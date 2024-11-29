Spend the Holidays in Style at These Glamorous SoCal Hotels
Southern California might be a stranger to snow, but the holiday season always receives a warm welcome. Whether you’re a local craving a festive staycation or a visitor missing their at-home holiday decor, several of SoCal’s most opulent hotels pull together a festive yet stylish scene during the month of December. In addition to elevated food and beverage offerings, many properties partner with professional designers to deck the halls with cheer, custom ornaments and plenty of sparkle While some hotels can get a bit kitschy and overdone during the holidays, elegant places like Hotel Bel-Air, Rosewood Miramar Beach and Hotel Del Coronado have found their sweet spot for curating a festive yet tasteful ambiance.
From curated culinary experiences like a holiday tea and Swiss Chalet dinner to themed cocktails and nostalgic movie screenings, many of Southern California’s best hotels are gearing up for a successful and chic festive holiday. Ready to get in the holiday spirit with a coastal California Christmas? Spend the holidays in style when you book these glamorous SoCal hotels.
The Best SoCal Hotels for the Holiday Season
L’Ermitage Beverly Hills
- 9291 Burton Way, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
Considered to be one of the most exclusive and low-key celebrity hideaways in Los Angeles, L’Ermitage Beverly Hills is a bespoke 116 all-suite hotel hidden in plain sight. Those seeking cozy comfort and five-star service this holiday season will appreciate the hotel’s intimate and festive touches. Thanks to an exclusive partnership with high-end jewelry brand Messika, L’Ermitage Beverly Hills will adorn their lobby Christmas tree with holiday lights and custom-made ornaments. The hotel’s new Italian restaurant Costa Covo Osteria will also be serving a special cocktail menu curated by Moët Hennessy, showcasing festive libations like the Sir Davis Eggnog and tequila-based Notte Dolce.
Fess Parker Wine Country Inn
- 2860 Grand Ave, Los Olivos, CA 93441
The Fess Parker Wine Country Inn is the perfect place for a holiday escape to Los Olivos. Located within walking distance of nearly 30 wine-tasting rooms, this modern farmhouse retreat is home to only 19 rooms and suites, setting the scene for a cozy intimate stay. You’ll feel right at home as you admire the nostalgic Christmas trees and poinsettia, and if you book the Home for the Holidays package, your visit will include a signature Fess Parker bottle of wine upon arrival, a s’mores kit for two, free wine tastings and a monogrammed blanket to take home. Enjoy seasonal dining specials at on-site Nella after a long day of wine tasting before getting cozy on the courtyard for s’mores making.
Rosewood Miramar Beach
- 1759 S Jameson Ln, Montecito, CA 93108
Montecito’s oceanfront Rosewood Miramar is one of the most glamorous hotels in Santa Barbara County. Upon walking into the grand foyer during the holidays, guests are greeted by checkered marble floors, a garland-covered spiral staircase and a towering Christmas tree adorned in gold ornaments and lights. Enjoy a special Christmas Eve dinner at the beachfront, Michelin-starred Caruso’s for $285 per person as you listen to the waves crash along the shore and take in Pacific Ocean views. The Garden Bungalow Suites offer residential-style accommodations, and while walking the paths back to your room at night, take some time to admire the twinkling lights hanging off the towering oak trees or sit by one of the outdoor fire pits for stargazing. Of course, nothing beats a nightcap in the library-like Manor Bar, which serves intricate cocktails inspired by literary legends.
Hotel Bel-Air
- 701 Stone Canyon Rd, Los Angeles, CA 90077
Step back in time and immerse yourself in the star-studded history of Hotel Bel-Air this holiday season. During December, this pink hotel lights up the night—expect holiday cheer everywhere, including along the manicured grounds where white swans swim, creating an enchanting winter wonderland scene. In addition to coursed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day dinners, the hotel is also hosting a holiday-themed afternoon tea with Santa Claus-inspired pastries, seasonal blends and a celebratory glass of Champagne. Other holiday experiences include a cake-decorating class with pastry chef Christophe Rull, a Christmas brunch and outdoor screenings of Elf, Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas and A Christmas Story.
Hotel Del Coronado
- 1500 Orange Ave, Coronado, CA 92118
Hotel Del Coronado is a coastal icon that goes all out during the holidays. Starting in November, this historic 135-year-old hotel gets decked out from head to toe in taste yet vibrant Christmas lights. The Del is also known to sport a different theme each year, with 2024’s being Lights, Camera, Holiday! Take a trip back in time to holidays past with an Old Hollywood-inspired setting complete with shimmering shades of gold and silver, diamond decor and an “All That Jazz” light show. Kids and adults alike will flock to the seaside ice skating rink, which is one of the only places where you can watch the sunset behind the ocean while gliding across the ice.
Fairmont Century Plaza
- 2025 Avenue of the Stars, Los Angeles, CA 90067
One of the most festive hotels in Los Angeles, the Fairmont Century Plaza is a chic accommodation that puts a modern twist on the holidays. The property's most beloved seasonal offering is none other than the Swiss Chalet dinner—a $115 culinary experience that takes place in handmade, cozy chalets and includes everything from cheese fondue and hot chocolate to curated Christmas cocktails. This year, Michelin-starred Camphor will also be hosting a steak and frites pop-up at the on-site French restaurant Lumière. The eatery is also offering a special Christmas dinner as well as New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day meals. Want to make your sleek and simple suite a tad more cheery? Enjoy your own decorated Christmas tree and gingerbread house kit when you book the In-Room Holiday package. Another bonus to celebrating the season here is that you’re within walking distance to the Century City Mall, allowing you to stock up on last-minute gifts and goodies with ease.
Estancia La Jolla
- 9700 N Torrey Pines Rd, La Jolla, CA 92037
Say Feliz Navidad with a retreat to San Diego’s hacienda-style Estancia La Jolla. Expect glowing palm trees wrapped in twinkling lights and cozy fire pits. This year, in celebration of the property’s 20-year anniversary, the Estancia La Jolla underwent a multi-million dollar reimagination, and each of the 210 guest rooms and suites have been updated to curate a homey and cozy setting fit for a holiday getaway. In celebration of the most wonderful time of the year, pull up a stool at the hotel's special pop-up bar, The Frosty Saddle. In addition to festive decor and a curated female-driven wine list, this pop-up will serve holiday treats and themed cocktails like the Jingle Bell Bomb and Santa’s Milk Punch. Each cocktail features an over-the-top feature or garnish such as a toasted marshmallow, coconut snow or a white chocolate snowflake.