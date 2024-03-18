Fresh and Fun Cocktails for the Spring Season
Toast the new season with these whimsical cocktail recipes.Read More
Spring is in the air, which means it’s time to start making the most of the longer days and warmer weather. Yes, we can finally put away those winter layers, but aside from switching up your wardrobe, what better way to welcome in the new season than by mixing up a refreshing cocktail that celebrates all things spring? It’s been a long, cold and grey winter, so let’s bid adieu to hot toddies, mulled wine and espresso martinis until next year, and embrace spring with a fresh and rejuvenating beverage.
While it’s always nice to head out to a favorite classic cocktail bar or lounge, there’s something special about testing out your own bartending skills right at home, whether you’re preparing a spring drink for a casual brunch or mixing up a batch of easy cocktail refreshments for a celebratory springtime fête. From bubbly beverages and champagne cocktails to zesty spritzers and mezcal libations, these are the best spring cocktail recipes to whip up this season.
The Best Spring Cocktail Recipes
- Basil Gimlet
- Casa Noble La Avenida
- Ketel One Spring Garden
- Peach Flower Power
- Sipsmith’s Lavender Dreams
- Betty Buzz Ocean Breeze Mocktail
- Hibiscus Haze
- Blood Orange Margarita
- Disaronno Pink Velvet
- Cantarito
- What’s The Tea, Rosarita
- Berry-Mint Kenny
- Bee’s Knees
- Tanteo Tequila Lavender Jalapeno Cocktail
- Sake Blossom
- Blueberry Mojito Cocktail
- Pina Margarita
- The Jasmine
- Sunset Rose
- Brancott Bloom
- Aperol Spritz '3-2-1'
- Mana Daisy
- Postage Stamp
- Raspberry Tequila Spritz
- Lillet Rosé Spritz
- April Showers Sour
- Mezcal Unión Passionfruit Paloma
Basil Gimlet
Ingredients:
2 oz The Botanist Islay Dry Gin
.75 oz fresh lime juice
.5 oz simple syrup
1 bar spoon apricot preserves
3 to 4 basil leaves, torn, plus extra for garnish
Directions:
Add all ingredients to a shaker with ice and shake; shake vigorously until chilled. Fine strain into a chilled cocktail glass. Garnish with a whole basil leaf.
Casa Noble La Avenida
Ingredients:
1.5 oz Casa Noble Reposado
1.5 oz Copper & Kings Apple Brandy
1.25 oz passion fruit juice
0.5 oz grenadine
1 dash orange blossom water
1 bar spoon allspice
Directions:
Add all ingredients to a shaker with ice. Shake and strain into a glass and top with crushed ice. Garnish with edible flower.
Ketel One Spring Garden
Ingredients:
45 ml Ketel One Vodka
10 ml sugar syrup
20ml fresh lemon
65 ml fresh pressed apple juice
3 fresh raspberries, for garnish
8 fresh mint leaves, for garnish
Directions:
Combine all ingredients into a shaker with ice; shake. Strain into a glass filled with fresh ice. Garnish with a mint sprig and raspberry.
Peach Flower Power
Ingredients:
3 oz Rosa Regale Sparkling White Wine
1 oz gin
.5 oz elderflower liqueur
.5 oz peach puree
1 oz lemon juice
2 dashes lavender bitters
Directions:
Ad all ingredients to a cocktail shaker; shake over ice. Top off with sparkling white wine. Strain into coupe glass and garnish with lemon twist and edible orchard.
Sipsmith’s Lavender Dreams
Ingredients:
2 oz Sipsmith London Dry Gin
.75 oz lemon juice
.75 oz lavender syrup
Luxardo Maraschino cherry, for garnish
Directions:
Shake ingredients well over ice. Strain over a coupe or martini glass; garnish with a cherry skewer.
Betty Buzz Ocean Breeze Mocktail
Ingredients:
1/2 bottle Betty Buzz Meyer Lemon Club Soda
1.25 oz pressed coconut water
Drop of vanilla extract
Mint sprig, for garnish
Orange zest, for garnish
Directions:
Add all ingredients to a shaker with ice; shake gently. Strain into a glass over fresh ice. Top with lemon club soda. Garnish with mint spring and grated orange zest.
