Six Senses Rome: A Wellness Retreat in the Eternal City

Six Senses is known for its wellness-focused resorts in secluded, tropical destinations like the Maldives, Fiji and Bali, so when the luxury brand announced plans to debut a decidedly urban property in the middle of Rome, I wondered how that spa-focused ethos would translate with this city hotel.

Would Six Senses plop a sleek, modern and minimalist structure, akin to their other properties, in the middle of the Italian capital? Would they abandon their signature aesthetic and go for classic Italian design? And what about the clientele—would those who typically flock to Six Senses' beachy resorts find themselves booking a trip to Rome, instead? Or is this for a different kind of traveler than the usual wellness lover?

As I got out of the car and peered up at the Six Senses in Rome, I was pleasantly surprised to find that this wasn't a contemporary eyesore in the midst of one of the Eternal City's most bustling areas, set back from Via del Corso. The hotel occupies the historic 15th-century Palazzo Salviati Cesi Mellini, and the façade has been painstakingly restored to its original glory.

John Athimaritis The hotel occupies a 15th-century palazzo.

Six Senses brought in Spanish designer Patricia Urquiola for the interiors, who focused on blending the old and the new—the historic setting and Six Senses' own emphasis on well-being and fresh, clean lines. That dichotomy is perhaps most evident in the lobby spaces—the exterior is distinctly rooted in Italian tradition, and while there are nods to the building's heritage inside, including a carefully restored marble staircase, the lobby is overtly Six Senses: Think neutral colorways, minimalist, low seating, a plethora of green plants and floor-to-ceiling glass windows opening to an inner courtyard.

Urquiola pays homage to the historic setting, though, largely through the materials used—locally-sourced travertine, cocciopesto and marble throughout the common spaces, within the rooms and, most notably, in the sprawling, two-story spa.

John Athimaritis The lobby embodies the Six Senses aesthetic.

While many hotels love to declare that they're an oasis within a city, Six Senses Rome is, in fact, an escape from the hustle and bustle of Rome. It's sure to attract those who make wellness a top priority when traveling, and it's also a solid choice for anyone who simply wants a calmer atmosphere than some of the buzzier properties elsewhere in Rome. It's not the traditional Roman travel experience, but that's not a bad thing—the hotel is ideal for jet-setters who may have already been to Rome (perhaps several times before), and don't feel the need to run around to the tourist traps all day, but instead want to spend some time indulging in the spa activities.

Here's what to know about Six Senses Rome.