The Post-Safari Pairing: An Insider’s Guide to South Africa’s Winelands
Where to wine, dine and explore the sublime in South Africa’s Winelands.Read More
In South Africa, the wine is just as enticing as the wildlife, particularly in the vineyards and valleys of the Western Cape. Only 25 miles east of Cape Town, the Winelands is the largest winemaking region in Africa, and its diverse terroir accommodates a wide variety of grapes—a bottle of red or a bottle of white; it all depends on your appetite. The most popular red in the area is the cabernet sauvignon, while the most planted white is a chenin blanc. South Africa’s signature grape is a pinotage: a unique, full-bodied red that’s a bit bolder than pinot noir. Bordeaux blends are also popular in the region, with vintners creating their own hybrids blending Old World techniques with New World fruit.
But enough about its signature fruit—there’s far more to explore in the Cape Winelands beyond just the vino. From hiking the breathtaking Boland Mountain Range to biking the winding, bougainvillea-lined lanes of historic Franschhoek to perusing South Africa’s largest contemporary art collections, there are plenty of activities to partake in when not imbibing. Between the sweeping vistas and natural beauty of the mountains and valleys to the elegant Cape Dutch architecture, world-class culinary offerings and inventive art scene, there’s more than enough to entice both the adventure and cultural traveler. This is unsurprising, given its size—the Winelands encompasses 8,606 square miles of mountains and valleys, with Stellenbosch, Franschhoek, Wellington and Paarl as the most popular towns in the region.
Exploring the vibrant art and culinary scene in these local communities is a delightful way to experience South Africa beyond just safari or a city trip to Cape Town. The drive from Stellenbosch to Cape Town International Airport is roughly a half hour, making this region the perfect place to wine, dine and unwind after your adventures in the bush, but before your flight home. Read on for an insider’s guide on where to eat, stay and play in the Cape Winelands, one of the chicest and most sophisticated regions in South Africa.
An Inside Guide to South Africa's Winelands
Where to Stay
Spier Hotel
- R310 Baden Powell Dr, Stellenbosch, Cape Town, 7603, South Africa
While Spier Wine Farm is among the oldest in South Africa—its 1692 founding was one of the first in Stellenbosch—the historic estate welcomed a new era with the debut of Spier Hotel this past spring. As of March 2025, guests can now stay on the 1,532-acre property and capitalize on the plethora of on-site amenities, from private tastings of its award-winning wine to luxuriating in the herbal baths and infrared sauna at the decadent spa. The best part? Spier is home to one of the country’s most extensive collections of contemporary African art, with over 3,200 Southern African artworks displayed within the property and upon the grounds. Eighty luxury rooms and suites are arranged as a village, tucked away from the bustle of the farm and vineyard, clustered around six manicured courtyards with gardens and a swimming pool. Contemporary Cape elegance abounds; think earthy decor with botanical prints, linen accents and rattan furnishings that offset the remarkable art collection. Shop at the Cowshed for a handcrafted souvenir to bring home with you, though it’s likely you may never want to leave.
La Residence
- Elandskloof Private Road, Elandskloof Farm, Franschhoek, 7690, South Africa
La Residence is world-renowned as one of the most iconic of all getaways within the Winelands; it’s an outpost of The Royal Portfolio. The 30-acre property, a member of Leading Hotels of the World, is surrounded by mountains and vineyards, and boasts five private villas and 11 suites, including the Franschhoek House, which opened in December 2024. The six-bedroom private villa within the estate features a maximalist, vibrant design inspired by African bird life. Contemporary African art is staged throughout the boutique hotel, the opulent design is whimsical and transporting, deriving from both African and Indian influences. The silk drapes, antique accents and rich color palette reflects the vividness of its surroundings—rose gardens, plum trees and a picturesque pool lined with palm trees. Tee off at the award-winning Pearl Valley Golf Course, and book a treatment at the Tea House within La Residence Spa.
