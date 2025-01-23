The New Old-School Ski Packing List: American-Made Gear for Western Powder
From Colorado-crafted skis to Oregon-built boots, here's your guide to conquering mountain towns with gear that's actually made where you're riding.
Europe may claim skiing's royal bloodline, but the American West has written its own audacious chapter in winter sports culture. From Sun Valley (where Hemingway penned drafts between runs) to Aspen's Reagan-era excess and Jackson's current crypto-meets-cowboy scene, western winter style has always played by different rules. The gear culture here evolved from necessity—when you're tracking elk through waist-deep powder or navigating between hot springs in subzero temps, you need equipment that works beyond the groomed runs on a ski vacation.
There's something distinctly fitting about celebrating gear that's actually made here, in the U.S.—especially when "here" means small-batch workshops in Colorado mining towns and Oregon factory floors rather than overseas assembly lines. This season's standout ski clothes marry technical prowess with uniquely American attitude. Think less Euro-racing aesthetics, more "could handle a sudden detour to track wolves in Yellowstone."
Because let's face it—western winter isn't just about skiing. It's snowshoeing to natural hot springs in Utah's red rock country, tracking moose outside Steamboat, or ending up at some Wood River Valley saloon that hasn't updated its decor since the ‘70s (and is better for it). The key packing tip is finding gear that handles both the technical demands and the cultural crosscurrents, equally at home bombing through Alta ski resort powder or posted up at the Mangy Moose, where every piece tells a story of American craftsmanship and adventure. Here's your curated kit of domestic gear to bring you from the slopes to after skiing or catching the playoffs at the cozy lodge.
The Ultimate Ski Trip Packing List for Your Next Trip Out West
Icelantic Pioneer 109 Skis
While most ski graphics look like energy drink cans had a bad acid trip, Icelantic's artist Travis Parr draws from actual nature (revolutionary concept). These Colorado-built powder hunters pack a punch of tech, with a tapered shape for responsiveness and a versatile rocker profile that handles everything from knee-deep powder to spring corn. Ideal for anyone seeking a wider one-ski quiver that can float through the deep stuff while maintaining stability at speed—all with a three-year warranty.
Bode Tailgate Mittens
These aren't your standard hand warmers—they're historically accurate reproductions of 1930s-40s sports mittens, complete with football embroidery designed for those pre-heater tailgate sessions. Brown leather meets red suede in a design that works whether you're catching playoffs at the bar or making dawn patrol runs.
Danner Crag Rat Evo Boots
These winter boots are Portland-built with the kind of overengineering that makes German car manufacturers nod in approval. Moisture-wicking Gore-tex, Primaloft Aerogel toe caps and crampon compatibility mean they're ready for hard-earned mountain time. But unlike pure alpine snow boots, these won't make you walk like a Frankenstein extra around town—and they easily tuck under snow pants.
Stan 19th Century Hand Loomed Blanket Jacket
The L.A.-based craftsmen at Stan rebuild jackets of salvaged fabrics into modern silhouettes while keeping the soul intact. Built from 19th-century blanket fabric that survived longer than most mining claims, this outerwear pick turns frontier utility into modern luxury. The natural wool was dyed using plants your ancestors could identify without an app, woven narrow (as all proper hand-looming was) and then joined with the kind of hand-stitching that puts modern "artisanal" work to shame.
Kemo Sabe/Scully - Cognac Ribbed Leather Jacket
While Aspen has no shortage of $3,000 leather jackets that look like they've never seen anything rougher than the Hotel Jerome lobby, here's one that gets the Western thing right. Built from high-quality lambskin that's substantial enough to block Monument Valley wind but supple enough to move with you while the cognac color will age gracefully through seasons of use. The ribbed detailing adds structure without veering into "urban cowboy" territory, while the multiple pockets offer space for ski gear accessories, from lip balm and SPF to a phone and charger.
