-century palazzo, the hotel is centrally located in the heart of the Centro Storico (historic center), within walking distance of sites like the Trevi Fountain and Pantheon, but is set back from the busy street.
The hotel made early efforts to honor and immerse itself into the tradition and culture of the neighborhood, including sponsoring the renovation of the façade of the neighboring San Marcello al Corso Church, a UNESCO site, as part of its ongoing sustainability initiatives.
How are the rooms?
The Six Senses Rome is composed of 96 rooms and suites, all of which are outfitted in a neutral color palate with a contemporary feel—think open, light and airy, with locally-sourced cocciopesto plaster and travertine limestone accents. You know what you're getting when you book a room at the Six Senses—custom organic mattresses, cotton bedding, in-room yoga mats and, finally, a pillow menu, because why not?
It's worth noting that while there are 12 different accommodation categories, all of the rooms have a relatively similar look and feel. The rooms are on the smaller side for luxury properties; the first three categories are all under 400 square feet, and you'll have to jump up to the junior suite category to get to 500 square feet.
Food and drink options?
Whether it's your first or 20th time in Rome, you need to wander around the city and try the local cuisine, whether it's at a Michelin-starred restaurant or a casual neighborhood trattoria—bonus points if you manage to visit during artichoke season. If you want a lighter meal after all that heavy pasta and pizza, however, it's time to try Bivium, Six Senses's all-day eatery, located on the hotel's lobby floor.
Bivium is an open-layout restaurant in the lobby, with a similar aesthetic to the rest of the hotel—neutral hues, airy and with plenty of greenery. Along with the low-key breakfast buffet, there's also an à la carte morning menu with dishes like smoothie bowls, sourdough mushroom toast and lots of juices. Lunch and dinner, however, is where the Six Senses mentality shines. The seasonal menu offers a lighter take on classic Roman dishes, with several plant-based and even gluten-free variations—something of a rarity in the city. Expect at least one dairy-free and gluten-free sourdough pizza variation at all times; during my stay, I tried (and loved!) the artichoke and dairy-free cheese pizza. There's also a solid selection of meat and fish, all of which is sustainably-sourced.
If you want a quick bite or bar snacks, head up to Notos Rooftop; the drinks are delicious, but the real star is the view—it's one of the most impressive—and underrated—vistas in the city. Order one of the signature cocktails and make sure to book a table for sunset.
What about the spa and wellness amenities?
If there was any doubt Six Senses brought its signature wellness attitude to this city property, a step into the pristine spa should clear that up. As one would expect from a Six Senses property, the two-story spa is the hotel's pièce de résistance, with everything from the brand's usual treatments (think utterly relaxing sound therapy, a whole menu of massages, facials and the like) to biohacking (for example, traveler-focused compression therapy and vibration therapy and PEMF and LED therapy for energy and fitness hacking).
If you really want to focus on your well-being while in Rome, you can book a wellness consultation ahead of your stay, and complete a full analysis in the spa to measure biomarkers and get a personalized treatment plan. The hotel also brings in experts for seasonal retreats, such as performance physiotherapists and gua sha and Chinese medicine experts, an Ayurvedic practitioner who will be in residence in the spring, and later in the year, a sexology expert.
If you're not interested in booking an extra treatment, it's still worth it to visit the spa and experience the Roman baths, which include a caldarium, tepidarium and frigidarium, all of which work together to help reduce inflammation and improve general wellness (jet lag, begone!). It can feel a little overwhelming, but a spa attendant will walk you through the whole process and give you instructions on which order to go in and how long to stay in each bath—that said, you can also just trust your instincts here.