La Clé Franschhoek
- 32 Cabriere St, Franschhoek, 7690, South Africa
The historic village of Franschhoek dates back over 300 years, and La Clé is located on one of the oldest streets in town. Despite being situated on sprawling vineyards and orchards, this Winelands retreat is ideally located right next to the heart of downtown: a mere four-minute walk to the main street, with all its shops, restaurants and access to the Wine Tram (but more on that below). La Clé boasts two farms, and guests are privy to exclusive tastings of local wines, as well as amenities including a tennis court, private pools, personalized picnics, and concierge services. The property is sophisticated and intimate, with four intricately decorated private villas surrounded by lush gardens, and a quintessentially charming Cape Dutch lodge, replete with its own helipad. The colorful, eclectic interior design features gallery walls and curated art collections, creating a chic and inviting lived-in feel for guests. Take advantage of the bicycle rentals and head into town, or set off on one of the hiking or biking paths to explore everything the surrounding town and countryside.
Additional Villas and Estates…
Feel like a billionaire at Leeu Estates, where six private cottages are situated amongst the vineyards and gardens surrounding the 19th-century Manor House, only two miles from downtown Franschhoek. In the heart of town is The Last Word Franschhoek, a boutique 10-key Preferred Hotels property on Huguenot Street, with farm-to-table cuisine and local wine tastings. And, if you’re making the day trip from Cape Town, use the ultra-chic environs of Ellerman House as homebase. A world-class concierge service fosters private full-day tours of the vineyards and wine tastings in Franschhoek, which is only an hour’s drive from the hotel.
What to Do
Ride the Wine Tram
- Corner of Main Road & Cabriere Street, Franschhoek, Western Cape 7690
The Winelands offers almost too much of a good thing—so many historic wine estates, delicious wine, and spectacular towns to explore. The Franschhoek Wine Tram is perfect for providing a way to experience multiple vineyards without worrying about a designated driver, or selecting your itinerary. The hop-on, hop-off option provides separate lines, each route including different estates on the agenda. The tram is one of the most beautiful ways to appreciate gorgeous mountain views and the sweeping Franschhoek valley. The open-sided tram is inspired by vintage models, and you’ll find yourself surrounded by likeminded travelers on a similar wine-fueled voyage. Grab a coffee and the tram’s signature beignet when boarding, and get ready for a picture-perfect day in the vineyards. Travelers looking for a more food-forward afternoon can book the wine and cuisine experience, which pairs award-winning wine with multi-course meals while taking in the spectacular scenery rolling by.
Check Out the Local Art Scene
While the local grapes are the most celebrated element of the Winelands, the art is also as vibrant and varied as the award-winning wines. The region’s art scene features a range of styles from contemporary to African fusion, and many of the wine estates integrate the art world into their offerings—notably, the South African sculptures in the botanical gardens at the Delaire Graff Estate and the extensive collection on exhibit at Spier Wine Farm. Sign up for a Spier art tour to spend time exploring one of South Africa’s largest contemporary art collections, and check out the Spier Art Creative Block where new and established artists work within the constraints of a smaller canvas to dazzling results. Spend a day picnicking on the estate, and peruse the array of sculptures on the grounds, including Marco Cianfanelli’s The Dying Slave, a particularly impactful outdoor art installation. Additionally, travelers can head over to Everard Read’s newest gallery at Leeu Estates, the latest outpost beyond his existing gallery on Franschhoek’s high street. Finally, the Rupert Museum in Stellenbosch is a must-visit showcase for 20th-century South African art, and travelers should check out the Dylan Lewis Studio and Sculpture Garden to observe the works of one of the world’s most renowned animal sculptors.
Hike the Boland Mountains
It may seem counterintuitive for hiking to be such a popular pastime in a famously indulgent leisure destination, but the Winelands is renowned for its mountain trails. The region boasts an array of hikes for all skill levels, perhaps to counteract the days of sedentary hedonism and wine tasting. And there’s no better way to appreciate the vastness of the surrounding vineyards and valleys than from the peaks of the Paarl and Stellenbosch mountains. The Jonkershoek Nature Reserve is a protected area just outside Stellenbosch with multiple trails within the Boland mountain range. One of the most beloved is the Panorama Circuit, a moderately strenuous 10.5-mile route. The trail takes about six to nine hours, but is worth it for the stunning vistas from the top. The Paarl Rock Hike in the Paarl Mountain Nature Reserve is another popular summit, as is the 4.8-mile Simonsberg hiking trail, which ascends Simonsberg mountain. Also within the Simonsberg Nature Reserve (located between Stellenbosch, Paarl and Franschhoek) is the Tokara hike and the Delvera Vineyard Trail, a six-mile circuit with scenic views of Table Mountain.