Hibiscus Haze
Ingredients:
4 parts G.H. Mumm Grand Cordon Rosé
3/4 part chilled hibiscus syrup
1 part soda
Directions:
Strain chilled hibiscus syrup into a coupe or flute. Top with sparkling wine. Garnish with edible hibiscus flower.
Blood Orange Margarita
Ingredients:
1.5 oz Casamigos Blanco Tequila or Casamigos Reposado Tequila
.75 oz fresh blood orange juice
.75 oz fresh lime juice
.5 oz simple syrup
Sugar, salt and Tajín mixture, for rim
Blood orange wheel, for garnish
Instructions:
Wet ½ rim of glass with lime wheel or wedge and dip into salt mixture. Combine all ingredients into a tin shaker and muddle serrano. Add ice, shake vigorously and fine strain into a rimmed Rocks glass. Add fresh ice and garnish.
Directions:
Wet 1/2 rim rock glass with lime wheel or wedge; dip into salt mixture. Combine all ingredients into a tin shaker and muddle. Add ice, shake vigorously and then fine strain into rimmed rocks glass. Add fresh ice and garnish with blood orange wheel.
Disaronno Pink Velvet
Ingredients:
1.5 oz Disaronno Velvet
.5 oz Disaronno Originale
.5 oz red bitters
Pinch of sea salt
Directions:
Add all ingredients into a rocks glass; stir.
Cantarito
Ingredients:
2 oz Dulce Vida Organic Blanco Tequila
1/2 oz orange juice
3/4 oz grapefruit juice
1/2 oz lime juice
Pinch of Tajin
Grapefruit soda, to top
Lime wheel and orange wheel, to garnish
Directions:
Add all ingredients into a Collins glass with ice. Stir; top with a splash of grapefruit soda. Garnish with lime and orange wheel.
What’s The Tea, Rosarita
Ingredients:
1 oz Patron Silver
1 oz St. Germain
.75 oz hibiscus tea
.75 oz beet juice
.5 oz freshly squeezed lime juice
Directions:
Fill a cocktail shaker with ice; add all ingredients and shake well. Strain into a chilled coupe.
Berry-Mint Kenny
Ingredients:
1.5 oz 818 Blanco
1 oz strawberry puree
.5 oz fresh lime juice
.5 oz agave syrup
Perrier
Mint leaves and strawberry slice, for garnish
Directions:
Combine all ingredients into a cocktail shaker with ice and shake. Strain into a glass filled with fresh ice. Top with a splash of sparkling water; garnish with mint leaves and a strawberry slice.
Bee’s Knees
Ingredients:
2 oz Barr Hill Gin
.75 oz fresh lemon juice
.75 oz raw honey syrup (mix two parts raw honey and one part warm water until honey dissolves)
Directions:
Combine gin cocktail ingredients in a mixer, add ice and shake. Double strain into a chilled cocktail glass and garnish with a lemon twist.
Tanteo Tequila Lavender Jalapeno Cocktail
Ingredients:
2 oz Tanteo Jalapeño Tequila
1 oz lavender syrup
.75 oz fresh lime juice
Directions:
Combine all ingredients into a shaker with ice; shake well and strain into a rocks glass filled with ice. Garnish with a slice of lime or a slice of jalapeño.
Sake Blossom
Ingredients:
2 oz Yes Way Rosé
2 oz Nigori unfiltered sake
.5 oz cherry liquor
1 oz peach juice
.5 oz simple syrup
Cherry blossom, for garnish
Directions:
Fill a cocktail shaker with ice and add rose, sake, cherry liquor, peach juice and simple syrup. Shake well. Strain over a cocktail glass with a large ice cube; garnish with cherry blossom.
Blueberry Mojito Cocktail
Ingredients:
1.5 oz Hennessy V.S.O.P Privilège
.75 oz simple syrup
.5 oz fresh lime juice
Soda water
Blueberries
Mint, for garnish
Directions:
Add French cognac, simple syrup, lime juice and blueberries into a cocktail shaker. Shake until blueberries are bruised. Strain into a Collins glass with fresh ice; top with soda water. Garnish with a sprig of mint and extra blueberries.
