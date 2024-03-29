The Ultimate Guide to London’s Soho Neighborhood
London’s vibrant Soho neighborhood has long been known as a hub for fashion and creativity, and it retains that spirit today. The area, part of the West End and book-ended by Regent Street and Charing Cross Road, is a lively and exciting place to shop, eat, drink and even stay. It has a long history with music and many iconic venues, like Ronnie Scott’s jazz club, remain, as do classic pubs and theaters. In the past year, the already-upbeat neighborhood has expanded even more dramatically, with new hotels and restaurants popping up frequently.
Soho is one of the most fun places in London, with easy access to Mayfair, Covent Garden and St. James, as well as attractions like Big Ben, Buckingham Palace and the British Museum. Whether you’re in town for a long weekend or enjoying a longer stay, Soho can be an ideal place to call home while in London. Here's your guide to the neighborhood.
How to Navigate London's Soho
Where to Stay
The Broadwick Soho
- 20 Broadwick St, London W1F 8HT
One of London’s newest hotels is also one of its most fashionable. The Broadwick Soho, located in the buzzy heart of the neighborhood, is a chic boutique option with maximalist decor and an intimate guests-only lounge that feels like a must-know spot. The hotel is home to an Italian bistro, a casual cafe and a rooftop bar, Flute, that offers views of the city and an ambiance that will make you feel like you are living in The Great Gatsby. While there isn’t a fitness center or spa, guests can use a nearby gym and the bathrooms are luxe enough to make up for the lack of a steam room.
The Soho Hotel
- Soho Hotel, 4 Richmond Mews, London W1D 3DH
Firmdale Hotels have taken over London and New York with their stylish, Kit Kemp-designed properties, many of which are the hotels of choice for movie studios and celebs. The Soho Hotel, opened in 2004, is the Soho outpost, and it’s a discerning hideaway in the middle of everything. The rooms are chic, modern and surprisingly large, and guests can take advantage of a gym, in-room Soholistic treatments and high-end family amenities. The restaurant and bar are a hot spot for Hollywood folks, as are the two basement screening rooms. Request a high floor to take full advantage of the floor-to-ceiling windows, which are notably impressive in the terrace suites.
Hotel Café Royal
- 10 Air St, London W1B 5AB
Hotel Café Royal, which overlooks Piccadilly Circus on the edge of Soho, is a luxury hotel with a storied past. It’s welcomed guests like Princess Diana and Winston Churchill, as well as David Bowie, so you’re in good company when you book into one of the contemporary rooms or suites, some of which overlook St. James and Big Ben. Service is of the highest caliber, as is the spa, Akasha, which was named England’s Best Hotel Spa by the World Spa Awards. Elsewhere in the hotel guests will find two-Michelin-starred French restaurant Alex Dilling at Hotel Café Royal, the indulgent Green Bar and an impeccable afternoon tea served in a salon that was once beloved by Oscar Wilde.
The London Edition
- 10 Berners St, London W1T 3NP
On the northern edge of Soho, The London Edition embraces modern style and high-end amenities, as well as local favorite restaurant Berners Tavern from chef Jason Atherton. The rooms and suites are artful and intimate, with terrace options available for those who want to take in the views. There is also a fitness center and vibrant lobby lounge, but the Punch Room cocktail bar is the best spot for a drink or to people watch. It has a stylish swagger, like the rest of the hotel group’s properties, so it’s a good choice for those looking for a buzzy stay rather than a quiet getaway.
Where to Eat
Daroco
- Manette Street, London W1D 4AL
Daroco’s original restaurant in Paris’s Galerie Vivienne is a beloved fashion industry destination, and it was only a matter of time before the Italian eatery crossed the Channel. Its new London edition, which opened in October 2023, feels just as trendy, with Art Deco-inspired decor and a sleek vibe that feels both upscale and casual. The menu boasts a strong selection of Italian dishes, from pasta to fish, but it’s the oven-baked pizzas that are the standout, even in a city already full of pizza. Brunch is available on the weekends and spring will herald the opening of an expansive outdoor terrace, unique for the neighborhood.
Bob Bob Ricard
- 1 Upper James St, London W1F 9DF
Even if you’ve never been to Bob Bob Ricard, you’ve probably seen its famous “Press for Champagne” on social media. Each table in the glam restaurant has its own gold button, which calls a server to pour you a flute of the good stuff. The menu is British and French classics, like beef Wellington and salmon en croûte, and it’s all about indulgence. It’s a sister restaurant to the newly-opened Bébé Bob, also located in Soho, where the focus is on rotisserie chicken, caviar, fine wine and champagne. Either way, you can’t go wrong for a special occasion, or just a fabulous night out.
Gauthier
- 21 Romilly St, London W1D 5AF
Plant-based diners will find a lot to love at Gauthier, a restaurant that combines fine dining with vegetarian and vegan dishes. The chic eatery, helmed by chef Alexis Gauthier, offers two tasting menus—five courses and eight courses—with a possible wine pairing. The dishes, which change seasonally, are classical French, but involve no animal products in clever ways like kelp caviar. It’s recommended to book a table well in advance, especially if it’s for a special occasion.
Sola
- 64 Dean St, London W1D 4QQ
California has arrived in London in the form of Sola, an upscale spot from Victor Garvey that draws inspiration from the Pacific coast. Both lunch and dinner are presented as a tasting menu served alongside North American wines, or diners can opt for the full-on Grand Tour, which showcases all of the best dishes. Everything is a high-end take on traditional American food, including the Hot Pocket and the Hush Puppy, making it a novel, delicious experience while abroad. Be sure to make a reservation.