For a Less Strenuous Journey…
Want to explore the Winelands on foot but not spend hours climbing up into the mountains? Sign up for the Franschhoek Wine Walk, a guided four-mile tour through the region’s picturesque valleys and vineyards. Another more relaxed option is the La Motte trail, a 3.1-mile circular route through the estate’s manor and gardens along the slopes of Wemmershoek mountain. Afterward, raise a glass for your efforts—we recommend the award-winning La Motte Sémillon. Lastly, another wonderful way to traverse the Winelands is on wheels; we recommend biking through charming downtown Franschhoek, where you can witness the Cape Dutch-style estates located right in the heart of the city.
Where to Eat
Babylonstoren
- Klapmuts - Simondium Road, Simondium, 7670, South Africa
Head out to Babylonstoren, one of the oldest Cape Dutch farms in Simondium, a tiny hamlet within the Franschhoek wine valley. There, in the old cow shed, you’ll find Babel Restaurant, which boasts an inventive menu of farm-fresh classics set in a contemporary, design-forward environment—think large murals and glass walls. Order the Mourvèdre rosé, which is crisp, dry and delicious, and savor the local extra virgin olive oil, sourced from hand-picked olives annually. The farm-to-fork cuisine sources from the garden planted with seasonal herbs, fruits and vegetables. Since ingredients are harvested daily from the gardens, each menu is always singular, reflecting what’s seasonal at the farm. The farm-to-fork philosophy extends to its other on-site dining options, as well, including Greenhouse, which is more casual, and housed in an enchanting Greenhouse situated within a lush courtyard. We recommend the fresh scones and farm-grown honeybush tea. At the Old Bakery, food is served family-style and Italian-inspired evenings alternate with “carnivore evenings” on Wednesdays and Sundays; go on the latter to taste a local specialty: South African braai.
Tokara
- R 310 Helshoogte Rd, Stellenbosch, 7600, South Africa
Located within an expansive wine estate, Tokara is famous for its chic decor and delectable modern cuisine set amongst a romantic backdrop of the surrounding mountains and valleys of Stellenbosch. If possible, dine al fresco while visiting: Tokara’s location along the Helshoogte Pass delivers spectacular panoramic vistas of Stellenbosch and False Bay; just make sure to arrive in time for sunset. The views (and the wine) are unparalleled. The decor includes large-scale tapestries and sculptures, as well as an eclectic gallery of African art. As for the menu, the springbok fillet, oysters and Angus beef tartare are reliable favorites. Pair with the Tokara wine and the estate’s award-winning extra virgin olive oil—foodies can opt for a tasting of the latter at the on-site Delicatessen (a less formal dining option).
La Petite Colombe
- Dassenberg Rd, Franschhoek, 7690, South Africa
A must-visit epicurean experience in the Winelands, La Petite Colombe is a sister restaurant to La Colombe in Cape Town, which is consistently ranked one of the top eateries on the continent. La Petite Colombe is housed within Leeu Estates, a boutique property in Franschhoek. The chef, Peter Duncan, produces tasting menus focused on the seasonal produce and ingredients; if possible, opt for the accompanying wine pairing, which focuses on rare and fine wines. The modern-country decor reflects its surroundings with raw, natural elements and stone plinths. The elegant, art-filled interior dining room overlooks a “Bokkie Garden” (an Afrikaans term for 'small buck'), a serene space with modern sculptures and mountain views. Guests also have the option to dine al fresco on the terrace, which is a perfect option for a clear, starry night.
