Fresh and Fun Cocktails for the Spring Season

Spring is in the air, which means it’s time to start making the most of the longer days and warmer weather. Yes, we can finally put away those winter layers, but aside from switching up your wardrobe, what better way to welcome in the new season than by mixing up a refreshing cocktail that celebrates all things spring? It’s been a long, cold and grey winter, so let’s bid adieu to hot toddies, mulled wine and espresso martinis until next year, and embrace spring with a fresh and rejuvenating beverage.

While it’s always nice to head out to a favorite classic cocktail bar or lounge, there’s something special about testing out your own bartending skills right at home, whether you’re preparing a spring drink for a casual brunch or mixing up a batch of easy cocktail refreshments for a celebratory springtime fête. From bubbly beverages and champagne cocktails to zesty spritzers and mezcal libations, these are the best spring cocktail recipes to whip up this season.