The Ivy Soho Brasserie
- 26-28 Broadwick St, London W1F 8JB
The Ivy has expanded across the U.K., with restaurants in nearly every city, but the Soho spot is one of the best. Located next to The Broadwick, The Ivy Soho Brasserie is a sophisticated restaurant serving British-inspired dishes, with lots of options for vegetarians and vegans. It’s an ideal choice for breakfast, especially if you’re meeting with someone important, and the dinner menu exists to impress with dishes like the famous tableside steak tartare. Reservations are recommended and guests can book the coveted outdoor tables in advance.
Social Eating House
- 58 Poland St, London W1F 7NR
Jason Atherton’s culinary stamp can be felt across the city, but Social Eating House is one of his top restaurants. The dishes champion British ingredients and can be served à la carte or via a memorable chef’s experience tasting menu that is also available in a vegetarian version. The restaurant itself is relaxed and intimate, although the service is notably good, and guests can enjoy a cocktail or wine with the meal. It’s a good pick for visitors wanting to enjoy British cuisine in its top form. Reserve as far in advance as possible.
Where to Drink
Bar Swift
- 12 Old Compton St, London W1D 4TQ
Bar Swift is a favorite of Soho regulars, boasting a sleek upstairs bar and a more intimate downstairs one. They host live jazz on Sundays and a vast menu that comprises both classic and custom cocktails alongside wine, beer and non-alcoholic options. The bar is also known for its list of over 300 different types of whiskey, perfect for the discerning drinker. While the tables downstairs can be booked in advance, the upstairs seats are held for walk-ins, making it easy to breeze by for a last-minute drink.
The Blind Pig
- 58 Poland St, London W1F 7NR
Found above Social Eating House, The Blind Pig is potentially Soho’s best cocktail bar. It has a cozy, intimate speakeasy vibe and an always-clever menu of drinks. Past menus have been inspired by children’s books, while the current cocktail list takes its cues from classic Disney films with offerings like the Poison Apple and Itty Bitty Living Space. It’s a top recommendation when it comes to meeting friends or sharing drinks with a significant other. Be sure to book a table in advance.
Wacky Wombat
- Manette St, London W1D 4AL
Hidden below Daroco, Wacky Wombat is the creation of bartender Nico de Soto, who also runs Paris’s best cocktail spot, Danico. The bar is intimate and visually fun, with drinks inspired by de Soto’s global travels. It’s a great new addition to Soho, and the location is happily near many of the West End theaters. For those who prefer not to imbibe, both Daroco and Wacky Wombat are notably inclusive with their drinks menus, and include delicious zero-proof options that don’t feel like pale knock-offs of the alcoholic versions.
Soma
- 14 Denman St, London W1D 7HJ
Imagined as a modern speakeasy, Soma, which takes its name from the Sanskrit word for “distill and extract,” is helmed by Rik Campbell and Will Bowlby, the same people behind beloved Indian restaurant Kricket. It’s open until 3 a.m.—much later than the nearby pubs—and the drinks draw inspiration from Indian flavors, ensuring creative, unique cocktails that feel like a discovery. Reservations are limited, so it’s best to show up and grab a seat.
Bar Crispin
- 19 Kingly St, Carnaby, London W1B 5PY
Wine lovers should book a table at Bar Crispin, a small eatery and wine bar that serves European-inspired small plates and a broad list of organic and biodynamic wines. The list highlights Europe’s best wine regions, including the Loire, Beaujolais, Savoie and Jura areas, and focuses on independent producers. It’s best paired with the food, which is seasonal and sustainable, featuring producers from around the U.K. It’s an intimate room, so be sure to make a reservation in advance.
What to Do
The Photographer’s Gallery
- 16-18 Ramillies St, London W1F 7LW
The Photographer’s Gallery, London’s largest and most noteworthy photography museum, exhibits established and up-and-coming photographers throughout the year. It regularly holds talks and events, often with those involved in the current exhibition, and British work is frequently spotlighted in interesting ways. There is also a bookstore and café, making the museum a destination for discussion and gatherings. It’s on a side street that’s easy to miss, so make an effort to seek it out.
West End Theater
Soho is part of London’s West End, the district known for its many theaters and top-notch musicals and plays. Many significant theater productions originate here, like the recent Stranger Things: The First Shadow, and attending one of the West End plays is a must-do when visiting. Some of the bigger productions sell out months in advance, so plan ahead when booking a trip to London. Some theaters offer last-minute tickets and TKTS London can help you score seats for the more high-profile options. Notable theaters in and around Soho include Palace Theatre, Lyric Theatre, Apollo Theatre, Gielgud Theatre and Phoenix Theatre. The Soho Theatre also hosts up-and-coming productions, as well as cabaret and stand-up comedy.
Liberty London
- Regent St., Carnaby, London W1B 5AH
London boasts several famous department stores, but Liberty London is the most aesthetically pleasing and fashionable. Located near Carnaby Street, the historic department store has been around since 1875, although its iconic Tudor-style building has only existed since the 1920s. Today, it’s known for its luxury fashion and homeware, expansive beauty section and its own line of fabrics, which adorn everything from scarves to umbrellas to handbags. It’s a must-shop for any London traveler.
Third Man Records
- 1 Marshall St, Carnaby, London W1F 9BA
In 2021, Jack White launched the first non-U.S. outpost of Third Man Records, his label and retail shop. The London store is equal parts record shop, found on the main floor, and performance space, dubbed the Blue Basement, downstairs. The basement venue hosts book signings, intimate concerts and special events for those lucky enough to squeeze inside. The shop pays tribute to White’s Nashville roots as well as the London rock scene, which has a lot of history in Soho.