The Post-Safari Pairing: An Insider’s Guide to South Africa’s Winelands

In South Africa, the wine is just as enticing as the wildlife, particularly in the vineyards and valleys of the Western Cape. Only 25 miles east of Cape Town, the Winelands is the largest winemaking region in Africa, and its diverse terroir accommodates a wide variety of grapes—a bottle of red or a bottle of white; it all depends on your appetite. The most popular red in the area is the cabernet sauvignon, while the most planted white is a chenin blanc. South Africa’s signature grape is a pinotage: a unique, full-bodied red that’s a bit bolder than pinot noir. Bordeaux blends are also popular in the region, with vintners creating their own hybrids blending Old World techniques with New World fruit.

But enough about its signature fruit—there’s far more to explore in the Cape Winelands beyond just the vino. From hiking the breathtaking Boland Mountain Range to biking the winding, bougainvillea-lined lanes of historic Franschhoek to perusing South Africa’s largest contemporary art collections, there are plenty of activities to partake in when not imbibing. Between the sweeping vistas and natural beauty of the mountains and valleys to the elegant Cape Dutch architecture, world-class culinary offerings and inventive art scene, there’s more than enough to entice both the adventure and cultural traveler. This is unsurprising, given its size—the Winelands encompasses 8,606 square miles of mountains and valleys, with Stellenbosch, Franschhoek, Wellington and Paarl as the most popular towns in the region.

Exploring the vibrant art and culinary scene in these local communities is a delightful way to experience South Africa beyond just safari or a city trip to Cape Town. The drive from Stellenbosch to Cape Town International Airport is roughly a half hour, making this region the perfect place to wine, dine and unwind after your adventures in the bush, but before your flight home. Read on for an insider’s guide on where to eat, stay and play in the Cape Winelands, one of the chicest and most sophisticated regions in South Africa.