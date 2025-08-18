In Southern California, the Best Summer Travel Happens in September
Explore the best of Southern California during shoulder season.Read More
Summer is traditionally seen as the season of long, sunny days, warm temps and beachside escapes. In SoCal, however, summer is also peak tourist time. Though California is a year-round destination, from June through August crowds grow unbearably large, reservations become difficult to make, and hospitality prices soar. Traffic in places like Los Angeles is even more congested than normal, and locally loved beach towns like Laguna and Santa Barbara are crawling with visitors eager for a glimpse of the Golden State’s iconic coastline.
In addition to over-tourism, summer months in SoCal also endure less-than-ideal weather conditions, and though “June Gloom” used to end at the start of July, the last few years have seen the foggy marine layer last until August along certain parts of the coast.
Each year, it becomes increasingly clear that the ultimate Southern California summer happens after Labor Day. It’s the best time to enjoy clear skies, warm temperatures and local culture without the tacky side of tourism. Whether you want to live like the stars in Los Angeles or experience the laid-back surf scene in San Diego, keep reading to learn why the best SoCal summer is actually in September.
Your September Guide to SoCal
Los Angeles
As one of SoCal’s most touristy destinations, Los Angeles is best enjoyed after the summer surge. Places like Santa Monica and Beverly Hills can become unbearably dense throughout June, July and early August, making it nearly impossible to enjoy iconic landmarks like Rodeo Drive, Santa Monica Pier and Griffith Observatory. Come September, these traditionally touristy areas feel much more accessible, with lines becoming far less intimidating and crowds dispersing. Timeless eateries like The Ivy, Polo Lounge and Tower Bar are easier to book, and A-listers feel more comfortable returning to their favorite spots without triggering a frenzy of photos and attention, meaning more chances of celeb spotting.
The start of autumn also welcomes some of L.A.’s best weather, and you’ll notice the sun starting to set over the Pacific Ocean rather than behind the mountains, creating a breathtaking scene over the horizon. If you want to hit the beach, rent a cabana and take a dip in the calm waters at Malibu’s Paradise Cove. Zuma is another popular beach that can feel too packed during the dog days of summer, and you’ll have far better luck finding parking for a hike at Point Dume Natural Preserve. Ever wanted to experience an outdoor screening at The Hollywood Forever Cemetery? Though Cinespia screenings run all summer long, the last September showings feel more laid-back as locals return to school and tourists head home, and the fight for your ideal spot on the lawn is way less intense.
Where to Stay:
Though the Beverly Hills Hotel offers a legendary stay in the heart of the 90210, we recommend booking its more low-key sister property, Hotel Bel-Air. Tucked away in one of L.A.’s most exclusive neighborhoods, this hotel exudes Old Hollywood glamour across its enchanting grounds, complete with a swan lake, lush greenery and a fusion of Spanish Colonial and French Deco design. Those wanting to take advantage of fewer beach crowds in Malibu should reserve a room at the exclusive Nobu Ryokan or Malibu Beach Inn.
Laguna Beach
Home to some of SoCal’s most beautiful beaches, Laguna Beach is a dream destination for out-of-towners expecting crystal clear waters and wide, sandy beaches. That said, finding parking during the summer is a nightmare. With less than 10 square miles of space, Laguna Beach fills up quickly, and if you want to avoid long lines at bakeries, coffee shops and restaurants, it’s best to plan your visit after Labor Day. Whether you’re a swimmer, surfer or seasoned snorkeler, you’ll be pleased to find that the water tends to warm up in September. Since there is such a strong sense of community and surf culture in Laguna, it’s also the perfect time to immerse yourself in the local landscape and see why this historic town remains one of California's most idyllic and iconic destinations. Catch a tan while lounging in the man-made saltwater pools during low tide at Thousand Steps Beach or search for starfish and sea slugs near the legendary pirate tower at Victoria Beach. In the evening, grab a sunset bevvy at The Deck before sitting down for dinner at Michelin-starred Rebel Omakase.
Where to Stay:
Like most of California’s coastal cities, Laguna Beach is a pricey place to vacation, but during shoulder season, you can snag solid deals on five-star hotels. Surf & Sand Laguna Beach is an oceanfront resort that just underwent a property-wide reimagination, updating everything from the guest rooms to the Aquaterra Spa. For a more lowkey stay just above Laguna’s most popular beach, book a room at Casa Loma Beach Hotel, or enjoy a boutique experience at the 41-room Le Petit Pali Laguna Beach.
