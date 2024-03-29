The Ultimate Guide to London’s Soho Neighborhood

London’s vibrant Soho neighborhood has long been known as a hub for fashion and creativity, and it retains that spirit today. The area, part of the West End and book-ended by Regent Street and Charing Cross Road, is a lively and exciting place to shop, eat, drink and even stay. It has a long history with music and many iconic venues, like Ronnie Scott’s jazz club, remain, as do classic pubs and theaters. In the past year, the already-upbeat neighborhood has expanded even more dramatically, with new hotels and restaurants popping up frequently.

Soho is one of the most fun places in London, with easy access to Mayfair, Covent Garden and St. James, as well as attractions like Big Ben, Buckingham Palace and the British Museum. Whether you’re in town for a long weekend or enjoying a longer stay, Soho can be an ideal place to call home while in London. Here's your guide to the neighborhood.