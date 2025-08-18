In Southern California, the Best Summer Travel Happens in September

Summer is traditionally seen as the season of long, sunny days, warm temps and beachside escapes. In SoCal, however, summer is also peak tourist time. Though California is a year-round destination, from June through August crowds grow unbearably large, reservations become difficult to make, and hospitality prices soar. Traffic in places like Los Angeles is even more congested than normal, and locally loved beach towns like Laguna and Santa Barbara are crawling with visitors eager for a glimpse of the Golden State’s iconic coastline.

In addition to over-tourism, summer months in SoCal also endure less-than-ideal weather conditions, and though “June Gloom” used to end at the start of July, the last few years have seen the foggy marine layer last until August along certain parts of the coast.

Each year, it becomes increasingly clear that the ultimate Southern California summer happens after Labor Day. It’s the best time to enjoy clear skies, warm temperatures and local culture without the tacky side of tourism. Whether you want to live like the stars in Los Angeles or experience the laid-back surf scene in San Diego, keep reading to learn why the best SoCal summer is actually in September.