San Diego
Home to destinations like the historic Coronado Island and affluent La Jolla shores, San Diego is a spacious metropolis on the southernmost end of California’s coast. Though San Diego doesn’t have nearly as bad a traffic problem as Los Angeles, this bustling urban oasis is the eighth most populous city in the country, and in addition to heat waves, summer brings a flurry of tourism. Like most of SoCal, San Diego is privy to intense marine layer in the mornings, but in September, you can expect clear skies that make for a beautiful backdrop to beach walks, surfing and kayaking. The post-Labor Day calendar includes plenty of outdoor events like the San Diego Bayfair, the area’s largest annual beach festival and powerboat competition, and the Miramar Air Show. Those wanting to explore the world-famous San Diego Zoo can do so with far fewer crowds, allowing families to interact with animals from all over the world while learning about conservation efforts. Take advantage of shoulder season by wine tasting around Little Italy before sitting down at three-Michelin-star restaurant Addison for an unforgettable tasting menu experience. You also need to try comforting Mexican food in Old Town, where places like Casa Guadalajara and Cafe Coyote reign supreme.
Where to Stay:
The Lafayette Hotel San Diego is a fun hideaway in the more low-key neighborhood of North Park. Despite having the bones of an old motel, the property has an upscale feel complemented by maximalist design elements that extend from the lobby to all 139 rooms and five on-site dining and drinking concepts. For a more classic San Diego stay, spend your trip at the historic Hotel Del Coronado or landmark La Valencia Hotel in La Jolla.
Catalina Island
While you’ll find plenty of TikToks referring to Avalon as California’s most “underrated beach town,” Catalina is far from a hidden gem. This famous island is just an hour-long boat ride away from Long Beach, and during the summer, out-of-towners flood the ferries to see this formerly privately owned oasis. Avalon, the island’s sole incorporated city, spans less than three square miles, so in the summer, space becomes extremely limited. The lines are long, the restaurants are packed, and good luck finding a free lounge chair at Descanso Beach Club. In fall, however, Catalina’s sunny skies, warm waters and lively ambiance remain while the crowds clear out, ensuring you’ll have a much more pleasant time touring the city by foot (or golf cart). Though there’s nothing wrong with spending a day swimming in the bay and drinking Buffalo Milk cocktails at Descanso, more adventurous travelers can embark on the famous zipline tour, explore the coast via kayak or explore the more rural side of the island at Two Harbors. In the evening, mingle with quirky locals at Luau Larry’s over Wiki Wackers or indulge in upscale seafood at Avalon Grille.
Where to Stay:
Hotel Metropole is the place for visitors hoping to stay in the heart of Avalon. You can walk to everything, from the beach and the shops to the restaurants and the landmark casino. Prefer peace and quiet? Zane Grey Pueblo Hotel is a historic property that was originally built in 1926, but has since been transformed into the island’s most lavish hotel with panoramic cliffside views and 17 thoughtfully designed rooms.
Santa Barbara
Thanks to its proximity to Los Angeles and reputation for luxury beachside living, Santa Barbara is a coveted escape for locals and visitors alike. In the summer, high hotel prices can quickly make a two-night trip cost a week-long budget, and the influx of travelers detracts from the inherent small-town charm of the American Riviera. If you’re planning on traveling inland to Santa Ynez Valley (which you should), you’ll also encounter summer temps that are way higher than those along the coast. In September, the weather remains sunny and warm with temperatures around 70 degrees, but with far less chance of encountering the pesky marine layer—still perfect for swimming, paddle boarding or day drinking on Land Shark. Make the most of the clear skies by hiking Rattlesnake Canyon in the morning before sitting down for an al fresco lunch at Flor de Maiz or Boathouse at Hendry’s Beach. The Funk Zone is the ultimate place to mingle with locals while wine tasting, but the ultimate fall activity is booking a sunset sail on the Double Dolphin. For dinner reservations, locally-loved Zaytoon boasts an enchanting fountain-side patio in downtown, while Loquita serves Bib Gourmand paella on a bougainvillea-covered courtyard.
Where to Stay:
Staying near the Funk Zone is best for those hoping to avoid driving as much as possible, and both Hotel Californian and The Milo offer upscale accommodations in premium locations near Cabrillo Boulevard. Prefer to stay in the celebrity-loved enclave of Montecito? Rosewood Miramar Beach features oceanfront rooms and private garden bungalows, while San Ysidro Ranch remains one of the state’s most exclusive five-star properties.