Manors and More…
Sign up for an intimate, five-course meal and wine pairing designed by Michelin-star chef Phil Carmichael amidst the renowned art collection showcased within the Spier Manor. Savor a seasonal fine-dining menu at Delaire Graff, and book a table outside to enjoy the surrounding landscape of vineyards and olive groves, Simonsberg Peak rising in the distance. For another fabulous al fresco experience, check out the restaurant at Webersburg Wine Estate, which boasts stunning views of the Helderberg Mountains.
Where to Shop
African Arts and Craft Stores in Stellenbosch
- Stellenbosch Central, Stellenbosch, 7600, South Africa
One of the best parts about traveling in Africa is perusing the seemingly endless array of handmade crafts, art and jewelry. Downtown Stellenbosch is a veritable treasure trove of African arts and crafts, with many neighboring boutiques selling collectibles and jewelry from southern and western Africa and beyond. Masks, statues, beaded bracelets, headbands, woven baskets and more await—make sure to check out Djomo Art & Craft Collection CC, R&J African Arts and Crafts and Old Art from Africa, all located on Church Street. Other shops nearby include Local Works on Drostdy Road, and Ithemba, on Noordwal-Wes. Oom Samie se Winkel on Dorp Street, one of the oldest trading businesses in Stellenbosch, is worth visiting for its vintage finds. The best way to memorialize a trip is via a handmade token or souvenir, and the selection of jewelry and art you can discover at these craft shops downtown—from Maasai beaded jewelry to Cameroon sculpture art—is unparalleled.
Franschhoek High Street
- Main Road (Huguenot Road), Franschhoek, South Africa
Head to the Franschhoek High Street along the town’s Main Road (also known as Huguenot Road), and check out the stunning selection of boutiques selling designer clothing, local art, South African wines and more. If it’s fashion you’re after, check out the women’s selection at Desray, or—our favorite—Indian Summer, which sources summer wares from around the globe. Okapi specializes in leather products, while The Franschhoek Shop offers locally-made items, and Peacock Blue is a must-visit for men’s clothing. For sweet souvenirs, visit Huguenot Fine Chocolates, and head to The Diamond Works for African gems, diamonds and tanzanite. Ebony/Curated is a beloved Franschhoek gallery, and InVINcible is a must-visit wine store (a competitive designation in the Winelands).
Where to Drink
Boschendal
- Boschendal Estate, Pniel Road, Groot, Franschhoek, 7690, South Africa
As for where to drink in the Winelands, Boschendal is one of the best of the best. Order La méthode Cap Classique, the estate’s internationally acclaimed sparkling wine, made by the traditional Méthode Champenoise (used in Champagne, France), which undergoes a second fermentation in the bottle, producing an aromatic taste with notes of citrus and green apple. (Trust us, it’s divine). And the atmosphere is even better—Boschendal, established in 1685, is known as one of the most beautiful vineyards in the world, and is among the oldest in South Africa. The estate blends historical Cape Dutch, French Huguenot and Neoclassical architecture, and tastings are held at both The Cellar Door and the 1812 Manor House, which is a national monument in South Africa alongside the original farmstead. Explore the gorgeous grounds on a Wine & Wander Safari, held every Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Balboa Balcony Bar
- 18 Andringa Street, Stellenbosch, South Africa
The second oldest town in South Africa, Stellenbosch is one of the more scene-y spots in the Winelands. It’s home to a diverse array of restaurants, art galleries and boutiques. And, when you’ve tired of endless wine tastings (if at all possible), Balboa Balcony Bar is an excellent spot to grab a cocktail—we recommend the espresso martini. The bar is located above the Oak-lined streets of Stellenbosch (nicknamed “Eikestad” or 'Oak City'), offering views of the street life below. The bar is known for its inventive pizza selection, as well as its rotating cast of live musicians who are local to the area. The bands begin on Saturday at 9 p.m., and acoustic offerings are on top every Sunday from 6 p.m. until close. The menu also boasts a wide range of whiskey and hand-crafted gins; after several days of wine tastings, it’s a nice change-up from the vino. It’s a perfect spot for mingling with the locals (artists, students, musicians and more) who are lucky enough to call this region home.