Spend the Holidays in Style at These Glamorous SoCal Hotels

Southern California might be a stranger to snow, but the holiday season always receives a warm welcome. Whether you’re a local craving a festive staycation or a visitor missing their at-home holiday decor, several of SoCal’s most opulent hotels pull together a festive yet stylish scene during the month of December. In addition to elevated food and beverage offerings, many properties partner with professional designers to deck the halls with cheer, custom ornaments and plenty of sparkle While some hotels can get a bit kitschy and overdone during the holidays, elegant places like Hotel Bel-Air, Rosewood Miramar Beach and Hotel Del Coronado have found their sweet spot for curating a festive yet tasteful ambiance.

From curated culinary experiences like a holiday tea and Swiss Chalet dinner to themed cocktails and nostalgic movie screenings, many of Southern California’s best hotels are gearing up for a successful and chic festive holiday. Ready to get in the holiday spirit with a coastal California Christmas? Spend the holidays in style when you book these glamorous SoCal hotels.