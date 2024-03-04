Where to Book a Sunny Spring Getaway on the West Coast

Hoping to skip the snow this spring break? From an island off the coast of California to the sandy beaches of Hawaii, a sunny spring vacation out west is the perfect way to say goodbye to dreary winter weather. Though there are plenty of family-friendly options, spring break isn’t just for kids or college students. Whether you’re craving a romantic escape for two or plan on taking the whole crew, these are the best destinations for a sunny spring break out west.

Andaz

Scottsdale, AZ

Between its temperate warm days and cool nights, Scottsdale is a dependable spring break destination that boasts a beautiful desert landscape, high-end hotels and renowned hiking trails. Looking to beat the heat with some time indoors? Embark on a wine-tasting journey on the Scottsdale Wine Trail, where you’ll try local vinos and learn more about Arizona winemaking. Architect enthusiasts should also take the time to tour Taliesin West, Frank Lloyd Wright's winter home. When it comes to food, enjoy innovative New American cuisine at FnB or fill up on hand-made pasta at Fat Ox.

Where to Stay:

From lounging by the pool to hitting the spa, The Phoenician Scottsdale offers a relaxing desert oasis experience. There are 645 accommodations in total, ranging from cozy guest rooms to modern casitas. The bungalow-style rooms at the Andaz Scottsdale Resort are perfect for couples seeking more privacy and space. The on-site restaurant, Weft & Warp, also serves up some of the best Mediterranean-inspired bites in the area.

Zane Grey

Catalina Island, CA

Catalina Island transports travelers worlds away despite being a mere hour-long ferry ride from Long Beach. From lounging with a cocktail in hand at Descanso Beach Club to taking in the vibrant sea life from a glass bottom boat tour, there are a plethora of outdoor activities to enjoy on Catalina. Other can’t-miss excursions include the popular Bison Expedition, the award-winning zip-line eco tour and a VIP visit to the Catalina Island Casino. Once you’ve worked up an appetite, sit down for fresh seafood and harbor views at Bluewater Grill.

Where to Stay:

Though it originally opened in 1920, Hotel Atwater has since undergone a full renovation that has resulted in a bright, airy and inviting property that is adorned with tropical decor and antique accents. For killer views and timeless luxury, book one of the panoramic harbor-view rooms at the Zane Grey Pueblo Hotel.

Four Seasons Four Seasons Resort Oahu at Ko Olina.

Oahu, HI

Hawaii is a quintessential spring vacation destination for beach lovers of all kinds. Though each island has its own charm, Oahu is home to the state's capital of Honolulu, offering more diversity in regard to restaurants, shopping, hotels and nightlife. Waikiki is one of the most happening neighborhoods and is a haven for surfers, shoppers and first-time visitors to Hawaii. It is a premier spot for families, but couples and even solo travelers will feel right at home. From swimming at Kuhio Beach to hiking Diamond Head Crater, there are plenty of outdoor activities that connect tourists to the true beauty and history of Hawaii.

Where to Stay:

The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Waikiki Beach boasts some of the most breathtaking hotel views on the island. The open-air lobby sits at the center of three renowned restaurants, two pools and a rejuvenating spa. Though the hotel isn’t on the oceanfront, the beach is only a short stroll away, and you’ll get to pass through a beautiful park on your walk. If you’d prefer to stay near Honolulu but away from the hustle and bustle of Waikiki, consider the Four Seasons Resort Oahu at Ko Olina.

Hotel del Coronado

Coronado Island, CA

Located on the coast of San Diego, Coronado Island is a unique and iconic destination that has been visited by the likes of Charlie Chaplin, Clark Gable and even Thomas Edison. The beaches on Coronado are considered to be some of the best in Southern California, but it is also a beloved place for golfers and bikers hoping to tackle the coastal trails. Whether you’re planning to take surf lessons or simply get a tan in the sand, this is the ultimate destination for travelers hoping to beach all day, every day. When it comes to restaurants, Il Fornaio serves up premier Italian cuisine, along with stunning ocean views at sunset.

Where to Stay:

Deemed one of the most legendary hotels in the Golden State, Hotel del Coronado is known for its eye-catching Victorian architecture and massive size. Along with 757 recently renovated guest rooms, the property also features 28 suites, 70 junior suites and 79 spacious cottages and villas. There are different sections for guests within the hotel, such as the Beach Village and The Victorian, ensuring that every type of traveler has the best accommodations for their trip of choice.

The Parker The Parker Palm Springs.

Palm Springs, CA

Palm Springs is the perfect place for adults seeking a grown-up spring break filled with pool-side cocktails around the clock. No matter what hotel you book, a pool is non-negotiable, because how else will you beat the desert heat? If you’re looking to add some outdoorsy time to your travels, take a short drive over to Joshua Tree National Park. From rock climbing and hiking to simply driving through and taking in the sights, it’s well worth crossing off your bucket list. In the evening, head to Bar Cecil for cocktails. Though there are plenty of libations to choose from, the Fifty Dollar Martini is a splurge-worthy experience that is made with Jean-Charles Boisset Vodka and served alongside a caviar-topped deviled egg and sunchoke chips.

Where to Stay:

The Parker Palm Springs is a classic property that frequent desert travelers love to visit. The colorful decor creates a vibrant and upbeat ambiance, while the grounds are abundant with greenery, fruit trees and herb gardens. Ace Hotel & Swim Club is a more modern and youthful property that is perfect for spring breakers open to letting loose and living it up while still enjoying high-end accommodations and amenities.