Pina Margarita
Ingredients:
2 oz blanco tequila
1 oz Cointreau
1 oz fresh lime juice
1 oz fresh pineapple juice
Directions:
Combine all ingredients into a cocktail shaker with ice; shake until chilled. Strain into a chilled Old Fashioned glass and garnish with a pineapple slice.
The Jasmine
Ingredients:
1.5 oz Bulldog Gin
.25 oz Campari
.25 oz Grand Marnier
.75 oz fresh lemon juice
Lemon twist, for garnish
Directions:
Add all ingredients into a shaker with ice; shake until chilled. Strain into a chilled cocktail glass and garnish with a lemon twist.
Sunset Rose
Ingredients:
3 oz Whispering Angel
1.5 oz Belvedere Vodka
.5 oz lime juice
.25 oz honey water
3 blackberries
Mint sprig, for garnish
Directions:
Add blackberries into shaker and muddle. Add all remaining ingredients, except for rose, into the shaker. Shake with ice and strain into rocks glass over fresh ice. Top with rose and garnish with mint.
Brancott Bloom
Ingredients:
4 oz Brancott Estate Flight Song Sauvignon Blanc
3 oz elderflower soda (or elderflower tonic)
.5 oz squeezed lemon juice
Directions:
Fill highball glass with ice cubes. Add all ingredients into glass; stir.
Aperol Spritz '3-2-1'
Ingredients:
2 parts Aperol
3 parts Cinzano Prosecco
1 part club soda
Orange slice, for garnish
Directions:
Pour Prosecco into a stemmed balloon glass filled with ice. Add Aperol, then a splash of soda. Stir gently and garnish with an orange slice.
Mana Daisy
Ingredients:
2 oz Teremana Blanco
.75 oz lemon juice
.75 oz passion fruit syrup
Splash of soda water
Directions:
Add lemon juice, passion fruit syrup and tequila into shaker. Shake, then add a splash of soda directly into the tin before straining. Strain into a coupe glass and garnish with edible flower.
Postage Stamp
Ingredients:
1 1/2 oz Glenmorangie Original
1/3 oz elderflower cordial
1/3 oz Orgeat syrup
1 oz lemon juice
1 dash orange bitters
Orange, for garnish
Directions:
Add all ingredients into shaker with ice; shake. Strain into a coupe glass. Garnish with a twist of orange zest.
Raspberry Tequila Spritz
Ingredients:
1.5 oz Tequila Cazadores Reposado
1 oz lychee juice
.25 oz fresh lime juice
5 raspberries
1 pinch kosher salt
2 oz Martini & Rossi Rosé
Directions:
Muddle raspberries in the bottom of a wine glass. Add ice cubes; pour in all remaining ingredients. Top with rose and then gently stir to combine. Garnish with a lime slice and raspberry.
Lillet Rosé Spritz
Ingredients:
3 parts of Lillet Rosé
3 parts of tonic water
Grapefruit or orange, for garnish
Directions:
Shake rose and tonic water with ice; strain into a white wine glass filled with fresh ice. Garnish with either a slice of grapefruit or orange slice.
April Showers Sour
Ingredients
1.5 oz Stranahan’s Colorado Whiskey
.5 oz sweet vermouth
.75 oz simple syrup
.75 oz lemon juice
2 bar spoons cranberry preserves
Egg white
Italian bitters
Lemon oil
Cherries
Directions:
Combine whiskey, vermouth, simple syrup, lemon juice, cranberry preserves and egg white in a shaker. Shake and strain into glass over fresh ice. Garnish with cranberries on a stick and lemon oil. Add a dash of Italian bitters and stir. Pour into coupe glass and garnish with brandied cherry.
Mezcal Unión Passionfruit Paloma
Ingredients
1 oz Mezcal Unión Uno
1 oz Red Verjus or Aperol
1 oz passion fruit syrup
Fever Tree sparkling grapefruit soda
Directions:
Add all ingredients into a highball or large rocks glass. Add ice; top with cold sparkling grapefruit soda.