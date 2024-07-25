The Insider’s Guide to Southwestern Utah

Southwestern Utah is as sparse in population as it is overwrought with natural wonder. During a full-day hike through southwestern Utah, you can shimmy your way through the longest slot canyons on earth, gaze up at scale-defying crimson rock formations of covered in ancient petroglyphs, and not pass another living human the entire time. For rugged adventurers traversing across America, the appeal is obvious. For travelers in search of five-star luxury, Michelin-caliber food, or family and dog-friendly destinations, however, it might not seem as seductive.

In reality, you can enjoy access to all that excess, too. You just need to know where to look—and how to plan. It’s surprisingly easy to get to southwest Utah from major American west urban hubs, including Las Vegas and Salt Lake City. And rental cars therein are entirely reasonable relative to their coastal counterparts. For example, you could procure a mid-sized sedan or SUV in one of the aforementioned hubs and return it in the other at a rate of around $500 per week, with plenty of time for your entire road trip itinerary.

What you experience along the way will take your breath away, both indoors and out. In fact, when done right, a southwestern Utah road trip to ought to be among the most memorable vacations of your life. What are you waiting for? Follow this comprehensive insider’s guide and take a hike.