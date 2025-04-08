6 SoCal Restaurants Leading the Way in Sustainable Dining
From wild-caught seafood to plant-based innovations, these restaurants prove that luxury dining doesn’t have to come at the expense of the planet.Read More
With concerns around climate change growing rapidly, sustainability has begun to—finally—take up more space in the thoughts of both consumers and producers across the culinary industry. Though greenwashing has become all too common in hospitality, SoCal is home to a handful of pioneering restaurants who pride themselves on being eco-conscious, despite the added costs that come with running a business while prioritizing the planet.
In addition to seasonal and local sourcing, which are two of the most important aspects of sustainably-focused dining, some restaurants have gone so far as to build their own gardens and beehives, allowing them to serve herbs, veggies, produce and honey straight from their backyard. While plant-based dining has an inherently low carbon footprint due to producing fewer greenhouse gas emissions, methods like wild-caught fishing and rotational, grass-fed grazing help reduce the negative impacts traditionally caused by animal agriculture.
In the past, fine dining has garnered a reputation for being unsustainable; however, top chefs like Michael Cimarusti, Nancy Silverton and Jordan Kahn are on a mission to change that. Michelin has even launched a Green Star, an accolade given to the most eco-responsible restaurants that demonstrate a variety of sustainably-driven practices and systems. From one of Montecito’s most celebrated beachfront establishments to a 100 percent plant-based eatery in Oceanside, enjoy conscious indulgence at SoCal’s most sustainable restaurants.
Southern California's Most Sustainable Restaurants
Caruso’s
- 1759 S Jameson Ln, Santa Barbara, CA 93108
Located in Montecito at Rosewood Miramar Beach, Caruso’s, which currently holds the city’s only Michelin Star and Green Star, offers a five-star oceanfront experience that prioritizes sustainability from start to finish. Nearly all of the fruits and veggies used at Caruso’s are gathered from the restaurant's own four acres of farmland at Vega Vineyard, ensuring that transportation costs are low and the team retains full control of the production process. Plan on ordering Caruso’s eight-course Ocean menu? The restaurant follows Monterey Bay Aquarium and Seafood Watch Standards, with 90 percent of their seafood being sustainably sourced. However, if you prefer red meat, Caruso’s unique Land menu features sustainable meats like quail, duck and guinea fowl, along with carefully selected beef, pork and lamb from regenerative farms and ranches.
Providence
- 5955 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Lauded as one of L.A.’s most iconic fine dining institutions, Providence is a two-Michelin-starred restaurant by James Beard Award-winning chef Michael Cimarusti. By sourcing from regional coasts and international waters, chef Cimarusti prides himself on finding the finest and most sustainable wild-caught fish and crustaceans. These prized ingredients are then enhanced with fresh herbs and honey from the rooftop garden and beehives. This Relais and Chateaux property will also be celebrating 20 years in June, marking a major milestone for eco-friendly fine dining. Though the menu is constantly rotating dishes based on what is available and in-season, expect local delicacies like Santa Barbara spot prawn, Pacific oysters and Day Boat scallops. Even the pastry program, run by chef Mac Daniel Dimla, follows a zero-waste program, so you can end the evening on a sweet yet sustainable note.
Heritage
- 2030 E 7th St, Long Beach, CA 90804
As the only Michelin-starred restaurant in Long Beach, Heritage maintains a pristine reputation as one of the city’s most upscale establishments. This seasonally focused restaurant is a collaboration between siblings Philip and Lauren Pretty, both of whom are incredibly passionate about sustainability. Running a zero-waste kitchen has been a priority from the start, and everything from the cheese to the butter to the produce is responsibly sourced from sustainably driven purveyors. Seafood is usually line-caught, while red meat is pasture-raised and poultry is always open-field, earning Heritage not only a standard Michelin Star, but a Green Star, as well. While the menu changes often, the multi-course tasting menu often features a balance of seafood, meat and veggies alongside your choice of a standard wine pairing, a reserve pairing or a non-alcoholic pairing.
The Plot
- 1733 S Coast Hwy, Oceanside, CA 92054
Located in Oceanside, The Plot is one of San Diego’s most innovative and talked-about vegan eateries. Tall ceilings, exposed wooden beams and industrial accents curate a more laid-back and casual environment inside, but outside, guests can dine on the spacious patio while sitting right next to the fresh garden beds that grow a variety of produce for the kitchen. Though plant-based cuisine has inherent advantages when it comes to sustainability, The Plot goes beyond veganism to protect the planet. For one, the menu changes daily based on what is available, but The Plot also follows a zero-waste initiative while embracing regenerative farming—and agricultural practice that leaves the soil richer and more fertile than it was found. The food is extraordinary, showcasing complexity and creativity at every turn. Lion’s Mane mushroom replicates the texture of crab in sushi rolls, while the signature “meatloaf” and shepherd’s pie taste scarily similar to the real deal. Though The Plot Oceanside is the original, there is now a second location in Costa Mesa, proving that plant-based dining is continuing to thrive.
Vespertine
- 3599 Hayden Ave, Culver City, CA 90232
Boasting two Michelin Stars and one Green Star, Vespertine by Jordan Kahn is a one-of-a-kind culinary experience that uses everything from the surrounding architecture to otherworldly plating techniques to wow all of your senses. Every ingredient used at Vespertine is either caught in the wild or sourced from biodynamic farms. The herbs, for example, are foraged by hand locally, while the seafood is gathered from local fishermen or indigenous communities. This conscious act of giving back yields more meaning in each meal, but in the dining room, sustainability continues with recycled glassware and unique, wild-harvested ceramics.
Osteria Mozza
- 6602 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Backed by chef Nancy Silverton, Osteria Mozza is a beloved Italian restaurant with Michelin recognition and a loyal local following. Just like its sister restaurant Chi Spacca, Osteria Mozza holds a rare Green Star thanks to its sustainable initiatives that go beyond sourcing most ingredients within a 100-mile radius. Low-flow faucets ensure that water waste is minimized in the kitchen, and when it comes to suppliers, returnable packaging is required. Osteria Mozza is also known for its comprehensive waste management, which disposes of everything, including chemicals, with the utmost care and consideration to limit a harmful environmental impact.