Peyote Bird Designs 1960s Vintage Bloom Petit Point Bolo Tie
For the uninitiated: The bolo tie was born in the Southwest and made Arizona's official neckwear in 1971—a rare accessory that can elevate both denim and dinner jackets. This particular piece is proper vintage petit point work (micro-mosaic with turquoise instead of glass), featuring a clustered design of sterling silver orbs and sawtooth bezels that make modern mass-produced versions look like gas station souvenirs.
Lucchese Hawk Moon Boots
Lucchese’s Hawk Moon is a collaboration with L.A.'s favorite mad hatter, Nick Fouquet. Python vamps meet Comanche suede quarters in an 11-inch tall statement that's equally at home at the Yellowstone Ranch or Telluride Film Festival. Built using lemonwood pegs (a construction method that predates the light bulb) and hand-lasted in Texas, these boots will outlast most relationships. Break them in gradually and use proper cedar boot trees between wears.
Nick Fouquet Aspen Reversible Ski Mask
Fouquet, better known for making $2,000 hats for Hollywood's mountain town exodus, delivers a luxe baby alpaca piece to dodge paparazzi in Aspen or legitimately try to keep your face from freezing at first chair. Roll it up into a beanie when the sun hits, or deploy full balaclava-status coverage when the wind starts howling off Independence Pass. The perfect addition to your ski bag kit.
Burton [Ak] Cyclic Gore-Tex 2l Bib Pants
The Cyclic bibs on this Burton ski pant leverage two-layer Gore-Tex with just enough stretch to handle bootpacks up Highland Bowl without looking like you're wearing dance pants. Fully taped seams and water-resistant zippers mean you can sit on wet chairlifts or post up in Sierra spring slush without getting soggy. The bib cut hits the sweet spot between coverage and mobility: High enough to keep powder out, articulated enough to bend over and adjust your bindings.
Buck Mason Toughknit Thermal L/S Crew
Buck Mason went back to the source—their own Pennsylvania mill—to craft these popular thermals. American ring-spun cotton gets the heavyweight treatment, while the double-wash process means it arrives feeling like that thermal you stole from your dad's drawer years ago. Wear it as a base layer under anything from a ski jacket shell to a chore coat, or wear it solo for spring tailgating at A-Basin.
Vermont Glove Uphill Skier
The makers of Vermont Glove in Randolph, Vermont are still doing things the old way, using hand-stitched goat leather and waxed canvas with a removable merino wool liner for extra breathable warmth. Strip it for the climb, pop it back in for the descent, or pack a spare in your down jacket for those ski days when one run turns into ten. Break these leather ski gloves in properly and be sure to condition occasionally to keep them water-resistant and supple.
Aztech Mountain Sopris Vest
Named after the peak that looms over Carbondale, the Sopris brings together wool-cashmere bouclé (or waterproof nylon if you're planning to sweat in it) with recycled goose down. The nappa leather details are functional touchpoints that'll age beautifully over seasons of use. Sure, you could find cheaper vests, but none that transition this smoothly from first chair to last call après-ski at the Little Nell.
Todd Snyder Mouliné Striped Crewneck Sweater
Todd Snyder uses a mouliné technique (where they feed three different colored yarns simultaneously without twisting) to create the subtle clay and sky blue stripes on this garment. It's made from Responsible Wool Standard merino, meaning both the sheep and the shepherds had a good time making it. Wear it as a mid-layer over a t-shirt after you finish a day of skiing.
Ralph Lauren Ski '92 Decorative Skis
For the weeks between powder hunts, these are your lodge-worthy trophies. East Boston craftsmen took Ralph's iconic '92 ski collection graphics featuring ski boots and ski poles (peak prep-meets-powder era) and gave them new life on maple and poplar boards. Limited to 15 sets, they're the kind of conversation pieces that make vintage ski gear collectors weak in the knees. Not for actual skiing— though watching someone try would make for an expensive viral moment.