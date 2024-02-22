The Best Destinations for a Snowy Spring Vacation Out West

Prefer a spring vacation with skis over sandals? There are plenty of places out west where you can skip the sunny weather and hit the slopes. Whether you’re traveling with the whole family or seeking a romantic and isolated escape, nothing beats a cozy retreat in the mountains. From California to Colorado, these are the best destinations for a snowy spring break out west.

Edgewood Edgewood Tahoe Resort in Lake Tahoe, CA.

Lake Tahoe, CA

During the winter, Lake Tahoe is covered in a clean blanket of fresh snow, making it a haven for locals and visitors looking to shred some powder. There are very few places where you can admire a massive lake while skiing down a mountain, but there is so much more to Lake Tahoe than epic views and a picturesque landscape. Those who prefer the “après” part of après-ski will love the many restaurants and bars, with a few local favorites being Sunnyside Restaurant & Lodge and Lone Eagle Grille, which is on the Nevada side of Lake Tahoe. If skiing isn’t on your spring break bucket list, consider snowmobiling, sledding or snowshoeing along the lake.



Where to Stay

Staying at the Edgewood Tahoe Resort means being greeted by breathtaking lake views every morning. You’ll find yourself surrounded by nature in every direction, and the rooms boast a simple yet cozy ambiance that encourages you to make yourself right at home. Warm up in the spa with a hot stone massage before indulging in a steak dinner at Edgewood Restaurant. Desolation Hotel offers a more modern and minimalistic experience in the heart of South Lake Tahoe.

The St. Regis The St. Regis Aspen Resort.

Aspen, CO

Aspen, Colorado is known for its luxury hotels, world-class skiing and celebrity visitors. Once you tire of the snow, spend an afternoon shopping in Downtown Aspen. You’ll find everything from unparalleled antique shops to high-end designers like Ralph Lauren and Gucci. Need to refuel before embarking on a guided hike? Enjoy the crispy chicken sandwich for lunch at White House Tavern or indulge in freshly shucked oysters at Clark’s Oyster Bar.



Where to Stay

The St. Regis Aspen Resort sits at the base of Aspen Mountain, making it a prime spot for travelers looking to make the most of spring break sports. The walkability to all of Aspen's best shops and restaurants is unbeatable, and the elegant rooms are timeless without being stuffy. The Viceroy Snowmass is a ski-in, ski-out resort with everything from a 7,000-square-foot spa to a delicious Pan-Latin restaurant, Toro.

The Village Lodge The Village Lodge Mammoth.

Mammoth Lakes, CA

For a more rustic and small-town spring vacation experience, head to Mammoth Lakes, California. This charming and historic mountain town sits among the towering Sierra Madre Mountains, and it is a true gem for Los Angeles locals in need of a snowy escape. In addition to skiing and snowboarding, family-friendly activities like sledding and tubing are incredibly popular on Mammoth Mountain. Once you’re ready for a little après-ski, sit down at one of the many restaurants or bars at The Village at Mammoth.



Where to Stay

Those hoping to stay close to town will love The Village Lodge Mammoth. Whether you need a cozy studio for two or a three-bedroom condo for the whole family, this rustic hotel offers direct gondola access to the slopes along with a heated pool and more. For a more standard resort experience, consider booking a room at The Westin Monache Resort, Mammoth, where you can reserve in-room massages or have dinner at Whitebark Restaurant.

Montage Montage Big Sky.

Big Sky, MT

If you’re a fan of cross-country skiing, Big Sky, Montana should be at the top of your spring break bucket list. Since Big Sky has some of the most consistent snowfall in the Northern Rockies, you won’t have to worry about having enough ground cover come spring. Big Sky Resort is also only about seven miles away from the main town square, ensuring that getting to and from your hotel and favorite restaurants won’t be a burden. That said, nothing beats a glass of wine and a burger at the top of Andesite Mountain at Everett’s 8800.



Where to Stay

When it comes to Western-inspired luxury, it doesn’t get better than Montage Big Sky. Between the ski-in, ski-out access and proximity to Yellowstone National Park, this lavish and modern retreat offers the best of both worlds for high-end travelers who want to be immersed in nature. Start your morning with a facial or an indoor swim at the lavish spa, or cozy up with a hot toddy by the fire at the Alpenglow lobby bar. Those who want a more secluded and intimate accommodation will be enticed by the historic, all-inclusive Lone Mountain Ranch.

Knob Hill Inn Knob Hill Inn's heated indoor pool.

Sun Valley, ID

Ski season at Sun Valley Resort runs until March 27, making Idaho’s most popular town a great place to spend a spring vacation. The mountains are beyond breathtaking, and if you’ve only ever experienced skiing in Colorado or California, Idaho offers a change of scenery that you’re sure to appreciate. When it comes to fine dining, make a dinner reservation at The Ram and sit among antler chandeliers and rustic decor as you sip on a glass of red wine and try their famous fondue.



Where to Stay

Knob Hill Inn is a charming, European-inspired property that combines the charm of a classic ski chalet with more modern amenities. This dog-friendly hotel offers seamless transportation throughout Sun Valley and also features a heated indoor pool, a daily signature breakfast and more. The Limelight Hotel is a more contemporary accommodation with 99 rooms, a bustling lounge and modern appeal.