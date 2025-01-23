The New Old-School Ski Packing List: American-Made Gear for Western Powder

Europe may claim skiing's royal bloodline, but the American West has written its own audacious chapter in winter sports culture. From Sun Valley (where Hemingway penned drafts between runs) to Aspen's Reagan-era excess and Jackson's current crypto-meets-cowboy scene, western winter style has always played by different rules. The gear culture here evolved from necessity—when you're tracking elk through waist-deep powder or navigating between hot springs in subzero temps, you need equipment that works beyond the groomed runs on a ski vacation.

There's something distinctly fitting about celebrating gear that's actually made here, in the U.S.—especially when "here" means small-batch workshops in Colorado mining towns and Oregon factory floors rather than overseas assembly lines. This season's standout ski clothes marry technical prowess with uniquely American attitude. Think less Euro-racing aesthetics, more "could handle a sudden detour to track wolves in Yellowstone."

Because let's face it—western winter isn't just about skiing. It's snowshoeing to natural hot springs in Utah's red rock country, tracking moose outside Steamboat, or ending up at some Wood River Valley saloon that hasn't updated its decor since the ‘70s (and is better for it). The key packing tip is finding gear that handles both the technical demands and the cultural crosscurrents, equally at home bombing through Alta ski resort powder or posted up at the Mangy Moose, where every piece tells a story of American craftsmanship and adventure. Here's your curated kit of domestic gear to bring you from the slopes to after skiing or catching the playoffs at the cozy lodge.